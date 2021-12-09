Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: More with Bobby Ross, and other odds and ends

An alumnus of the University of Memphis, Wilson had an impressive resume in the running of major facilities. He spent 23 years, including 4 ½ years here, working for SMG. He left Charlottesville in 2010 to go to Jacksonville, Fla. Before joining Ignite, Wilson was vice-president of facility operations for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thoughts while thinking …

So Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly didn’t tell his players he was leaving for LSU before news leaked. So what? Will Wade told his players he was staying at VCU then hopped on a plane for Baton Rouge and was introduced as new LSU basketball coach the next day.

This is what college athletics has become, at least on the upper level where ethics, sportsmanship and loyalty no longer apply. Now, it’s all about m-o-n-e-y. Even the athletes are cashing in. Don’t forget: they also have been rewarded with freedom of movement from one institution of lower learning to another. It used to be a coach took some – sometimes all – of his assistants with him. Now he can bring many players, too – with instant eligibility. Eventually, whole teams will enter the transfer portal.