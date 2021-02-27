Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Lacing up the skates for some hockey memories

So much for the good old days of shinny. “They’re gone,” Coates said. “Now we talk about scorers, defensemen who can put the puck in the net, great goaltending. Taking the body is still an element … when need be. There’s still some fighting … but we don’t have the specialty guy [read: designated enforcer] any more.”

In other words, had E. Claiborne Robins Jr. been so inclined to push the startup button on hockey now as he was then, a half-century ago, there would be no Dave Schultz play-a-likes, no Jack McIlhargey wannabees. Or, to take it a step further, to the players (and teams) that followed the Robins … no reasonable facsimiles of Trevor Senn, Brian Goudie or the brothers Vandermeer, Peter and Dan. We certainly never would have crossed anxious moments with Bill Goldthorpe, who gave new meaning to the word goon and was the inspiration for the character “Ogie Ogilthorpe” in the 1977 cult classic movie “Slap Shot.”

All of which leads us, as promised, to rating the tough guys who stuck out their chins and said hit me if you can while attempting to inflict considerable punishment themselves here. On second thought, maybe it would be more logical to list them in no particular order — say a top five and best of a considerable rest. It’s all in the eye of the beholder, clearly more subjective than objective, after all.