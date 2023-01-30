Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Minor-league hockey documentary remembers the Danbury Trashers

The memory man strikes again. This time the octogenarian takes a look at life as it was – to the extreme – in minor league ice hockey. Call it: “When The Bad Guys Were The Good Guys ...”

What started out as a routine look at “Crime and Penalties,” a Netflix documentary on the late, unlamented Danbury (Conn.) Trashers, became much more – thanks to Richard Brosal, who lived the two-year nightmare on the inside as commissioner of the league that included your Richmond RiverDogs … and David Hymovitz, who played for both of them.

The 85-minute doc, which comes off as a tribute to Trashers’ owner Jimmy Galante, a convicted felon willing to go to any lengths … to give his teenage son whatever he wanted. In this case, it was a United Hockey League team that was born in 2004 and died in 2006, leaving behind sordid memories of violence on the ice and corruption off it that ended the franchise when Galante went to prison.

Brosal, now 64 and living in Las Vegas, had a featured role, first in trying to keep the Trashers under control (impossible) then serving as documentary commentator 15 years later which, admittedly, was not a labor of love. For example, he can’t forget the abuse he got from Trashers’ fans, especially in the cozy Danbury Arena’s notorious Section 102 where they greeted him with language (cliché alert) that would make a sailor blush – and more … much more.

“They were animals,” Brosal said recently. “What they did to the opposing team and to the coach behind the bench you can’t even print some of the stuff that went on or was said. There were fans I had evicted from the arena.”

Then again, he was used to being the object of scorn. It went with his job description. Think about it.

When was the last time NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was welcomed by a round of applause instead of a chorus of boos?

For Brosal, any appearance at a Trashers’ game was always the same. “I was called names … had trash thrown at me … had soda and beer dumped on me,” he said. “At the end of the day they’re cowards, every one of them. They’ve got big mouths, they threaten you ...but when push comes to shove …

“I remember a game in Danbury … in Section 102 … the women were worse than their husbands and said some of the most gross, disgusting things to me personally, and I asked them if they wanted to stay … to which they said,’[bleep] you.’ I don’t take things like that lightly, so I went up to Jimmy Galante’s box … and Jimmy told security to throw them out.”

If only it had been that easy dealing with assorted Danbury goons such as Brad Wingfield, well-known minor-league thug who also is featured in the documentary for receiving a gruesome leg injury then exacting revenge on the player who did it. Or the Omicoli brothers (who should demand a redo of their appearances in the piece after sounding like a couple of jerks.)

Then again “Crime and Penalties” isn’t meant to be typical or friendly. This was about cheating taken to new levels … with a smile, a snicker and a laugh. Hey, everybody, look at us make a joke of the rules … not to mention the game.

Knowing something is one thing, proving it something else … and while the Galantes were throwing money around, much of it under the table that – Brosal insisted he learned later -- more than doubled the league’s $325,000 salary cap, who was going to admit it for the record? Certainly not the beneficiaries, like the string of tough guys hired to create mayhem in the image of the NHL’s “Broad Street Bullies” of the mid-70s. They gave and took their lumps on the ice but nothing like what the Internal Revenue Service could have done to them for not reporting all monies received.

Besides, salary caps are mostly for show. Always have been … always will be. It’s just that the Trashers were big-time cheaters – which the documentary shows. In one vignette we’re told son AJ Galante was handing out cash, as much as $10,000 to one player.

Getting the goods on Jimmy Galante proved elusive … for Brosal and, more importantly, the FBI, which used wire taps on the waste management king (hence Trashers) in response to racketeering charges. It’s all there, in the 2021 made-for-TV “Crime and Penalties” that outlines the rise and fall of the franchise that began as a present to his then-17 year old son.

Through it all – on screen and later to us – Brosal maintained he wasn’t privy to the FBI’s investigation until “I was subpoenaed by the grand jury … and by then it was too late. The team had been shut down, and [J. Galante] had his company taken away from him.” Brosal agreed to go on camera, for what became a featured role, not knowing what others had said “so I could give a different perspective to it.”

Hymovitz, now 48, liked the documentary. “I tell everybody it’s 99.5% accurate … and that’s pretty good for TV,” he said long distance from Dedham, Mass., where he runs a youth program affiliated with alma mater Boston College.

Brosal said he was interviewed for more than 12 hours over four days. Naturally, most of it wound up on the cutting room floor. What did air was a defiant Brosal, at one point telling the Galantes: “You’re making a mockery of the game and the league” with their gong show described as “what happens when you combine the Mighty Ducks with pro rasslin.’”

(It was only coincidence … of course … that AJ was such a big fan of the WWE that dear old dad hired numerous superstars like John Cena to appear at birthday parties.)

Danbury quickly became Goon City, thanks to a parade of players who were best with their gloves off – Wingfield, Rumun Ndur, Carlyle Lewis, Mario Larroque, Francis Belanger, and Jon Mirasty – to name just a few of AJ Galante’s self-styled and promoted “Bad Boys of Hockey.”

“I didn’t have to be a rocket scientist to assume something bad was going to happen,” Brosal said.

Sure enough, in the first season, the Trashers set a UHL record of 2,776 penalty minutes. A major brawl led to the permanent suspension of Ndur, the “Nigerian Nightmare” who had some NHL experience. Chad Wagner, a legendary fighter with 1,500 PIM in three seasons with San Diego (WCHL), hadn’t played in more than two years when he got a call from Mirasty to join the team for a weekend series against No. 1 rival Adirondack. Wagner waddled in, played three games and was banned from the UHL for life.

Not that the hired hands had a hand in all the mayhem. During the first season, Jimmy G was fined $20,00 and suspended (ONE WHOLE GAME) for punching a linesman during a penalty-box scuffle. To hear Brosal tell it, Galante was out of line BUT … the linesman, whose day job was as a sheriff in Elmira, N.Y., deserved it.

“He was just as much at fault as Jimmy was,” Brosal said. “He challenged Jimmy. You don’t tell an owner to [bleeping] come on down here and fight. We had witnesses. It’s all on tape. We threw him out of the league. He was a disgrace.”

The New Jersey Devils’ Pat Rupp, now a NHL Network commentator, played weekends for the Trashers in 2004-05 during the NHL lockout, and the stories he tells (available on YouTube) are almost too comical to be true. One of the best is overhearing Mirasty’s side of the conversation, calling Wagner to join the team. Also, laugh-out-loud hilarious is the account of his agent and AJ Galante … ahh, negotiating Rupp’s contract.

Hymovitz joined the Trashers in season two, we thought, because he couldn’t resist the (duffel) bags of big bucks. Wrong again, Jerry.

“I had a fun time in Richmond,” he said, “but at the end of the year, I had a sour taste in my mouth. That summer [1975] I got a call from a buddy. Jeff Daw, who said, ‘Hey, Jimmy [Galante] wants to talk to you. Come play with me. We’ll have fun’ … I thought, ‘I’ll be only two hours from home.’ I met Jimmy … and I was a Trasher.”

Not that he didn’t make a few quid more there than he made here. OK, a lot more … especially when you consider the RiverDogs had serious cash flow problems like most teams in the UHL “I didn’t get the money I was promised in Richmond,” Hymovitz said.

Hymovitz, a 5-11, 190 pound left wing, had a career year in Richmond with 100 points (68 assists). He finished with 93 points (42 goals) -- including playoffs – with Danbury on a much better team that reached the UHL finals.

Now, thanks to the documentary, AJ Galante can be found on a number of podcasts yukking it up over his role in the Trashers’ place in ice hockey lore. For the most part, the gregarious son – now in the business of developing young prize fighters (who keep their gloves on when throwing punches) -- acts like he can’t believe how popular the team still is.

For sure J. Galante was very popular with the players. “I know he went to jail but, to us, Jimmy was a very good human being,” Hymovitz said. “He truly treated our families, wives, girlfriends and children like family. He cared about everybody, not just the players.”

So, did “Crime and Penalties” serve any purpose other than for its entertainment value?

“I think it did,” Brosal said. “It’s a crazy, crazy story, mafia related … marketing genius. A lot of interesting stories. Some funny stuff, But, at the time, there was nothing humorous about it. NOT ONE THING!”