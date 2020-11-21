Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Looking back on the way things were

This week the memory man recalls some good times, and bad, and a few in between. This is Volume 31: “You’re Missing a Lug Nut? Say It Isn’t So!”
I remember when …
… we somehow managed to watch sports without replay. I started to write “without benefit of replay,” except that isn’t necessarily so. Proponents of stopping games “in order to get it right” might be right in theory but much too often wrong in application. Think about it: How many times have you seen the reviewer of a close/questionable play get it wrong? It becomes more subjective than objective — and can drive a TV viewer absolutely bonkers, more so than seeing an official blow the call in real time.
Examples are everywhere. Take the Nov. 7 No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame biggie. Third quarter. Tie game. Irish throw long pass. Receiver lays out. Ruling on field: catch. Go to replay booth while NBC specialty commentator Terry McAulay checks play from different angles, sees ball pop out of arms, hitting ground then popping back into receiver’s hands. “I believe it’s indisputable to reverse [the call],” said McAulay, who was a NFL referee (2001-17) and officiated three Super Bowls. Analyst Tony Dungy agrees. And the referee says, “The ruling on the field stands.” Said lead announcer Mike Tirico, “Wow!” Wow, indeed.
Quick research reveals that when the National Football League used instant replay for the first time, there was serious doubt it would make it to a second season. In 1986 the owners approved replay on a limited basis. Immediately there were all kinds of glitches. In an interview with Jan Van Duser, the league’s director of operations two weeks into the season, he told us, “There are an awful lot of negatives in the system.”
Examples included a referee who refused to signal touchdown or safety until the TV network was consulted, which wasn’t among his options. NBC’s much-decorated producer Michael Wiseman quickly said, I told you so. He opposed replay for anything other than the viewers’ enlightenment. Another time a breakdown in communications resulted in the next play being run before an error by the line judge could be overturned.
“Sometimes it’s a people problem, sometimes its an equipment problem,” Van Duser said. “There’s no way they’ll abandon it in the middle of the season … unless it’s a complete disaster.” Definition, please!
After the 1991 campaign, the owners ended replay, saying there was too much delay and too many bad calls that failed to be corrected. Eight years — and much debate about the pros and cons — later, they decided 28-3 to try it again. By 2007, replay became permanent (30-2) with ongoing upgrades, none of which prevented the 2019 Rams-Saints blunder. An obviously missed pass interference call deprived New Orleans of a trip to the Super Bowl.
OK, so television’s rather large investment certainly was a major factor in the replay decision. The more breaks in the action the more commercials — as though there weren’t enough already. Never forget: The networks are in charge. They run the show, otherwise how to explain continuing long delays — leaving the players victims of freezing conditions as well as rain and snow? You don’t like it, guys? OK, how about being paid thousands instead of millions of dollars? When you put it that way …
So, I’m old — and therefore old school — but coaches and athletes make mistakes that are magnified by TV, why not allow game officials the embarrassment of human error, too? Like coaches and athletes who don’t perform up to acceptable standards, if an official keeps making mistakes, fire and replace him. This is a tough business, after all. But, please, stop (a) long, game-stunting delays; then (b) too often getting it wrong anyway. (Of course, it would help immensely if they’d play to the whistle. Whoever came up with the idea the ground can’t cause a fumble should be banished to watching the Washington Football Team 24 hours a day.)
I know … I know … some network announcers only add to the confusion by not knowing the rules. Disagreeing with the final decision is no big deal but not understanding replay’s limitations is inexcusable. “We’re having growing pains,” said Val Pinchbeck, the NFL’s director of broadcasting, in 1986. By now, you would think that would have been cured. For one thing, they’re still using the indisputable yardstick to measure whether to overturn a call or not. So why do we need replay at all? Keep missing indisputable calls and it should be subject to instant dismissal, shouldn’t it?
Bob Costas, one of the most versatile — among all-time top 10 — talking heads, was host of NBC’s pregame show “NFL ‘86” when he said, “There are some of us who think the replay system is inherently screwed up.” So, what did he think about the possibility of baseball, his first love, succumbing to it one day? The day the national pastime is desecrated (his word) by the intrusion of technology “is the day all right-thinking Americans will begin to fear for the future of the republic,” Costas said, with a straight face.
That could be an understandable attitude across the pond where the English Premier League has been rocked by replay controversy. Arguably the world’s best futbol (soccer) is served by VAR, which is a system used to check goals — works well — and potential red card and penalty-kick fouls as well as offsides — which doesn’t.
What continues to cause uproar is the subjectivity with which the VAR official makes his final decision. There is no indisputable yardstick. It’s all about perspective, and that leads to come really strange/curious calls as seen here on NBCSN. If you didn’t know better, you’d think the fix was in or, at the very least, the official was allowing his prejudice toward one team or the other show.
I remember when ...
… NASCAR lived by the old adage if you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying. The sport within the sport was a battle of wits among crew chiefs like Ray Fox, Smokey Yunick, Cotten Owens, Stuart’s Wood Brothers, Herb Nab, Bud Moore and Dale Inman. Who could do the most outside the lines … and not get caught?
They were some of the great shade-tree mechanics of the early years of Late Model (then called Grand National) stock car competition. No telling how much they got away with in the really good old days of drivers Lee Petty, “Fireball” Roberts, Curtis Turner, Junior Johnson, Joe Weatherly and the rest of the good, old boys of a half-century ago. Talk about a fun time!
New, more sophisticated technology made cheating more difficult, if not all but impossible. What really changed NASCAR’s top division, however, was the decision to go from comparatively few rules to so many do’s and don’ts — mostly the latter — that just about nothing goes anymore. The more they mess around with the rules, at just about any time, the more of a mess racing becomes. The playoff system was a joke before Kevin Harvick won a 2020-season-best nine races and still couldn’t qualify for the championship.
One long-time viewer, already bored by too much follow-the-leader competition, knew his fading interest was going, going, going, gone when they started penalizing teams for a loose or missing lug nut. How come that wasn’t a problem in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s when there was more variety of tracks — big, small and in between, dirt as well as paved?
Tell the truth, old-timers, which was more exciting: Junior Johnson broadsliding through the turns at the half-mile dirt Fairgrounds Raceway, or Harvick taking a straight line at the remodeled, renamed now-3/4-mile paved Richmond Raceway? Sorry, but modern, up-to-date doesn’t necessarily mean better.
On second thought, maybe we’ve got it all wrong. Chase Elliott suggested, with an implied wink and a big smile, that attempting to beat the system was not a lost art, after all.
Asked by Dale Earnhardt Jr., on his weekly NBCSN show about saving the … ahh … good stuff for the playoffs, the 2020 champion said, “If you have those kinds of cards to hold, you do. You might have some upgrades or things that are new on your car that haven’t been taken away yet.”
I remember when …
… ESPN was worthy of applause, growing from nothing at birth in 1979 to a can’t-miss experience. Of course, hardly anything lasts forever, and the first 24-hour sports network started taking itself too seriously — always an automatic turnoff, it says here. Now management is running off employees under the guise of pandemic-related issues. With 300 hired hands being unhired, to go with 200 unfilled positions to become permanent, ESPN has dumped about 1,000 in all in the past five years. Latest name personality to feel the ax is versatile Trey Wingo, who presumably already has somewhere — better — to land. His sin? He was making too much money. His contract runs out at year’s end. See ya!!!
Who’s next? Well, here are the estimated annual salaries of some of your ESPN favorites: Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser, co-hosts of “Pardon the Interruption,” make $6 million each; Mike Greenberg $6.5M; Samantha Ponder $4.9M; Suzy Kolber $3M; and Chris Fowler $1.5M. Stephen A. Smith’s latest contract calls for $10M. The network recently dumped Michelle Beadle ($5M) and demoted Mike Golic, who was making $5M. Snarky, wise guy Dan Le Batard apparently is on the way out, too, after blasting management for firing a member of his crew. He reportedly makes $3.5M.
I remember when …
… it was assumed college athletes should go to class and try to get their degrees … like everyone else. Whoever first decided to reward coaches — and now it appears athletic directors, too — for graduation rates should go to the head of the class for the Hall of Lame Brain. In fact, it should work the other way: If your athletes don’t graduate at a reasonable, explicit rate, you return a specified amount from your excessively over-priced contract. Or, better yet, YOU’RE OUTTA HERE!!!
Think about it: According to her contract, ousted William & Mary AD Samantha Huge was to receive a bonus of anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 based on graduation rates. At William & Mary, that bastion of higher learning?
I remember when …
James Madison played basketball in 5,000-seat Godwin Hall, the “Electric Zoo,” where Lou Campanelli built his program to a background of exceptional enthusiasm. I can still hear the band playing the fight song, the students screaming “GO DUKES!”, making noise that was deafening — littering the floor with toilet paper after the home team’s first basket. Talk about intimidation! And a good time was had by all — except the visiting team, of course.
The old barn was charged to a degree seldom — if ever — equaled by the Convocation Center upgrade in 1982-83. That was the season after JMU (24-6) darn near beat North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA playoffs, dropping a 52-50 decision to the eventual national champions of Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins and James Worthy. The Dukes held Jordan to six points.
Now the Convocation Center, which opened with a seating capacity of 7,000 and, because of renovations, dropped to 6,426, has made way after 38 years to the 8,500-seat splendor named after a bank and costing $139.5 million. Yipes! You don’t think that’s the final step in making the leap to Division I-A all the way, from hoops to Football Bowl Subdivision, do you? Heck, if Liberty U. can do it …
Meanwhile, whatever happened to Campanelli, besides writing a book about his good times in Harrisonburg and bad times in Berkeley? In case you hadn’t heard, the New Jersey native was fired before the completion of his eighth season at the University of California. Campanelli left JMU after back-to-back seasons of 15-14 and 14-14 — his worst there in 13 overall (238-113) — for the West Coast. At Cal he was considered the savior of an ailing program until his abrasive style of coaching caught up with him there, too.
Athletic director Bob Bockrath happened to overhear Campanelli’s profanity-laced tirade after a loss Feb. 4, 1993 at Arizona State. “I can swear with the best of them,” Bockrath was quoted as saying, but it was “the personal attacks” that ultimately led to the coach’s dismissal four days later with the team 10-7. Before pulling the plug, Bockrath got an earful from the players, including freshman All-American-to-be Jason Kidd, about Campanelli’s ongoing verbal abuse.
The coach denied everything, got the expected support from national comrades such as Bobby Knight, who was known to drop a few four-letter words, and sued the school for $5 million. It took more than a year but the suit finally was dismissed. Or settled, depending on who is doing the telling.
Assistant Todd Bozeman, accused by Campanelli of being instrumental in the players’ revolt, was named interim coach. The Bears wound up 28-9 and, a No. 6 seed in the ’93 NCAA tournament, upset No. 3 Duke (82-77), which had won the last two national championships. Bozeman was fired prior to the 1996-97 campaign for illegal payments totaling $30,000 to a recruit.
Campanelli turned 82 in August. In the aftermath of his forced exodus from Cal-Berkeley, he coached in Japan, served as scout in the NBA, did some TV, and was in charge of Pac-10 men’s basketball officials. He later drew applause for his work as volunteer coach with the local high school team in Moraga, California.
The playing surface at James Madison’s new palais de hoops is named after Campanelli. Better they should celebrate the two men who really made it all possible — “Uncle Ron” Carrier, JMU’s one-of-a-kind president, who had the vision to turn the former all-women’s school into national consciousness through sports, and athletic director Dean Ehlers, who carried it out. In 1971, five years after JMU turned coed, Carrier brought Ehlers from Memphis as the conductor of his startup athletic program. They had no scholarships. Or facilities. Games were played at Harrisonburg High. At his introductory press conference, Ehlers learned — to his surprise — he would be the school’s first basketball coach, too.
After one season (16-7), he hired Campanelli to replace him, and for 22 years as AD, Ehlers proved to be the total package. He had the perfect low-key, easy-going but firm-when-required demeanor to deal with a variety of talented but occasionally difficult coaches. For that matter, even Carrier’s intensity had to be reined in now and then, too.
Ehlers, who led all good-guy lists and never waivered in his belief in good sportsmanship and ethical behavior, put up with a lot. He retired — ahead of his time — in 1993 while Lefty Driesell was basketball coach (1988-96). He had enough. Named to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, Ehlers died in 2017. He was 87.
Until next time ...
