Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Mourning the loss of Richmond soccer legend Dave Amsler

Of course, it wasn’t all right for Amsler, who kept on insisting while we kept on trying to ignore him … until we couldn’t. He started the Richmond Strikers Youth Club in 1976, when there were few, if any, such opportunities here. The Strikers led to Striker Park, and its sprawling, multi-field location in western Henrico where the pro Kickers practiced in their early years. And that led Amsler, in 1985, to create FC Richmond Magic, now with membership of 2,500-plus boys and girls.

Our sit-down with Cowlishaw – and poking at him about being “Mr. Soccer” although I was pretty sure we both already had someone else in mind – led to Amsler and his 50 years of dedicated service to the game in Richmond. In other words, the real “Mr. Soccer,” a designation long since retired, never to be debated again.

The plan was to call Amsler this week in Clearwater, Fla., where he moved a year or so ago. Surely he would give me some grief – welcomed and deserved – then question if it was really yours truly on the line when told I was a big fan of the English Premier League on NBCSN. I looked forward to the exchange.