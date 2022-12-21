Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Longtime sportscaster Bob Rathbun bounces back from health scare

The memory man is at it again … going short with some more recent stuff you might have missed.

Long-time sportscaster Bob Rathbun, whose much-decorated career included baseball play-by-play voice of your Richmond Braves (1996), as well as the Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles, had a major-league scare a couple of weeks ago. The 68-year-old went into convulsions and passed out, on air, while doing the NBA Atlanta Hawks pregame TV show. Rathbun was rushed to the hospital where he spent five days undergoing all kinds of tests.

The good news was/is he’s OK … and planned to resume his 27th season of calling Hawks’ games Monday (Dec. 19). “I was sick most of the day … but by the time I got to the arena I felt better … walked out at 7 o’clock to do the pregame show and thought … ‘oh, man, I’m going to be sick again, but I’ll get through this live shot’ … Got into the chair … went on the air … and passed out,” Rathbun said Friday.

His telecast partner for the past 14 years has been Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins. “Nique caught me. He said, ‘You passed out.’ … ‘I did?’ … It was only for a second … Next thing I know an EMT is working on me … then I’m on my way to the hospital,” Rathbun said, adding, “It’s a small price to pay to find out you’re OK.”

Small, maybe … scary, you bet. Wilkins certainly was shaken. He later was quoted as saying, “It scared the hell out of me … I don’t know how I did the game that night.”

Rathbun was tested for everything – heart attack, stroke, etc. – and it all came back negative. “The doctor told me if there had been anything major, they would have found it,” Rathbun said. “The final diagnosis was … a lot of little things made up one big thing. In the end, it turned out just fine.”

Typical Rathbun: upbeat, laughing it all away. Check the replay on YouTube. It was a terrifying moment … or two or more. Sitting next to Wilkins, he is checking his script when all of a sudden he appears to be convulsing, falling backwards in the chair … and it seems like forever before Wilkins actually notices what is going on. End of clip.

The Hawks lost to the Oklahoma Thunder that night (Dec. 5) but hardly anyone noticed. Rathbun is one of the good guys. People, like the Hawks’ Tre Young, were genuinely concerned about his well-being. Young went on Twitter to wish Rathbun a speedy recovery. He’s heard from a whole bunch of basketball celebrities such as Charles Barkley and Bobby Cremins.

In all, social media response ran the gamut from praying for Rathbun to typically smart aleck jabs about not being vaccinated or boosted to some borderline funny comments like: “I’d rather convulse and pass out than have to watch the Hawks and Thunder.” One deep thinker blamed climate change.

We’ve known – and admired -- Rathbun, who was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2008, for upwards of four decades. He sounded great, raring to get back to work … that includes doing ACC hoops for Raycom, seen here on MASN cable, among other places. Rathbun and another old favorite, Dan Bonner, have been broadcast associates as well as friends for a long time, too.

“I feel great,” Rathbun said.

The latest meeting (Dec. 14) of the Virginia Racing Commission, for the most part, was a love fest. The VRC welcomed the new owners of Colonial Downs with unanimity and little apparent concern previously expressed over the takeover by Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

The 2023 meet at the state’s only paramutuel Thoroughbred race track will start July 13 and end Sept. 9. It is scheduled for 27 days … same as 2022 except it will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons (1:30 p.m., post time) instead of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday which was the case for the past three years and resulted in record wagering.

Frank Petramalo, long-time executive director of the Virginia horsemen’s association, questioned the change, noting Colonial used the Thursday through Saturday format in 2019 -- when racing resumed there after a five-year hiatus -- and betting had more than doubled since then. He noted the off-track handle went from approximately $1.1 million daily (2019) to $2.2M (2021) to 2.8M (2022) – both track records.

In addition, Petramalo questioned Churchill’s expectations of significantly increasing live attendance at Colonial Downs. And, while he was at it, didn’t buy their argument that Saratoga, which will have a 1:05 post time on Saturdays in direct competition with CD, seldom started on time and therefore “we could plug right in” … and not be hurt by wagering on races at the iconic track in upstate New York.

“Let’s not kid ourselves … most racing is watched on TV and the internet … and that’s reflected by the people who are wagering. It’s nice to have fans at the track, but let’s be realistic. If a [bettor] has a choice between watching a card at Saratoga or Colonial Downs … I’m sorry … but it’s going to be Saratoga,” said Petramalo, who indicated the horsemen would favor Sunday-through-Tuesday here instead. “It’s crazy to give up our Mondays and Tuesdays. We’ve established ourselves. We’re beating everyone else in the market. Let’s look at the data … not go on wishful thinking.”

The commission heard Petramalo but didn’t listen, voting 5-0 to approve Churchill’s plan for the coming year.

“We could have hit the easy button and ran Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays … like every person we talked to has told us to do. Folks think we are crazy,” Churchill’s executive director of racing Gary Palmisano told the commission. “We understand the challenge ... and ask for a year to navigate through the process, make this the best we can make it, then re-assess.”

Churchill Downs, Inc., also has asked to have two Grade I stakes (including the Arlington Million) as well as the Grade II Secretariat Stakes moved to Colonial. This is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown, and, if accepted by the stakes committee (as expected), Colonial will honor Big Red Sat., August 12 when all three stakes will be held … and should be attractive enough – they hope -- to be telecast nationally (NBC).

Jill Byrne, who was most responsible for Colonials’ success the past four years, made it official: she will not return as vice-president of operations. Neither will John Marshall, who was Byrne’s boss under the former regime.

Byrne said she could have remained – Churchill made her an offer – but she would not have returned whether the facility had been sold or not. The University of Virginia alumnus, who grew up on a farm near Charlottesville and still makes her home there, said she wanted to spend more time with her family.

In the 12 games Zac Jones was a healthy scratch, the New York Rangers lost eight with Libor Hajek his replacement on the third defensive pairing.

Nevertheless, they opted to send Jones to AHL Hartford recently where the disappointing, last-place Wolf Pack reacted by winning four of their next seven games. In Grand Rapids, Mich., Hartford won 6-4, with Jones hitting an empty-net goal from an estimated 150 feet away with one second remaining.

The native Richmonder (Glen Allen), 22, had to be upset with the demotion but said all the right things and didn’t let on. In eight games with Hartford, he was plus-4, second on the team. Meanwhile, the Rangers went on a seven-game winning streak.

Score another one for the bad guys when Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Cougars beat then-No. 2 Virginia. Once a member of the NABC (coaches’ association) ethics committee, Sampson was found guilty by the NCAA for major rules violations during two years (2006-08) at Indiana then lying when asked about it.

He was put on five-years show-cause probation … which made it all but impossible for any school to hire him during that time. The Indiana president apologized for hiring Sampson but, nevertheless, gave him a going-away gift of $750,000. Officially, he resigned.

From North Carolina, Sampson was hired by Houston in 2014 after he spent his collegiate jail time as an NBA assistant. In eight years with Sampson, 67, in charge, the Cougars have won almost 75% of their games.