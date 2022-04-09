Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Not Better Than Wooden, Eh?

Welcome to Volume 87: “Not Better Than Wooden, Eh?”

The memory man is old – VERY OLD – enough to remember when it was easy to distinguish the good guys from the bad in college athletics. The bad guys (i.e.. coaches) were bullies – by the now ancient but classic definition -- who were big on intimidation and dared anyone to cross them much less have it pointed out by the media.

Basketball’s Bobby Knight instantly comes to mind. Some of his antics during March Madness alone were classics … like the time in Philadelphia when he deposited an inebriated LSU fan in a garbage can – and got away with it. At another venue we watched him go off on a poor NCAA schlub trying to moderate a postgame Q-and-A.

OK, so the man did think it was amusing to hear the Indiana coach trash his perceived enemies. What was his best line about the press? “All of us learn to write in the second grade. Most of us go on to greater things.” And, to those he thought were negative about him, Knight said, “When my time on earth is gone, and my activities here have passed, I want to be buried upside down, so my critics can kiss my ...”

At least Knight followed the rules, the big ones, anyway. He didn’t cheat. He didn’t look the other way if an assistant cut big corners to land a prized recruit. He was in the movie “Blue Chips” but, as far as we know, that is the closest he ever came to paying players to come to Hoosier Town.

Which brings us to this year’s Madness. You could say justice was served when Kentucky was ousted … and LSU … and Auburn, Memphis and Houston – to name a few. UK’s John Calipari left UMass and Memphis in the NCAA’s doghouse but managed to avoid conviction himself. The other four head coaches were either accused or found guilty of assorted improprieties by the NCAA, most recently Penny Hardaway (Memphis) and Will Wade (LSU).

All of Wade’s scholarship players quickly entered the transfer portal, and four recruits decided to go elsewhere. On March 26, the NCAA accused Hardaway’s program of seven major violations including one Level I against the coach.

Bruce Pearl (Auburn), when he was at Tennessee, was given a five-year show-cause penalty for major infractions. Kelvin Sampson (Houston) likewise got five years banishment from college coaching for major no-nos at Indiana after basically being put under house arrest at Oklahoma – no contact with recruits in any way – for several minor violations of NCAA rules.

Chances are, the association’s network partners – CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV – mentioned little, if any, of the above. No need to dwell on dirty laundry – and all that bad stuff.

Which brings us to Part Deux … to Bill Self, coach of the University of Kansas Jayhawks, who beat North Carolina 72-69 Monday night for the 2021-22 championship. In connection with an FBI investigation into corruption in college hoops, which led to Wade being fired at LSU, the NCAA is said ready to make it official, that Self and associates are guilty of at least five major violations.

As a result, Kansas could go on probation for a long time, its title vacated, and Self be … fired? No, in his lifetime UK contract that pays him about $10 million annually, there is a clause that says he cannot be fired for cause. No dummy, Self positioned himself against being caught. He’ll probably settle for an ungodly sum and ride off, laughing, while declaring his innocence, too.

I know … I know … Carolina dodged some big bullets for assorted NCAA violations while Roy Williams was in charge. However, we will be surprised … make that shocked … if his successor Hubert Davis makes the same mistake.

Which Brings Us to Part Trois … to Mike Krzyzewski, now ex-coach after 42 years at Duke. Except for claims (never substantiated) that one-and-done Zion Williamson got financial help from an alumnus, Coach K never was tarnished by accusations of rules-breaking.

With that in mind, and considering he is the all-time leader in D-I wins, with five national championships, the debate over who was better – K or John Wooden – becomes almost moot, comical at best.

Not better than Wooden, eh?

John Wooden won 10 championships at UCLA with the best players money could buy. It’s true.

Back in the day – make that way, way back – when the NCAA had even less ability/means to convict rules-breakers than it does now (hard as that is to believe), the Bruins had a “friend” of the program named Sam Gilbert who became something of a legend for what he did for the players. From the mid-60s to 1981, this alumnus (although he didn’t graduate), owner of a construction company and civil rights activist helped them buy clothes, cars – you name it – and even allegedly arranged for their girlfriends’ abortions.

All this (and more) was uncovered by a Los Angeles Times investigation that determined the program had violated numerous NCAA rules. By the time the story broke, Wooden was six years into retirement, and there was no evidence he had been implicated.

Wooden, who was UCLA coach from 1964 to 1975 – when he won his 10th (and final) NCAA championship, insisted he didn’t know Gilbert – except by reputation as a shady character – and told his dribblers of basketballs not to have anything to do with him. “My conscience is clear,” Wooden was quoted as saying.

Keith Erickson, a star on his early teams, told The Times, “I think [Wooden] knew what was going on.”

The best the NCAA could do was put UCLA hoops on probation for two years and vacate its 1980 Final Four appearance. In 1987, Gilbert was subject of a federal investigation for money laundering and racketeering. He was indicted four days AFTER his death on Nov. 23 at age 74.

Had Wooden been put under the same microscope as Krzyzewski … well, chances are he wouldn’t be remembered quite the same. For one thing, the media was more subservient then, less likely to criticize especially a legend – which makes what the LA Times did even more unusual.

Then again, some of the UCLA stars (like Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton) were notoriously anti-media. One of them might have turned the Times on Wooden’s program.

About Monday night’s finale … It reminded of a five-on-five courtyard game of our youth, lots of body contact, and we called our own fouls which – believe it or not – were seldom met with vociferous resistance. It was eye-for-an-eye basketball – and a good time was had by all.

The best thing the officials did Monday was remain observers and not interfere. So they missed some heavy-duty elbows. Blows to the midsection were not uncommon. It was a survival of the fittest, at which Kansas excelled. Special high marks to Carolina’s Brady Manek and Armando Bacot for not losing their cool.

So the officiating wasn’t good. (Somewhere in the great beyond Charlie Eckman and Lou Bello are shaking their heads. See, we weren’t as terrible as you-all thought we were. At least it was consistent in its badness throughout the tournament.

Finally … although TBS all but drowned out Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill with too much crowd noise (maybe a good thing … we’ll never know) … we thought we heard NCAA president Mark Emmert congratulate “the Kansas City Jayhawks” during the trophy presentation. Nah, that couldn’t have been, could it?

Guess who was left behind again … temporarily worse off … when the owners and Major League Baseball Players Association stopped bickering and saved the 2022 season?

In Volume 76: “They Pretend We Don’t Exist,” we discussed the retirement injustice dealt to former Richmond Braves right-hander Gary Neibauer and other players who didn’t get reasonable benefits because they happened to make The Show at the wrong time. OK, so that’s oversimplifying a complex subject … but bottom line: Neibauer wound up with a payback of $5,700 (after taxes) A YEAR … after 31 years of being left out entirely.

Actually, by definition, it’s a payment, not a pension. The affected/afflicted players, who didn’t meet the minimum requirement of four years for full pensions, are not vested and, when they die, the money stops coming. Their spouses/designated heirs get nada, NOTHING!!

In all, more than 800 ex-major leaguers got caught in the middle of a 1980 meltdown between the owners and union. Not until 2011, when MLB was faced with a class action suit, did it relent and pay Neibauer, etc., a payoff of no more than $10,000 annually. By the time we talked to Neibauer, 77, late last year, about 600 were still living.

You would think the union – or, at the very least, the players alumni association -- would have been in their corner. Not so. Never happened. On Dec. 16, 2021, we called MLBPA president Tony Clark for an explanation. We’re still waiting for a call back.

Anyway, during the recent labor dispute, while the players and owners argued over such things as raising the minimum salary to $700,000-plus A YEAR, the shareholders in this $10 billion business could have come to the rescue of Neibauer and friends. The money is available, after all. It would have been only fair.

Back in the day, appearing in 75 games with Atlanta and Philadelphia (1969-74), Neibauer never made more than the major league minimum ($12,000), and many players had jobs in the off-season to – cliché alert! – make ends meet. There are a number of stories out there of bankruptcy, even suicide, as a result of having nothing to show for their baseball careers. Neibauer was one of the lucky ones who didn’t have to rely on MLB in retirement.

So much for fairness. During the recent lockout, the players on the pension plan “received their money,” Neibauer said. “They cut our payment off until they got an agreement … [but] they are giving us an additional 15% … this year only. Of course, I haven’t gotten it yet.”

“The World’s Greatest Soccer Coach” is 1-1-3 and his New England Revolution 12th (among 14 teams) in the MLS Eastern Conference. As always, Bruce Arena is giving it his best What, Me Worry? approach which he developed at Virginia – and won five NCAA championships – before leaving for MLS in 1996.

Equally predictable: fans are getting restless. Never mind the Revs set a league record with 73 points a season ago – and their Goalie of the Year, former Richmond Kicker Matt Turner, has missed all five games to date because of an injured foot. On social media, one deep thinker said Arena, 70, was too old for the modern game.

Last time out, in a scrum that was more rugby or Australian Rules Football, New England dropped a 1-0 decision to always-foul-prone New York Red Bulls. There were 36 fouls called, 23 by the visitors who came to Gillette Stadium averaging 22.25. The embattled, overmatched referee handed out nine yellow cards and two reds (one to each team).

Later, Arena said, almost matter-of-factly, “The game was poorly officiated,” for which he will be fined (again) … because truth is not a defense when it comes to criticizing the men in charge.

Actually, New England should have escaped no worse than nil-nil. In the 90th minute, goalie Brad Knighton’s season debut was spoiled by an own goal. Get this: Henry Kessler cleared a cross inside the six-yard-line … and the ball struck teammate Matt Polster … and was redirected into the Rev goal.

Knighton, 37, from Richmond and Mills Godwin High, had made five big-time saves to that point. He signed a one-year contract with New England then served as backup to veteran Earl Edwards Jr., who got the nod as Turner’s temporary replacement to open 2022. This is Knighton’s 15th MLS campaign, 12th with the Revolution.

Arena says Turner should return to training by the middle of this month and be ready to play again by May 1. He still is expected to join Arsenal of the English Premier League on July 1 as well as be named to the U.S. Men’s National Team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar beginning Nov. 21. Turner was 11-1-2 as USMNT starter before being sidelined in early February.

In criticizing the decision to play Honduras in a regional WC qualifier Feb. 2 in Minneapolis where wind chill was minus-14, Arena told reporters this week that Turner suffered from frostbite during a 3-0 victory. That, however, was not what sidelined him but rather a hairline fracture of a small bone in his right foot received in a closed preseason scrimmage shortly thereafter.

Meanwhile, the Revolution’s plans for Knighton, who appeared in one game for the Kickers (2015) on loan from New England (six saves, 1-1, versus Charleston Battery), are questionable at best. The club reportedly has signed a 22-year-old goalie from Serbia to a three-year contract.

Briefly told:

… Virginia alumnus Dawn Staley has become more than a championship-winning coach at the University of South Carolina. The former All-American, who was borderline-shy as a Cavalier undergraduate, also has attracted attention as a fashion plate, wearing a $4,850 lime green jacket and $1,170 boots.

… We missed the passing January 31 of Mike Nykoluk, 87, who was Richmond Robins coach – very briefly – in December, 1973, when Larry Wilson decided to leave the bench and observe his struggling team from the Coliseum balcony. A minor-league legend with the AHL Hershey Bears, Nykoluk was an assistant with the NHL Philadelphia Flyers when Wilson, in his second of four seasons with the AHL Robins, asked for help. Behind Bruce Cowick’s hat trick, Richmond beat Nova Scotia 5-3 in Nykoluk’s only game in charge.