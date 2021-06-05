Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Leigh Cowlishaw has been a constant in the Richmond soccer scene

(Cowlishaw was 15 years old in 1986 when Maradona was king of the soccer world — and World Cup. “I had never seen anything like it. He was able to rip through entire defenses at will. He certainly inspired me to work much harder on my ability to control the ball … and taught me how little I knew about what you could do with a soccer ball at your feet, on your thigh, at your heel or forehead.”

That also was the World Cup probably best known for “The Hand of God.” Argentina beat England 2-1 in the June 22 quarterfinals. Maradona was credited with the first goal, soaring for a header and, instead, swatting the ball with this hand, which should have nullified it. “He was able to con the referee,” Cowlishaw said, “… and destroyed the hopes of every Englishman.”)

You might have noted we didn’t include “becoming rich” on Cowlishaw’s early wish list. “I had no interest, or any knowledge of, making a lot of money,” he said. “It was the last thing on my mind.”