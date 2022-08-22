Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Looking back on the sale of Richmond Raceway

In December of 1999, International Speedway Corporation bought Richmond International Raceway for upwards of $200 million and changed the face of stock car racing here forever. At the time it appeared Paul Sawyer, who turned the facility from an old, run-down dirt track into one of the showpieces on NASCAR’s (major-league) Cup circuit, was laughing.

After five decades of devoting his life to the place and, along the way, developing friendships and making tons of good will despite seemingly never-ending roadblocks, he finally had it made. All the headaches, all the disappointments Sawyer endured were worth it, right?

Wrong again, big boy! He died Feb. 25, 2005 at age 88, and suspicions confirmed. “Last time I talked to him, he was still wishing he never sold it,” said long-time friend and associate Hugh Hawthorne.

This is Volume 93 in the memory man’s march back in time … the second of a two-part look at stock car racing’s good old boys of yesteryear including Hawthorne, 91, whose mountain of memorabilia as well as close friendship with Richard Petty were primary subjects of part one.

(Full disclosure: One of my first assignments after joining the Times-Dispatch in 1959 was a NASCAR Grand National race at the State Fairgrounds where I met Sawyer and right-hand man, publicist and former partner Ken Campbell. For the next 10 years, I got to know – and admire – both of them as well as Hawthorne who, like Sawyer, never met a stranger.

Paul was generous, almost to a fault, slipping the drivers, mechanics, etc., extra money when they needed it. Understand, this was shade-tree racing – before the bean counters recognized its value and major sponsors came out of the woodwork -- where everyone worked on the car (including the driver), and official purses were light, to say the least. For instance, for winning that September 200-lap (100-mile) race here Cotton Owens received $800. Ned Jarrett got $70 for 15th in a 16-car field.

That race was the beginning of the RT-D auto racing beat. Campbell, Hawthorne and yours truly drove to races from Dover, Del., to Daytona Beach – with stops at Darlington, Martinsville, Hillsborough, Rockingham, Winston-Salem and more in between. It was a fun time, to be sure … at the tracks and away from them. Still fresh in the mind’s eye was an evening at Heart of Charlotte Motel where just about everyone (including the facility manager) was thrown fully-clothed into the pool.)

At one point, Sawyer-promoted late model races were said to have drawn crowds in excess of 100,000. That was during the sport’s peak years. It has been all downhill pretty much throughout the Cup circuit since then … despite aggressive marketing and coverage shared by major networks NBC and Fox. By the late 1990s, the Sawyers decided it was time to get out. After some serious negotiating – mostly by Wayne Sawyer with NASCAR head Bill France Jr. – they accepted $217 million cash.

In addition, the Sawyers would remain part of the track hierarchy, with Paul chairman of the board, and his sons working in a more hands-on capacity as consultants. Or so they thought. Details to come.

“We made a good business deal,” said Bill Sawyer, “ … [but] with what they’ve got going on right now … Paul Sawyer would turn over in his grave if he could see what they’ve done to his race track. And, it’s still his, as far as I’m concerned.”

Old-timers would agree. For 30 years, Paul fought the good fight with the half-mile facility he leased from the State Fair. From Norfolk, he and Joe Weatherly, noted motorcycle racer turned stock car driver, had been partners promoting tracks in Wilson, N.C., and Virginia Beach before coming to Richmond. When Weatherly got a first-class ride in Bud Moore’s Pontiac, he (a) turned his half of the partnership over to Sawyer; or (b) sold it to him – depending on who’s telling the story – in the late-1950s.

Like Weatherly, who was killed in a freak racing incident in early 1964, Sawyer knew how to have a good time. He’s been described as colorful, earthy, crusty and tough – among other things. We remember him as fun-loving, caring and generous, but most of all, he was one of the good guys, who always seemed genuinely glad to see you.

He never had a lot of money – not even after the sale when, for tax purposes, he was left with one share of stock, Bill Sawyer said – but Paul somehow always had enough to help drivers, mechanics, et. al who needed it. And his friends, like Hawthorne, were quick to help when necessary. For the record, Sawyer paved the track at his own expense in 1968.

Then, 20 years later, recognizing the sport was growing to the point most short tracks like his could/would become obsolete, Sawyer decided to buy the local facility and extend the length to three-quarters of a mile, the first of its kind on the NASCAR circuit. Wrangler, which began a long, prosperous affiliation with the track in 1981, paying $40,000 to be the first name sponsor of a race here, loaned Sawyer the money (said to be $47 million, which eventually was paid back.)

Petty got behind the wheel of one of Hawthorne’s Alpine Construction, Inc., bulldozers shortly after the Feb. 21, 1988 Pontiac Excitement 400 (won by Neil Bonnett in a … Pontiac) to officially begin renovation that – believe it or not – was completed in little more than six months.

“Everybody thought we were crazy,” Bill Sawyer recalled. “ … to tear it up after the spring race and expect to [be ready] in September. It wasn’t the prettiest place but we had a track and seating ... and … the traffic was terrible but … things did get a lot better.”

On Sept. 11, 1988 Davey Allison won the Miller High Life 400 in the first race on the unique D-shape banked asphalt surface. Announced attendance was 60,000 on the renamed RIR, compared to 40,000 in the spring when it was still known as Richmond Fairgrounds Raceway. Petty was involved in a four-car accident and finished 34th among 36 starters.

Twice Sawyer was on the verge – so he thought – of going really big-time and building a super-speedway, first in Dinwiddie (1980) then Isle of Wight County. He had access to more than enough land in both localities but, as you might suspect, money – not enough of it -- was a problem.

Dinwiddie, however, was unique because of what can only be described as over-regulation by the federal government. The way Hawthorne, who had a financial stake in Sawyer’s quest for the 1 1/2-mile banked track on 600 acres, remembers it: “We bought the land. The county was fine with it … and the highway department brings in this little guy from Washington … who holds up the permit.

“He tells us we’ve got to build a double-lane over Interstate 95. We had to put a bridge over the railroad tracks and with all the other widening of roads and so on… it was going to cost darn near as much as the racetrack.”

Meanwhile, a deal with Carling Brewing Co., for a then-unheard-of $1 million for exclusive pouring rights at the track, fell through. (In a taste test with the drivers, nobody liked the beer.) So there they were – Sawyer, Hawthorne, Campbell and five others who had signed off on the $600,000 loan for the land – about to be sued by the bank holding their note.

Hawthorne, his brother Charlie and Henry Mayberry paid it off in return for 50% ownership in the Fairgrounds track. Eventually, having lost money in every race, they agreed to sell their half “for what we had in it …,” Hawthorne said. “Not too many people know [all] that.”

Six years later, Sawyer was approached by The Future of Hampton Roads, Inc., a group of civic-minded businessmen who knew 1,200 acres of farmland were available. Would he be interested in being partners with them in a 1.75-mile track located east of Windsor? It would have 70,000 seats, with the first race scheduled in 1988.

Sure, Sawyer said … as long as all financing is arranged and in place by July 1, 1986. Way, way back, when NASCAR was in its formative stages, Bill France, Sr.. promised Sawyer he would have two race dates in perpetuity, to do with however he pleased. With that in mind, he told The Future of Hampton Roads, Inc., he would bring them to Isle of Wight while continuing to promote races in Richmond as well.

“They had everything set up … and there was one mayor who wouldn’t go along with it because they wanted a long-term guarantee from NASCAR for the dates,” Bill Sawyer said. So much for that idea.

The money aside, the arrangement with ISC/NASCAR, hammered out between Bill France Jr., and Wayne Sawyer, appeared ideal. Paul Sawyer would be chairman on the board, Bill the president of RIR and Wayne vice-president. All would remain active at the track, although outsider Doug Fritz was brought in to run the day-to-day business as general manager. Overseeing the operation was Clay Campbell, grandson of Clay Earles. Campbell reportedly sold his 50% ownership of Martinsville Speedway to ISC for $365 million then stayed on to be regional vice-president in charge of Martinsville, Richmond and Darlington.

Little did Bill and Wayne Sawyer know their days at RIR were numbered. Wayne, who died last November of lung cancer at age 78, had indicated “there was some spirited and protracted haggling” (according to a piece in the Virginian Pilot) before they came to an agreement. Apparently, there was some serious acrimony as well when Sawyer pointed out he and his brother owned parking and souvenir rights as well, which upped the ante from the original offer.

“Thirty days after they closed [on the sale], Billy France said, ‘I want Wayne and Bill Sawyer out of there. Give them two weeks. I don’t want them around the track any more,”’ Hawthorne said. “Originally, he intended for them to run the track. ‘And move Paul into that office. I promised my daddy, as long as he lived, Paul would have an office there.’”

“I never heard that before,” Bill Sawyer said last week. “For whatever reason they ran Wayne and me off. I have no idea why … [but] ISC decided we weren’t needed. We got, for lack of a better word, severance pay … and were sent on our merry way.”

He bought an old, dilapidated, closed half-mile dirt track in Jamaica, Va., and turned it into Virginia Motor Speedway, which has been a showpiece for independent racing for 23 years. Tony Stewart has competed there.

Unlike his brother, who used some of his money to buy a 63-foot boat and enter deep-sea fishing tournaments, Bill remained hooked on racing. “I stayed in it because it’s all I’ve done my adult life,” he said. He will be 73 next month and, despite typical problems in the business, has no plans to sell VMS or retire any time soon. He remains on good terms with NASCAR even though he’s no longer directly involved with the sanctioning body, Bill said.

Until he passed from lung cancer compounded by diabetes, Paul Sawyer remained in Richmond and became owner of a lawn mower shop. He kept his office at RIR, going in occasionally to get the mail, but the dynamic never was the same. He was a people person who no longer was “included in any functions,” Bill said. “They didn’t treat my father fairly,” Bill said. “They ignored him.”

“There ain’t no doubt he died of a broken heart,” Hawthorne said.

Now, there have been signs that International Speedway Corporation, which was sold to NASCAR for a reported $2 billion in 2019 but remains a separate, functioning entity, could move one of Richmond’s Cup events elsewhere in the coming years. That, it seems, has been ISC’s modus operandi since merging with Penske Enterprises, also in ‘99, to form a conglomerate that has been the subject of several lawsuits charging antitrust violations.

Among the more unpopular decisions by ISC, which like NASCAR is controlled and operated by the Family France, came after it purchased Darlington (S.C.) Raceway – home of the storied Southern 500 – in 1982 and moved one of its two late model dates.