Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Odds and ends from the memory bank

And, why didn’t JMU wait to make it official after the spring session? VCU didn’t tell the world it was going to the Atlantic 10 until the end of the 2011-12 school year, thereby assuring none of its teams would be sacrificed under the CAA rule now 21 years old – and antiquated especially considering how much the college sports landscape has changed?

Speaking of which … it would appear the JMU women’s national-champion lacrosse team will be hardest hit, so … what would keep the players from entering the transfer portal and going, en mass, to another school where they would be eligible instantly? Nothing.

Officiating (all sports) has become more questionable than ever?

Example: Pittsburgh is putting it to Clemson, leading by 11 in the third quarter and moving the ball almost at will. Then every big gain is negated for holding or illegal formation (which could be called a lot but seldom is). ABC’s replays show several holding infractions to be questionable at best. The Panthers settle for a field goal after a helmet-to-helmet hit is ignored, to the dismay of network analyst Todd Blackledge. (There was supposed to be an emphasis on targeting but, more often than not, it is ignored or overturned – when benefit of the doubt goes to the offender rather than the victim.)