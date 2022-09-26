Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: How Tyrod Taylor ended up at Virginia Tech

Some old, OLD habits are hard to break. Some we don’t even try … like … well, going long (distance) in search of Tyrod Taylor last week we were greeted by a pleasant voice saying, “Thank you for calling the New York Football Giants!”

The New York Baseball Giants left Gotham and the Polo Grounds more than two generations ago, so there are very few of us left who spent a warm summer’s afternoon sitting just about anywhere we wanted and watching such childhood heroes as Buddy Kerr, Whitey Lockman, Willard Marshall, Clint Hartung and Larry Jansen in addition to my personal favorites Bill Rigney and Johnny Mize.

Or, for that matter, cheering on “Chuckin’” Charley Conerly, the No. 42-wearing quarterback, and my Football Giants who were easily more likable than the doomed-to-failure New York Football Yankees.

But, once again, we digress. This was a long-winded way to back into Taylor, a former QB at Virginia Tech, now Football Giants backup, and how he might have gone to the University of Florida instead of having four glorious campaigns in Blacksburg.

This is Volume 96 in the memory man’s relentless march back in time. Call it: “Too Good To Be True.”

Thanks to 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, who began his multi-stop undergraduate career playing for the Urban Meyer-coached Gators at the same time Taylor became a Hokie, we were led to believe it very well could have been the other way around.

In case you missed it, Newton was the subject recently of a stop-the-presses story in which he noted Virginia Tech had been high on his list of potential schools. Then, the controversial (to put it mildly) quarterback explained … and blew the whole thing. “I considered [Tech] because of the color of their uniforms,” he said. Chicago Maroon and burnt Orange were a turn on. That’s it?

Well, it did make for some laughs on the latest “Eli’s Places” available on ESPN-plus. Newton considers himself something of a fashion plate. (At the height of his NFL career, he established his own clothing label in collaboration with Belk department stores.) And that Tech had been a finalist during his original recruitment out of Westlake High School in Atlanta was not exactly a secret.

Thursday we caught up with Taylor between practice and a team meeting. So much for a good story. Yes, he was aware of Newton back then … but, no, his decision to attend Tech and not Florida had nothing to do with Newton – and everything to do with just feeling good about the school and coach Frank Beamer’s program.

In fact, unbeknownst to just about everyone, he committed to Tech some time before making it official. “Coach Beamer made Blacksburg feel like home,” Taylor said, “... and I’m big on family.”

The way former Hokie assistant coaches Jim Cavanaugh and Curt Newsome tell it, the 6-1, 205 pounder was/is big on a lot of things that made/make him a delight off the field as well as on it. Unlike so many of today’s top athletes, especially in the pros, Taylor seldom – if ever – leads with his mouth.

He’s genuinely humble. He doesn’t mock the opposition. What’s more, Taylor has never been arrested. No criminal record.

He doesn’t drink or smoke. He’s almost too good to be true.

“And, he didn’t eat red meat at Tech,” Newsome said. “Yes, he is too good to be true.”

Another in a long line of most-wanted players for legendary coach Mike Smith at Hampton High School, Taylor had been on Tech’s radar for a long time. Beamer, the multi-Hall of Fame coach, first acknowledged interest with a surprise visit when Taylor was a sophomore. From there Cavanaugh and Newsome were entrusted with recruiting him.

“He’s awesome … a class act,” Cavanaugh said. “Everything written about him as a person is true.”

A former standout receiver at William & Mary, Cavanaugh laid the groundwork. Newsome, now head coach at Emory & Henry, took it from there. He knew the area well, having coached against Smith before joining Beamer’s staff from JMU.

“He was a student of the game,” Newsome recalled. “Football was his life.”

At one point, Taylor was thought to be a lock to sign with the University of Virginia. He had spent many Saturdays in Charlottesville watching former Hampton stars playing for the Cavaliers. However, by the time the dual-threat quarterback had built a resume as the state’s top recruit, the Cavaliers had long-since been replaced by a handful of suitors from which Taylor chose Tech, which had been the front runner since another versatile son of Tidewater, Michael Vick, played there (1999-2000).

“We lived about seven minutes from each other,” Taylor said long distance from New York. “I won’t say Mike persuaded me … but his style of game, my style of game, our backgrounds, where we came from … that was one of the recruiting pitches Tech used.”

An only child, the son of Rodney and Trina Taylor made the formal announcement at a press conference shortly before the start of his senior year (2006). Smith added to the drama by telling a reporter a few days earlier not to discount Southern California, which never was in the running. Then, after Taylor made his commitment official, Oklahoma tried to get him to change his mind.

Taylor, 33, remembered the late pitch from OU. “It was a long time ago … never say never, but I was pretty solid with my decision,” he said.

(Funny how things work out. Tech’s fallback choice was a little-known (at that point) player at Collegiate … who went to North Carolina State then Wisconsin and has done pretty well for himself in the NFL. Russell Wilson?

“But, all along, we wanted Tyrod. Once he committed, that was it,” Newsome said.)

While Vick had two distinguished seasons, was named All-American as a redshirt freshman and took Tech to the national championship game, you can make a solid case for Taylor having the best career for a QB in Chicago maroon and burnt orange. His school records include total offense (9,213 yards), passing (7,017) and yards rushing by a quarterback (2,196) despite sharing the position for his first two years. Also, Taylor has won the most games as a starter (34).

The Hokies went to four bowls, winning the Orange and Chick-fil-A. In his final season (2010), after Heisman hopes were dashed by opening 0-2 including 20-17 at home to Division I-AA James Madison, Taylor rallied the troops to run off 11 straight victories and an ACC championship before bowing to Stanford in the Orange Bowl. He was conference player of the year as a senior when he was named winner of the Dudley Award, which goes to the state’s best college player.

“I want to be known as the best [QB] to play at Tech,” he was quoted as saying. “I want to be remembered as a great person, on and off the field.”

We also watched other former Tech standouts … like Bob Schweickert, from Midlothian, who played in the NFL; and Don Strock, an accomplished thrower of footballs for Don Shula’s Miami Dolphins; and Vick, who still holds the NFL record for rushing yards (6,109) by a quarterback, but unfortunately left a legacy of spending 21 months behind bars for illegal dog fighting among other non-football-related problems. All had their big-time moments to remember but, it says here, none had the continuing longevity or staying power of Taylor.

He is the classic example of refusing to let major disappointment keep him from success in his chosen field. At the 2011 NFL draft, Taylor had every reason to expect to hear his called early; if not in the first round surely he would go in the second. Coming off an impressive Combine, he was thought to be a favorite of several teams including the 49ers, whose rookie coach Jim Harbaugh had seen Taylor up close and personal in the Orange Bowl with Stanford.

In the end, however, Taylor was the 12th of 13 quarterbacks chosen. Baltimore took him in the sixth round, 180th overall. Now, 12 years later, one guess who’s had the last laugh. Tyrod is the poster child for how mistaken experts can be.

Of that baker’s dozen of QB selectees, he is one of only two who remain standing. The other is Blaine Gabbert, taken in the first round (10th overall) by Jacksonville. From the University of Missouri, he’s been buried as Tom Brady’s backup for three years in Tampa Bay. Newton, No. 1 overall, is a free agent who talks like he’s retired, if not by choice.

The shock of not going higher has long since been left behind as his bank account keeps growing. Anger is replaced by a predictable philosophy. To wit: “Obviously, you can never predict the draft,” Taylor said. “Yes, I believed I was better than some of the people who went ahead of me but you've got to make the best of what’s handed to you. I think I’ve done that.”

In all, Taylor has suited up with six teams, He spent four seasons behind Joe Flacco in Baltimore but was rewarded with a Super Bowl championship ring in 2012. From there Taylor was a starter for the Bills, Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and (last year) Houston Texans.

Injuries have turned what could have been a great pro career into a good one. He signed a two-year contract with the Football Giants for $11 million including a $4.2M signing bonus. It also calls for about $6 million in playing-time incentives. A back injury suffered in a preseason game proved not serious. Taylor has dressed for every game.

A first-rounder from Duke, Daniel Jones is the Giants’ starter who was not a popular choice and is one bad snap from turning the team over to Taylor. The New York media continues to be tough on Jones, win or lose. They would prefer a more mobile QB, like Taylor, until the team can draft someone else in 2023.

We would have liked more time to discuss a few more things with Taylor but, after five minutes (not counting the usual opening formalities), the interview was ended by a Giants’ publicity assistant. The way things are going nowadays between reporters and the teams they cover, we considered ourselves lucky for even a brief Q-and-A.

As for Newton … well, Beamer had every reason to be thankful he landed Taylor and not the 6-5, 245-pounder whose undergraduate career was riddled by off-the-field problems that followed him everywhere. He left Florida after two years (2007-08), barely ahead of being expelled for cheating – once as a freshman and twice as a sophomore. Newton never denied it.

Later, after a season at a junior college in Texas, he went to Auburn where he was a runaway Heisman choice, led War Eagle to the national championship … and somehow avoided charges his father sold him to the highest bidder. That was against the rules then.

Midway during Newton’s only season at Auburn it was revealed the NCAA was investigating allegations Cecil Newton, a former NFL safety, had asked Mississippi State for $180,000 to sign his son. He denied it, of course. Eventually the NCAA said it could not find proof of any wrongdoing.

Cam Newton testified that, if his father had tried to extort money on his behalf, he knew nothing about it. He was league MVP in 2015 but it’s been all downhill from there. Newton, 33, last played a year ago.

Last week we asked Beamer, 76 (Oct. 18), if he was offered Newton at a price and, if so, how much? OK, so that was a long time ago. The former tough-as-nails defensive back at Tech said, quite frankly, “I know we recruited him … but I don’t remember much about it. If there had been anything [about money], I’m sure I would remember it.”

He had a hard and fast rule with his assistant coaches. “If money was ever mentioned, get the heck out of there,” Beamer said.

Of course, that’s all changed these days … when college athletes can accept whatever the market will bear. Amateur no longer applies.

“It’s a different world out there. I’m glad I quit when I did. I couldn’t keep up with it all now,” said Beamer, who retired in 2015 after 29 years as Tech coach. “There’s too much going on.”