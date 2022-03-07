Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Notes from around the world of sports

Look out below as the memory man drops a plethora of stuff, short term as well as long. This is Volume 83: “Shake Hands … End of Discussion.”

This past Sunday, at Goochland’s St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Rev. Mark Montgomery began his sermon by suggesting sportsmanship is alive and well, which will come as a surprise to most of us who have watched games people play reduced to the lowest common denominator by trash talking and a pervasive me-first attitude. Sportsmanship? Sorry, it’s gone the way of the doo doo bird and tyrannosaurus rex.

Well, Montgomery begs to disagree, at least from what he saw last week in Charlottesville. Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring at season’s end, made his final appearance there as Duke basketball boss, the winningest coach of all time, and the Cavalier faithful did themselves proud before tipoff. First, UVA coach Tony Bennett paid from-the-heart tribute to Coach K over the public address system then, Montgomery said, the fans responded by a prolonged round of applause.

“It was pretty cool,” Montgomery said. “It warmed my heart.”

He was clearly was taken by the whole thing. Imagine … a home crowd being more than just civil to a rival coach especially Krzyzewski who has become something of a polarizing figure. Either you like him or you don’t. Success, after all, breeds envy. It goes with the territory, and a man learns not to take it personally, eh?

(Quick aside: Mike was always a favorite here (a) because he was genuine, a George Welsh-no-nonsense-type, what you see … etc., and (b) he returned calls. On one occasion, when I wasn’t home, he told the wife he’d get back to me – and he did. Of course, that was back in the day, before he had so many demands placed on his time. Now … talk about how times have changed. We called the Duke athletic department’s communications office last week, hoping to get some information about K’s reception elsewhere in the ACC this year. We’re still waiting for a call back.)

Also, you should know Montgomery, a Texan, attended Duke Divinity School (2006-08) … and missed few games at cozy, loud, intimidating Cameron Indoor Stadium. Yes, he was one of the Cameron Crazies, students who have been known to get on rivals with a ferocious yet imaginative (many times downright hilarious) zeal that hasn’t always gotten high marks for … sportsmanship. In other words, Pastor Mark knows the difference and knows when to appreciate it as well.

“I kept pretty calm,” he said of those days not that long ago. “Didn’t do anything … crazy.”

Perhaps you’ve noticed – probably not – the silence from Colonial Downs over last week’s announcement the New Kent County track was being sold to Churchill Downs. On the surface, there was reason to believe this was another major step in bringing horse racing into the really big time envisioned when the facility off I-64 was built in the late 1990s. In fact, Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, was odds-on favorite to operate Colonial in the beginning but Arnold Stansbury got the nod … and when he didn’t have sufficient funds, Jeff Jacobs came to the rescue.

From the outset, Jacobs, whose father owned the Cleveland baseball team, and the Virginia Racing Commission didn’t exactly get along. You think?

The horsemen and Jacobs were at odds, too, for most of the 17 years he ran Colonial as an absentee owner. Jacobs finally shut down the track in 2014 and, five years later, sold it for a low-ball figure said to be around $20 million. Or about one-third of the original asking price.

It was a transaction made in horse racing heaven, especially for the horsemen. (ABJ … anybody but Jacobs) For the past three years, the number of racing days and – more importantly – the purses grew. The new owners were happy, mostly because their Rosie’s gambling emporiums were doing B-I-G business, and track management was upbeat (for a change) and getting along – as never before – with the horsemen.

Coming off a highly successful meet in 2021 and, with daily purses rising to $600,000 in 2022, everyone was feeling pretty good about thoroughbred racing’s future here. Now there is some concern. Why?

Although the acquisition (for $2.5 million) seems like a step up, there is some history to consider. To wit, Churchill Downs, Inc., has been known to shut down tracks or sell them to non-racing interests. See Arlington Park which will be turned into the new home for the NFL’s Chicago Bears. That sale, for a reported $197 million, is expected to close in 2023.

In a recent conference call, Churchill Downs officials discussed (among many things) the agreement to purchase gaming properties from Peninsula Pacific Entertainment. That includes Colonial Downs but, according to a story on Bloodhorse.com, “the company is particularly excited about the opportunity to improve and expand historical racing games there.” In other words, building on Rosie’s success is primary reason for the buy. What the track, known for its Secretariat turf course, is in their plans remains to be seen.

(By the way … Churchill, Inc., also announced it was abandoning its on-line sports betting. Said it didn’t make “economic sense.” Translation: Too much competition.)

Meanwhile, whatever eventually happens, it shouldn’t interfere with the upcoming meet at Colonial Downs, scheduled to run Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from July 11 to Sept. 7. The sale isn’t expected to be finalized until later this year.

On an austerity kick, cutting payroll, ESPN did a major about face by giving Troy Aikman a 5-year, $90 million contract to leave Fox for “Monday Night Football.” That left free-agent Al Michaels, 77, still in a tug-of-war between ESPN and Amazon (which will carry NFL Thursday Night Football for on its Prime Video streaming service for the first time). Now, according to the New York Post, Amazon wants ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to be analyst to Michaels’ play by play.

Richmond’s Zac Jones, scheduled to spend the Feb. 25-27 weekend (at the very least) in the American Hockey League, was recalled by the New York Rangers Feb. 24 and assisted on the first goal in a 4-1 romp over Washington at Madison Square Garden. Like the New York media, ESPN (which televised the game) hyped hope of a physical showdown between Ryan Reaves and Capitals’ tough guy Tom Wilson that never materialized. The only fight, such as it was, between Ryan Lindgren and the visitors’ Conor Sheary, was too-quickly broken up by the linesmen. Alex Ovechkin was left alone in the slot by embattled Rangers’ defenseman D’Andre Miller to keep Igor Shesterkin from his fourth shutout of the season with 1:02 remaining.

Shipped to Hartford Feb. 21, Jones had been skating in practice on the first defensive pairing with veteran Jared Tinordi. But Patrik Nemeth, who has missed a number of games in NY for assorted reasons, added to the list, granted time off to be with his wife who was giving birth to a son. Jones rejoined the parent club and had a strong game on the No. 3 backline with another rookie, Braden Schneider.

Boy, do we miss Doc Emrick!! There are a number of good hockey play-by-players but none has the distinctive voice and zest of the hall of famer who retired – on his own terms – a year ago. We were reminded … again … while watching last Saturday’s Rangers-at-Penguins game.

Workmanlike Sean McDonough had the call for ABC and, at one point, he noted Jones’ involvement with something – I think – about the 21-year-old defenseman. Trouble was, his remarks, delivered with typical matter of fact delivery sans Emrick-like enthusiasm, were mostly drowned out by overuse of rinkside microphones compounded by a loud, sellout crowd.

Low marks, too, for the studio analysis of five-time Stanley Cup winner Mark Messier, who applauded the work of Miller. Yeah but … Levy noted the big defenseman failed to react to being roughed up by Sidney Crosby other than to shove the non-tough guy after being cross-checked several times in a matter of seconds.

“I liked that,” Messier said. “That’s showing respect.” Huh?

Wonder if he noted who was responsible for leaving Evgeny Malkin alone for the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 victory by Pittsburgh. There was Miller, gone for a skate on the far boards – on a penalty-kill no less – when the veteran Pitt winger scored from deep inside the circle to Shesterkin’s left … without a stick being laid on him. Eventually, it says here, the Rangers will return Miller to left wing, his original position, where he can skate and shoot which clearly he prefers.

Anyway, after another good showing in a 5-2 loss to visiting Vancouver Sunday, Jones was back on the roller coaster, sent down to Hartford for the seventh time since season’s start.

Virginia Tech transfer Joe Bamisile, from Monacan High School, kept defensive-clueless George Washington from being blown out by Richmond, scoring 25 of his team’s first 51 points. Then, over the last nine-plus minutes, he touched the ball a grand total of four times. Yes, TOUCHED!

He made a wide-open layup, hit a pair of free throws after being fouled on an attempted dunk, jacked up an off-balance, well-guarded jumper from downtown D.C., and was briefly involved in another pass-and-cut. That was all. UR won 84-71.

So Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard smacks a Wisconsin assistant, creating a mini-melee, and we’re getting calls to do away with the post-game handshake between teams. Fortunately, it’s a knee jerk reaction among a few, and isn’t likely to take hold.

Howard, an alumnus who was a member of the highly-successful but chip-on-the-shoulder Fab 5 (1991-95), has had some anger management problems since replacing former UR coach John Beilein three years ago. But, most people who have weighed in think a five-game suspension that runs to the end of the regular season was enough – if deserved.

(Howard left Michigan after his junior season to play 16 years in the NBA where he developed the reputation for being a head coach-in-waiting. Meanwhile, many of the Fab Five’s victories were set aside when teammate Chris Weber was found guilty of accepting money from a booster.)

“If everyone agrees that we’re trying to promote sportsmanship in college sports, then shake hands. End of discussion.” said ACC Network’s Mark Packer, son of Billy, who celebrated birthday No. 82 last Friday. Just a kid.

Shaking hands after games has been a staple in the NHL after playoff games since … well, nobody seems quite sure except that it began some time after 1908 when the players lined up in opposite directions after an all-star affair for charity. In college hoops? Well, we don’t recall doing it in the mid-to-late 50s … but then we are older than B. Packer. At one time, during pre-game introductions, the players put mitt to mitt then did likewise with the opposing coach – a tradition that comes and goes.

Speaking of B. Packer, rated our best all-time basketball-on-TV analyst (Volume 12: “The Best, the Worst … and Everything in Between.”) … he drew the ire of St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli for saying the Hawks did not deserve a top seed in the 2004 NCAA tournament. Martelli went off on Packer who had the last chuckle when St. Joe’s was eliminated by Oklahoma State in the Elite Eight.

The Hawks finished 30-2. After 24 years at St. Joe’s, Martelli was fired following the 2018-19 season (14-19). Now, in case you missed it, Martelli is in his third season as associate head coach at … Michigan … where he has been in charge during Howard’s temporary absence.

Matt Turner, who is about to become the first player in Richmond Kickers’ 30-year history to sign with one of the world’s four major soccer leagues, missed the New England Revolution’s season-opener Saturday night. Major League Soccer’s 2021 goalie of the year was said to have an injured foot or ankle that apparently wasn’t serious.

Nevertheless, he will miss Saturday’s game with Dallas and could be sidelined at least two more weeks.

Turner, who has backstopped the United States Men’s National Team to the doorstep of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, will join Arsenal of the English Premier League July 1 … as long as he passes a medical exam.

Old coaches never die … they just become television analysts … which brings us to Pete Gillen, an old sparring partner of yours truly when he was in charge of Virginia basketball. Bright, funny (by design), a man of a million quips – in other words, made for TV – Gillen was in the chair next to Tom McCarthy for CBS Sports Network’s coverage of Tuesday’s Dayton/Richmond thriller.

The game was decided in the final seconds. First, Dayton got what proved the game-winner 55-53 on a short alley-oop pass from out of bounds along the baseline. Then, Richmond threw a long pass to Tyler Burton near midcourt, and he somehow got off a heave-of-a-shot towards the basket that had little-to-no chance. It wasn’t until much later, after we heard all the prerequiste commentary and saw all the usual shots of the players and coaches, that McCarthy and Gillen addressed – well, sort of – what happened on the final play.

Given another view of Nathan Cayo’s football-like aerial to Burton near the left sideline, we saw a Dayton player grab Burton by the arm then quickly pull away. Official Roger Ayers, who has worked three NCAA Final Fours, was in perfect position to see the infraction but – what’s the term? – swallowed his whistle. Burton couldn’t believe it.

Cut to Dayton coach Anthony Grant in an earlier shot: from his expression, he couldn’t believe it either. In fact, Grant kept starring over in the direction of the official, like he expected him to send Burton to the line – where he belonged – with three attempts to win the game. We never were favored with UR coach Chris Mooney’s reaction.

However, the best McCarthy could come up with: “Burton thinks he was fouled.” To which Gillen responded: “It was close.”

At the Robins Center, the table used by radio and TV is at center court, which was directly in front of the final sequence. Only Ayers was closer. Off air, during a commercial break, voice of the Spiders Bob Black said he turned to Gillen: “’Hey, Pete, what did you think of that last play?’ And, he said, ‘It was a foul … He grabbed Burton’s arm … It definitely was a foul.’ And, with that, he walked off … they were done … and we went back on the air.”