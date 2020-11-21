Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Looking back on the way things were

OK, so television’s rather large investment certainly was a major factor in the replay decision. The more breaks in the action the more commercials — as though there weren’t enough already. Never forget: The networks are in charge. They run the show, otherwise how to explain continuing long delays — leaving the players victims of freezing conditions as well as rain and snow? You don’t like it, guys? OK, how about being paid thousands instead of millions of dollars? When you put it that way …

So, I’m old — and therefore old school — but coaches and athletes make mistakes that are magnified by TV, why not allow game officials the embarrassment of human error, too? Like coaches and athletes who don’t perform up to acceptable standards, if an official keeps making mistakes, fire and replace him. This is a tough business, after all. But, please, stop (a) long, game-stunting delays; then (b) too often getting it wrong anyway. (Of course, it would help immensely if they’d play to the whistle. Whoever came up with the idea the ground can’t cause a fumble should be banished to watching the Washington Football Team 24 hours a day.)