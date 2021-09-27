Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Odds and ends from the present day

O’Brien was so sure he would enroll at Vanderbilt, his original choice, that he told Commodore coaches not to worry … he would keep scheduled visits to Georgia and Notre Dame (as promised) then make it official he planned to spend the next four years in Nashville, Tenn. A trip to South Bend, Ind., was all the record-breaking quarterback from Virginia Beach needed to change his mind.

Clark, a QB who threw for 7,147 yards (85 touchdowns) and ran for 2,067 more (34 Tds) at Manchester High, opted for Wake Forest during his sophomore year. “He felt pressure and hit the panic button,” said Lancers’ coach Tom Hall. “I told him the recruiting process was different for a quarterback, especially at his level. ‘Be patient.’ Then the [major schools] started coming to see him, and first thing they all asked was: ‘Why isn’t he a five-star [recruit]?’”

In the end, Clark chose the Irish over Clemson and North Carolina. Now, after three years in South Bend, seeing limited play compounded by knee surgery, he could transfer if he doesn’t get a fair chance to compete for No. 1 in 2022. How ironic would it be if the classic 6-2, 225-pound pro-style thrower of footballs decided to move to Winston-Salem, N.C., where Wake coach Dave Clawson has one of the country’s best passing offenses? Or, opt for Clemson, without Trevor Lawrence, suddenly rudderless offensively?