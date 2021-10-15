Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Frank Beamer remembers trick plays from his time with the Hokies

Claiborne’s version of the Bummerooski, later dubbed Fumblerooski elsewhere, was set up by an innocent-looking punt formation – with one back fairly close to the line between the center and guard and another behind and to the right of him. Beamer takes it from there:

“Instead of the punter, the ball is snapped to the second back, and he sneaks it between the legs of the guy in front of him … who sits there forever. The guy who put the ball in there takes off to the right … the linemen on the right side take off to the right … the linemen on the left act like they’re blocking back. The intention is to make [the opposing team] think that personal protector [blocker] has the ball and is running to the right … and you can’t rush it. You’ve got to sit in there about three seconds. Then, all of a sudden, when everybody gets out of there, the center and the upback on the left side lead the guy with with the ball up the middle of the field. Hopefully, they fall for it … and he heads for the end zone.”

Beamer still chuckles over the fact that Claiborne, a traditionalist if there ever was one, liked to take chances now and then. “It was amazing … how conservative he was with his offense … that he was all in with those trick plays, where you take some risks,” Beamer said.