Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Gary Neibauer is among a group of MLB players who missed out on big pension payments

(We telephoned Clark at the MLBPA offices in New York Dec. 16 and left a message, telling him what we needed, etc., hoping he could tell us why the union has been so reluctant to speak to the subject at hand. Surely there’s a good reason … isn’t there? We’re still waiting for a return call. “Good luck with that,” Neibauer said.)

Gladstone, who describes himself as “a journalist by training,” also noted both Foster and Clark are Black, “… and what makes this situation especially repugnant is that the union’s executive director received the Jackie Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Negro Leagues Museum in 2016 … Let that sink in. The man who has the power to assist these men is a social justice advocate who isn’t helping them … These men are being penalized for playing the game they loved at the wrong time.”

It’s all there in Gladstone’s book – “A Bitter Cup of Coffee” (Word Association Publishers, $25.00) – which was first published in 2010 and updated in 2019. He talks to the players, most of whom have come on hard times. In some detail, he discusses how some have taken on the establishment with no success. The courts have made it clear neither MLB, the union or alumni association is legally responsible.