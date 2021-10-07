Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: I remember it well (sort of)

Oh, the stories friend and foe alike could tell about Martin, but separating fact from fiction never was easy – still isn’t. One of the prevailing myths was an oft-repeated quote allegedly made by Martin while officiating a game at Benedictine where he went to school. The ball went out of bounds, and “Bugs,” so the legend goes, said: “Our ball!”

“It would be a shame if that’s all he was remembered for. The fact that Lou went to Benedictine a million years ago … that story just grew legs,” said Dennis Ashcraft, 61, a former basketball official who worked games with Martin and knew him for 45 years. “There are now so many people who said they were in the gym that night they could be anywhere from 75 to 35 [years old].”

Martin was baseball coach at VCU in 1978 when Ashcraft was a student. (We should pause here to note someone who played for the Rams during that time was asked for a tale or two and said, “That’s probably not a good idea.”)

Ashcraft recalled Martin being tossed from the first game of a doubleheader at Parker Field. “He was sitting in the back of his truck, with the tailgate down. I went back there, and we were talking and laughing, kidding around, when all of a sudden he pulled a gun and began shooting in the air. ‘Oh, my god, I’ve got to get out of here.’ That’s the stuff that was so funny about him.”