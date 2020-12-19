Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Listening to games by radio - when the radio man was making it up as he went

There he was, sitting in WRNL’s studio, describing the Vees and — later — Braves playing games in Toledo, Ohio, or Rochester, N.Y., or wherever, as though he was there. Tuning in you heard crowd noise, canned (of course), to make the listening experience as real as possible. Noble: “I want to say he even had two pieces of wood he used to manually simulate the crack of the bat.”

No, if memory serves, ball meeting bat was likewise taped. Sorry, Van. You’re now one for two — and .500 still ain’t bad. Actually, the sound effect you describe was used by other re-creators, Les Keiter, for example. Left behind when the baseball Giants abandoned the city for San Francisco in 1958, Keiter — believe it or not — continued to call the team’s games on New York station WINS via telegraph messaging. He used a bat and a big, heavy piece of wood. I also read about Nat Allbright, who reportedly re-created more than 1,500 games of the old Brooklyn Dodgers. He was said to have used “a click of his tongue” for the sound of bat-meeting-ball.

Should you happen by the station while Soden was on the air ... the constant beat of Western Union teletype in the background said it all. The on-site operator would send a shorthand description of what was taking place. Example: “Tresh … 6-3.” Vees’ Mike Tresh grounds out, shortstop (6) to first base (3).