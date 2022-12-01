Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Longtime Colonial Downs exec likely out in ownership transfer

Every once in a while the memory man can’t help himself … reverting to the good old days when he wrote notes columns (“At Random” … “Some opinion, mostly fact” … “Briefly Told”). All were designed as fill-ins, between the lines to the bigger-picture coverage. It was a way to get in a little on a lot and give readers more. With that in mind ...

If any one person is responsible for Colonial Downs’ resurgence as a major player in horse racing, it would be Jill Byrne. Raised in Barboursville, the daughter of renowned trainer Peter Howe (who died Sept. 16 at age 83). she was hired four years ago to run the state’s only paramutuel Thoroughbred track, which was making a comeback after five years of inactivity.

A no-nonsense type, Byrne quickly put her mark on the New Kent County facility. For one thing, she made it clear to the horsemen that the animals would come first. Cracking down on medication abuse that apparently wasn’t a priority under the former ownership, Byrne also didn’t hesitate to pull horses that didn’t appear ready to deal with the summer heat. As a result, the number of horse deaths at Colonial was drastically reduced.

She also was hands-on. Where else would you see a major executive working a pitchfork, hosing down a horse post-race, or riding a tractor?

Now, with new management (again), it appears Byrne will not return for 2023. Churchill Downs, Inc., claimed ownership officially last week. She knows all about the home of the Kentucky Derby, having worked there previously … and we are told by several people Byrne decided to reject a new contract … Why?... that remains a question ... and friends still hope she will change her mind “but we’re afraid the train has left the station,” said one, who asked not to be identified ... We tried, but Byrne was not available for comment.

The Virginia Racing Commission next meets Dec. 14 at Colonial Downs. The agenda includes racing dates for next summer. They are expected to increase to as many as 30 … Hopefully we’ll learn more then.

Back, back, way back in the day … like a couple of decades ago when we were sent – reluctantly – to cover Colonial Downs, the commission met monthly and it invariably proved a hoot. Nobody, it seemed, liked anybody … but No. 1 villain was absentee track owner Jeff Jacobs who seldom (if ever) appeared. Jacobs liked -- OK, loved -- stirring the rumor pot during his once-a-year visit for the Virginia Derby. Talk about a fun beat!

He would say stuff like he had a 4-SALE sign on the property. Or he wanted to cut racing days to a handful and have one high-end meet. Or … there was the time he talked about tearing the place down, plowing under the dirt and turf courses and … sell the land for real estate and … Good old Jeff never left them laughing.

Now, since Jacobs finally sold out, and the track resumed racing in 2019, it was beginning to look like peace in our time. The horsemen and new management got along famously. Why not? In 2022, the daily payout rose to a record average $612,000 while the number of racing days continued to climb … with the goal said to be 50-plus in the near future.

Track owner Peninsula Pacific certainly was pleased … with record for total wagering up 29% to $75 million – and would have been even more had not they lost one scheduled day because of excessive heat. Take a bow, Jill.

Enter Churchill Downs, Inc., and just like that all bets are off. What started out like a love fest at the April, 2022 VRC meeting … when Churchill announced plans to spend $2.5 billion on a wide range of investments including Colonial and the vast Rosie’s gambling emporiums around the state … ended with a verbal tussle. Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjen said his multi-billion dollar operation would join Urban One in trying to put a casino in Richmond and admitted none of the expected proceeds would go to Virginia horse racing … Things suddenly got dicey when Frank Petramalo of the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protection Association noted Rosie’s of Richmond was located not far away -- and could lose many customers as a result … Bottom line: The horsemen could lose out if Rosie's revenues decline.

Meanwhile, there was some concern Churchill was more interested in gaming than horse racing and, ultimately, would shut down the local track, as it had three others purchased in recent years – including Arlington Park near Chicago … By the next commission meeting in June, however, that apparently no longer was an issue. Churchill’s request was accepted unanimously. Once it got a similar OK from New York and Louisiana, where other parts of the deal called home, the sale became official a few weeks ago.

Who knows? Perhaps the VRC was convinced Churchill would deliver on a promise, that it would continue to grow racing here to the point that Colonial would be home to major stakes races -- like the Arlington Million -- as well as Kentucky Derby prep competition and, one day, a Virginia horse would win the Run for the Roses. Might as well think big, eh?

Is it too much to ask network talking heads, doing double duty (radio AND TV), to describe key plays with more than “Bale scores!!!” … which was all those of us listening on SiriusXM got Monday when Wales salvaged a tie with the U.S., in the opening round of the World Cup? … Actually, Matt Turner guessed right that Gareth Bale’s penalty kick would go to the goalkeeper’s left … but, the ball was struck with such force that the best the Richmond Kickers alumnus could do was get a small piece of it that wasn’t nearly enough.

Once again we were reminded that soccer officiating is so subjective it leaves itself open to charges of favoritism – or worse. With betting on sports now legalized to the point of oversaturation and constant reminders everywhere, every call (or non-call) becomes more than just questionable. Is the fix in? … In England’s opening rout of Iran, it was still scoreless when Harry Maguire literally was grabbed and taken down during a corner kick. No whistle. Play on … The Brits complained, asking the ref to at least ask for help from VAR, but he would have none of it. Later, with the outcome long since determined, the man in charge did seek assistance from instant replay on a take down in the box not nearly as obvious and ordered a PK that was converted by Iran for a 6-2 final. You can only imagine how bettors who went for a long, LONG shot five-goal differential reacted.

To think Harry Maguire starts for his national side when he seldom gets off the bench for Manchester United … which, in case you haven’t noticed, is fifth in the English Premier League and will be happy to finish among the top four … And, oh by the way, when EPL resumes next month, Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer play for ManU. One of the game’s all-time greats was dismissed, the direct result of an interview in which he bad-mouthed coach Erik ten Haag. Renaldo’s playing time had been greatly reduced after he refused to enter a game that was winding down … General reaction: Good riddance.

The Houston Astros remained loyal to Justin Verlander, gambling $25 million that the 37-year-old righthander would rebound from Tommy John surgery. Not in their wildest dreams could they expect another Cy Young Award-winning season ... but he delivered. Now, in search of an even-bigger payoff, the native of Goochland opted out of another $25M and, according to speculation in several MLB markets, wants Max Scherzer money (four years @ $43.5 a YEAR) … The Mets gambled the former Washington Nationals’ ace would deliver a NL pennant which failed when his arm gave out down the stretch. Now, believe it or not, they’re said to be in the hunt for Verlander along with the Yankees and Dodgers as well as Astros ... We asked Dusty Baker if he knew what Verlander had in mind. “I don’t know you well enough to answer that,” the Houston manager said.

Houston Baptist University football coach Vic Shealy, 61, resigned/was fired – take your pick – last week after a 2-9 season. The son of former University of Richmond coach (1980-88) Dal Shealy, he started the NBU program from scratch and was 18-75 overall including 7-59 in the Southland Conference … UVA alumnus and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Ronde Barber isn’t in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Get serious … The Federal Prospects Hockey League is scheduled to expand in 2023-24 to Baton Rouge, La., and … Commissioner Don Kirnan reports Wytheville (pop., 8,000 or thereabouts) in southwest Virginia is building a rink. Team owner will be Barry Soskin who already operates four of the FPHL’s 10 franchises and expects to add the team in Baton Rouge as well. Jeff Croop, who lives in Glen Allen, owns the first-place Columbus (Ga.) River Dragons.