Jerry LIndquist's sports memories: Former R-Braves trainer lauded by pro players

In 1977, the White Sox were looking for a new trainer. Evranian recommended Ayoub, whom he first got to know during his time as Richmond Braves assistant general manager. “I thought Sam was going to get it,” Evranian recalled last week. “Our new manager was Bob Lemon, who also knew — and respected — Sam.” (Lemon came to Richmond to finish the 1975 campaign after Clint Courtney died in Rochester, N.Y., during a road trip.) But, on joining the Chisox, Lemon met with owner Bill Veeck and said he had someone else in mind. Once again it was close but no you-know-what for Ayoub.

Many of the players who owe Ayoub a lot — in some cases, their careers — stay in touch. Like back-to-back (1982-83) National League MVP Dale Murphy, who came to Richmond as a catcher, suddenly/inexplicably couldn’t throw the ball accurately back to the pitcher, and became a standout in the outfield. And Baker, who called and talked to Ayoub after this season’s end.

Then there was Luis Tiant, whose career was about to end in 1971 when he joined the local club as a free agent. After a month working with Ayoub to recondition an ailing right shoulder, Tiant was beginning to look sound enough to warrant a contract with the A-Braves. “I begged them to give me another two weeks, that he would come around … but they couldn’t wait,” Ayoub recalled.