Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Fred Festa wants to give hockey in Richmond another chance

Once more the memory man plans small steps down the lane of long ago. Wish him well, but holding your breath isn’t recommended. No telling where this will go, although in many directions is likely. We’ll call Volume 46: A Fool and His Money … Not … I Think.

Alfred “Fred” Festa wants to give hockey another chance here. He’s already tried twice and, through no fault of his own, is 0-2. First, 10 years ago, he offered to “buy” the Richmond Coliseum, that old, rundown, since-abandoned white elephant of a building that doesn’t have the decency to collapse and turn to dust on its own, and give it a reason for being again. It’s been sitting there for more than three years waiting for demolition, an eyesore and constant reminder of good intentions gone mostly bad.

Starting in 1971, the year the $24 million example of “Your City Tax Dollars at Work” opened, six teams came and went, all victims of high expectations reduced to drowning in seas of red ink. Last to roll over and go skates up was Allan Harvie’s Renegades II in 2009 — and he will tell you he overstayed his welcome by at least one season.