Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Remembering Coach K as his retirement nears

Many, MANY moons ago Joe Lapchick, then coach of the pro basketball New York Knickerbockers, penned a piece for one of the national magazines entitled, “Each Game I Die.” Please … don’t ask why that bit of sports memory minutia remained indelibly etched in our octogenarian brain … but it came bouncing back Saturday during Mike Krzyzewski’s ill-fated Cameron farewell.

This is Volume 84 in our look back at the good, bad and ugly of covering kid’s games for now-going-on 50 years. (Old dude!) Call it: “There Was No Where on Planet Earth You Would Rather Be.”

Thanks to the ACC Network, we were treated to all-K-all-the-time from tipoff to final buzzer against North Carolina’s Tar Heels. At first, he just sat there, between assistants, virtually expressionless – which, of course, didn’t last long. In the third minute, his team already with more turnovers (3) than points and trailing 7-2, the Duke coach was on his feet and giving his best Dean Smith impersonation with a vigorous he’s traveling!! signal.

Krzyzewski then went into his familiar heart attack waiting to happen, routine, getting all red-faced while alternately getting after the Blue Devils and officials (who included University of Richmond favorite Roger Ayers). If you’ve seen Coach K even a little bit, you already knew he keeps virtually nothing inside – which supposedly is a good thing except not always, not when you are 75 years old and stressed beyond imagination.

He seemed to understand the flagrant foul call against his Theo John which TV-types on the ACC Network and ESPN, both on hand to transmit this historical event, agreed was merited. In the final minutes of the first half, ACC runner-up for player of the year Armando Bacot, who had two fouls and missed 10 minutes on the bench, appeared liable for No. 3 when he drove a shoulder into Mark Williams, sending both to the floor.

When the ACC’s defensive player of the year was charged with blocking, the crowd joined Krzyzewski in going ballistic. Ayers, who was stationed at the near sideline to the collision, was in perfect position but deferred to Raymond Styoms, standing on the baseline.

We’ll never know how Ayers, rated the best college official in a recent poll of 100 coaches, would have called it. One thing was certain: Under normal circumstances, ‘K’ would have been hit with a ‘T.’ This blue-ribbon crew wisely demurred.

(Brief timeout, baby, to remind that Ayers, who has worked three Final Fours, became UR hoops public enemy No. 1 when he refused to call a final-play foul in a key A-10 matchup with Dayton. The visiting Flyers won by two after Spider junior Tyler Burton was grabbed in the act of shooting from near midcourt as time ran out. The expression on Dayton coach Anthony Grant’s face told it all. He obviously couldn’t believe his team had not been penalized by Ayers, who calls Roanoke home. Moving right along.)

This was supposed to be The Perfect Celebration of 42 years at Duke where the coach who learned the game at Army under Bobby Knight – talk about crazy – earned legendary status with 10 trips to the Final four, five NCAA championships and 14 ACC titles. Of the 208 former Duke players extended invitations, 96 were on hand – from Danny Ferry, Christian Laettner, Shane Battier, Grant Hill, Trajan Langdon, Grayson Allen, Elton Brand, etc., etc., etc. They came – like just about everyone including those who paid ridiculous resale prices (reportedly as much as $100,000) – expecting the fourth-ranked Dookies to have their way with hated – yes, hated – Carolina.

A month ago the neighborhood rivals met in Chapel Hill. Duke won by 20, and first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis was becoming a target of impatient Tar Heel followers for his talented team’s inconsistency. For the rematch the Blue Devils, who hadn’t lost to UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1990, when the late Dean Smith was coach, were double-digit favorites. Surely they would be – cliché alert – dancing in the streets of Durham after this one.

Spoil sports. The 6-10 Bacot, a Richmonder who prepped at Trinity Episcopal School and IMG Academy, set the tone for things to come with the game’s first field goal, darting down the lane for a monster dunk. Still, with Bacot in foul trouble, Duke went on a 14-0 spurt to lead by nine.

It was a two-point game at halftime then Davis, often seen sweating on the sideline, let his starters take it from there. He didn’t go to his bench the final 20 minutes, chancy strategy at best, but the Tar Heels pulled away in the final minutes and won by double digits (94-81). Cut to dancing in the streets in Chapel Hill.

Carolina finished with four players scoring 20 points or more, led by Bacot’s 23. By Monday he was getting more calls for league player of the year (already decided) but did lead first-team balloting by seven points over best-player recipient Alondis Williams of Wake Forest. Go figure.

Someone said Krzyzewski hoped to remain “in character” throughout, keeping his focus on the game against the team he would rather beat more than any other. It’s never been a secret he and the late D. Smith did not like each other (although that apparently changed after they no longer were opponents.) Smith retired 25 years ago – and died in 2015 three weeks shy of his 84th birthday - but his ghost remains. So, although Duke was a lock for first place, winning the regular-season finale transcended mere mortals understanding of how much it meant to “K,” especially on this night of nights.

(We’re also told that Carolina all but ignored him on his final visit as legendary coach to the DeanDome. Other schools extended formal recognition and praise for what he had accomplished and what he meant to the game of basketball. Some went even farther. Syracuse created a scholarship there in his honor. In Chapel Hill, Coach K got the same treatment overall that Dean Smith used to get in Durham. Some things never change.)

He tried, of course, not to be overwhelmed by an occasion that attracted so much attention and equal amounts of affection but Krzyzewski – stop the presses! – is only human, after all. So he got misty walking the friendly pregame gauntlet of his former players, mock bowing to them as they – and everyone else in jam-packed Cameron Indoor Stadium – did to him, literally and figuratively. It’s doubtful this crusty, old street fighter from Chicago ever felt so loved.

You didn’t have to be there to feel the one-of-a-kind sensation that you will never forget. It was almost chilling, even from afar, to sit in on the whole thing and watch Coach K run the gamut of emotions. In the beginning, and until the final six minutes or so – when the Tar Heels effectively let the air out of the farewell balloon – the place was on fire.

“The crowd was unbelievably invested. On a scale of 10, this was a 15,” said the ACC Network’s Mark Packer. “They were roaring two hours from tipoff. As wild as you thought it could be, it was. There was nowhere on planet Earth you would rather be than to see this all unfold.”

Then, when Carolina had ruined the party, and scheduled post-game festivities loomed, Packer said,

“Nobody left … and it was surreal … almost like your best friend died. This had been a cauldron of noise for 3 ½ hours. And I was thinking: ‘Have I ever been in a place where you went from ears humming to where you could hear a whisper?’

“I can’t imagine the emotions [Coach K] went through. This was supposed to be a celebration … and you get outplayed in every category … The standards by which he measures his program they didn’t reach … didn’t come close.”

After a short, undoubtedly heated, talk to his players, Krzyzewski returned to applause, first going off-script to tell everyone what they had just seen was “unacceptable” but the season wasn’t over. Then it was on with the show as scheduled. Among those having nice things to say were Duke’s president and athletic director. We’ll never know what Coach K was thinking when he gave each a hug which is probably a good thing.

In a new book, “COACH K: The Rise and Reign of Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski,” author Ian O’Connor quotes unnamed sources (yuk!) as saying the university wanted to hire Tommy Amaker to replace him but he chose current assistant Jon Scheyer, 34, instead. According to other unnamed sources (not good), Coach K called to explain, and Amaker was “heartbroken.” The author also painted the coach as wanting to keep control of the program even after he was no longer in charge, an unsubstantiated, cheap trick used by O’Connor after his title subject refused to talk to him for the book.

An excerpt detailing the alleged Amaker incident appeared Feb. 15 – a week before the book was published – and, that night, Krzyzewski failed to appear for the second half in a game with Wake Forest. Officially, the reason given was the coach suffered dizziness. The publicity couldn’t have been better for O’Connor; the timing couldn’t have been worse for Coach K – although, for the most part, the distraction was buried under big plans for the big bash. And, in fact, he hasn’t addressed it publicly.

All along Amaker, 56, had been among former players/assistant coaches considered potential replacements when the time came for Coach K to step down. A guard (1983-87) and school assist leader, Amaker has spent the last 14 years at Harvard where he turned the program from nothing to something. Before that he spent four years at Seton Hall – one NCAA, three first-round exits in the NIT – followed by six at Michigan where he was fired March 17, 2007 after no NCAA appearances and one NIT championship (2003-04).

Amaker reportedly does not talk to the news media nor does he have a radio or TV coach’s show. That surely wouldn’t work at a high-profile place such as Duke. Whatever. Harvard (13-13) lost 76-54 at home to Dartmouth (9-16) Saturday which meant Amaker was not on hand for festivities that inexplicably drew even more negative, if overblown, attention to Coach K’s program.

In the post-game handshake line, one Duke assistant coach (Chris Carrawell) refused to shake Hubert Davis’s hand while another (Nolan Smith) looked away while doing it. Naturally, the whole thing went viral. For a while the next day, that was sports lead story online of the New York tabloid where O’Connor is a columnist. There was little followup other than Carrawell was quoted as saying Davis did not shake hands prior to the game with the Duke assistants, as expected. The cad!

“It’s much ado about nothing,” said ACC Network’s Jordan Cornette. “One [coach] felt slighted … the other returned the favor. It’s a rivalry. It’s what they do. To me, it’s how it should be.”

That wasn’t all. Cornette, 38, a former football player at Notre Dame, added: “We try to Doctor Phil all this stuff entirely too much. They’re rivals. They’re going to have moments where there’s maybe a misstep of disrespect … As long as it’s nothing over the top like what he saw at Michigan and Wisconsin … I really don’t see the need to weigh in.” OK … another point of view taken if not well, judging by the horde of mostly Coach K haters who chimed in loud and long on social media.

What was overlooked by just about everyone was Krzyzewski and Davis barely acknowledging each other seconds earlier. Their hands hardly touched while they starred straight ahead, walking the line without comment. Of course, that is oftentimes a typical response especially when rivals don’t particularly care for each other. Both continued on, and as far as we know both were more cordial to the opposing players. We did see ‘K’ stop to have a few words with Bacot.

Unlike Juwan Howard, the Michigan coach, who punched a Wisconsin assistant to start a post-game melee, neither K nor Davis did anything out of the ordinary. No big deal, really. Davis said he missed the pregame handshake with the Blue Devil aides because of the mob of ex-players. The Carolina coach discussed the misunderstanding with Scheyer and Carrawell earlier this week and sounded like all was well. We’ll see.

(Davis, 51, was interviewed Wednesday a.m., on the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham gabfest but wasn’t asked about the mini-bruhaha. It’s likely the likable Carolina coach, who played for the Tar Heels 1988-92 under D. Smith, told the hosts he would prefer to pass. Cliche alert II: Time to move on.

Instead, Davis answered softball questions exactly the way his old coach and mentor did. Example: Uh, coach, congratulations on a great win … but how to you process all that in getting ready for this week’s ACC tournament?

Close your eyes and you can hear El Deano – the words, if not the distinctive voice:

“We approached Saturday, even though it was UNC/Duke, as another game … another game for us to compete … another game for us to improve and get better … Now we have an opportunity to be in the tournament and whomever we play [next] is going to be an unbelievable team, a challenge for us, but we’re excited about that challenge and we’re excited about the opportunity to be part of this tournament … and have a chance to win a championship,” said Smith … sorry ... Davis. Sound familiar?)

Anyway, it was quite an occasion, and we were left with several takeaways but foremost was a wish that people so connected, either directly or indirectly, with the rivalry could have been there:

… Woody Durham, late play by play voice of the Tar Heels for 41 years. The father of Wes died four years ago this past Monday at age 77. When you spent any amount of time covering the University of Virginia when Terry Hollard ran the Cavaliers and D. Smith ruled at Carolina, it was easy to get caught up in the good-vs-evil scenario. Fortunately Durham, right up there with sportscasting’s all-time best (anywhere, any sport), managed to stay above the nonsense which – as far as we were concerned – made him one of the good guys. Not that Woody didn’t bleed Carolina blue. Boy, would he have enjoyed Saturday’s pomp and circumstance and, most of all, the game!

… Hugh Morton, late owner of Grandfather Mountain resort and dedicated Carolina alumnus and fan who took literally thousands of pictures of his Tar Heels for more than six decades. A world-class photographer, Mr, Morton also was a world-class person. He would welcome a bunch of itinerant media types every spring to the Mountain in western North Carolina and treated us like the kindly, old grandfather he was. Morton was 85 when he passed in 2006.

… Bill Brill, late sports editor of the Roanoke Times for 31 years, an alumnus who loved Duke hoops so much that, on retirement in 1991, he moved near Durham to stay close to the program … write three books about it … and pester everyone (including Coach K) until his death from cancer April 10, 2011 at age 79. Krzyzewski was among Brill’s last visitors.

...And Dick Vitale, who at 82 has been battling throat cancer and was unable to come but sent a note to Coach K that Dan Shulman read on ESPN to conclude its coverage. Nobody … nobody enjoyed coming to Cameron more than Dickie V. OK, so his being passed overhead from student to student got a little old but he is one of the good people and his shtick is genuine Vitale … trust me.