Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: John Madden, other announcers and lots of hockey

Of course, that could have been a kiss of death for Maguire except he was eight years into his network career when Madden … reluctantly, so the story goes … made his debut in 1979. Come to think of it, no one called Madden the next P. Maguire even though he was likewise loose, witty, off-the-wall, etc., as well as being able to communicate in a folksy, every-man style.

While Madden worked for NBC, Fox and CBS by choice, following the money, Maguire was fired by NBC’s then-sports boss Don Ohlmeyer, “who thought he was expendable,” said a network spokesman who clearly didn’t agree. “[Maguire] added to the overall coverage here. He didn’t disappoint a soul here.” Well, other than the only one who counted, that is.

Maguire joined ESPN where he and Paul Zimmerman, on loan from Sports Illustrated, made watching the network’s early coverage of the NFL draft worthwhile. They would tell us if a player was a greyhound or just a plain old dog. It was refreshing then and certainly would be even more so now when a mild, borderline innocent putdown is called offensive and creates a windstorm of protest – and thus avoided to the point of analytic blandness.