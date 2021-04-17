Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Roy Williams, UNC and coaching searches

Take me out to the ball game … I think not. Here’s hoping the Flying Squirrels, in all their young, AA innocence, can get it right. Major league runs, hits and errors was supposed to be rejuvenated this season, when they would emphasize a complete game played in a reasonable time frame. So what are we getting? Games upwards of three hours are still the norm. And each at bat, it’s still all-or-nothing, usually the latter.

Check the MLB box scores any day and the biggest individual statistic is seldom under R or H but K. For teams to combine for 20 strikeouts in nine innings is not unusual. The other day two teams had 27 punchouts between them — and only one home run. Ridiculous!

I know, I know … no sport is over-statisticed more than baseball … but maybe they should add one more: HRSO — the ratio of home runs to strikeouts, which would be excellent proof of what the game has become. Heck, based on network ratings a year ago, all that bat-flipping, look-at-me garbage already has become a turnoff.

Listen to Eddie Robinson, MLB’s 100 year old man, on what they used to do when an opponent tried to rub it in. “There was no showboating, flipping bats,” Robinson, who played 13 years in the bigs, told a reporter late last year. “If you did that, the next time you came up, somebody would bore you in the ribs with a fastball.”