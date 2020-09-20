Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Notes and quotes from 47 years on the job

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the old — good old? — days of yesteryear, before social media that distorts more than reports, notes columns were all the rage. They also were fun to do, not to mention easy, and certainly informative. I had “At Random,” and “Briefly Told,” and “Some Opinion, Mostly Fact,” not exactly world-wide leaders in originality. Actually, my favorite tag was taken by Bill Millsaps: “Some Folderol for You All.” Oh, and his predecessor as sports editor, Chauncey Durden, used “A Little Chatta of Disa and Data.”

This is called “backing in” to the latest crawl down memory lane after 47 years writing sports for The Times-Dispatch (and beyond), another short-takes piece. Volume 22, “Why Golf Is Not a Sport.”

Responding to a request from a party of one … getting stories in from the field to the office is a snap nowadays, thanks to computers and WiFi. It hasn’t always been so. In the summer of 1959, when I came to the newspaper at $82/week (and happy to get it), we did one of three things: Cover your assignment then return to the office to write on a manual typewriter; Or, if too far away, dictate to some poor soul in the office or, in some rare occasions, give your copy to a Western Union operator. The latter two invariably required patience that would have tested even Job of biblical fame.