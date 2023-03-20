Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Saluting a pair of hall of famers

Once again the memory man was reminded just how lucky he was to have covered kids’ games in the good old days of long ago...

Flashbacks? They are everywhere. In Syracuse, N.Y., local sports radio host Brent Axe was fired because, his boss said, he became too negative about all things Syracuse University. Ed Levine, president/CEO of Galaxy Media Partners which owns ESPN Syracuse, admitted he was a diehard SU fan … “I bleed Orange!” … and he said he wasn’t going to apologize for it. At the same time he also denied giving Axe the ax was not a parting gift for basketball coach Jim Boeheim, a “personal friend” and investor in his company ... who recently left the program after 47 years.

Return with us now to the late 70s and early 80s … when Gary Cramer was sports editor of the The Daily Progress in Charlottesville … and Dick Bestwick was Virginia football coach. They did not get along … which was not stop-the-presses material … not when the Cavaliers were losing a lot, and Bestwick, naturally, was typically thin-skinned for someone clearly destined to be fired at any time.

In November of 1981, with UVa, 1-8 and “Dump Dick” bumper stickers everywhere, Cramer, 29, was fired after writing yet another column critical of the football team. While his bosses wouldn’t discuss their decision, just about everyone thought Bestwick was responsible … directly or indirectly, it didn’t matter.

Former Times-Dispatch sports editor Bill Millsaps, who had been a UVa beat reporter, told The Washington Post, “In a college town, there are a lot of pressures to perform in a certain way. Gary tried to do a difficult job in an honest way and, eventually, it got to him.”

From New York, Bestwick came to Virginia at a difficult time … when the football program had become embarrassing … with one winning season in 23 years, a streak that grew to 26 until his fourth season when the Cavaliers were 6-5. A 31-0 upset of the University of Georgia at Homecoming in Athens had everyone hopeful of a turnaround … but Bestwick finished 4-7 in 1980 and finally 1-10.

Bestwick, 51, was fired Dec. 1, 1981 after refusing modifications to the remaining three years of his contract. New athletic director Dick Schultz said Virginia had to win at least six games the following year or Bestwick would forfeit a buyout of the final two seasons. He had 30 days to decide if he still wanted to remain as an assistant athletic director.

Not surprisingly, Bestwick, a tough, no-nonsense guy, told Schultz what he could do with his offer, took a parting gift said to be about $125,000 cash and walked away from what proved to be his only job as head coach (16-49-1). He eventually wound up at Georgia where served with distinction in athletic administration until retiring in 2000. Bestwick was 87 when he died in 2018.

(A personal note: In those days, we were called on now and then to cover the Hoos. Bestwick apparently liked something yours truly wrote because one day he told me: “I sure wish you were covering us.” And I said, “No. Dick, I don’t think you would.” We both laughed.)

Cramer told the Post shortly after he became sports editor in 1978, which also was Bestwick’s first season at Virginia, the coach told him the hometown paper should be more rah-rah about the team. Cramer, whose father Chris Cramer had been football and basketball voice of the Cavaliers (1957-1974) as well as Daily Progress sports editor (1951-1970), also said he thought Bestwick “went over his head” to complain to the paper’s publisher and manager editor.

Bestwick denied it and, at one point, sent Cramer a nice note for a piece he wrote after a big victory. Then, in 1980, Cramer said he was told by the publisher to stop being so negative.

All of which made Jerry Ratcliffe’s 30-plus years as sports editor in C-Ville that much more remarkable. The man they call “Hootie” somehow managed to dodge the firing squad despite always trying to be fair and balanced -- which doesn’t always endear yourself to the subjects in question.

Ratcliffe finally was rewarded by induction into the Virginia State sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2023. Only question was: What took them so long?

According to Sports Illustrated, Dick Vitale said thank you but no thank you to CBS which offered him some exposure on the network’s coverage of March Madness. Why? He’s loyal to ESPN, which has been loyal to him.

Several years ago CBS wanted Vitale for the men’s tournament … and ESPN said no.

You don’t think Jim Nantz has a rooting interest in the 2023 men’s basketball tournament, do you? An alumnus of the University of Houston, one of the four No. 1 seeds in the 68-team field, he has dropped his guard and referred to the Cougars as “we” in several interviews prior to working his final Final Four.

The memory man has been scribbling for more than 50 years … and Vitale and Nantz are among his favorite people. Both have their critics … it’s impossible to avoid them especially when you leave yourself open to the public THAT long … but it says here nobody has been more true to and caring about their respective sports than Vitale and Nantz (golf as well as basketball).

It was too long coming but (cliché alert) better late than never. Jonas “Butch” Spiegel will go where he belongs … into the Virginia High School League’s Hall of Fame … a member of the Class of 2023. Induction ceremony is scheduled April 23 (3 p.m.) at the Doubletree Inn in Charlottesville.

Spiegel was the subject of an Oct., 18, 2020 memory piece: “The Six Seconds That Changed My Life.” In it we wondered how the former Thomas Jefferson High and Maryland track great had been overlooked by both state halls of fame. So, it had been more than 65 years since Spiegel had set all kinds of records as a sprinter. Time doesn’t diminish what the 5-11, 175 pounder did, like a then-world-record-tying 6.1 seconds in the 60-yard dash.

What’s more, he could do more than just run fast. Spiegel was All-Metro in football as well as baseball in which he was Metro batting champion in 1957. It’s doubtful anyone this side of Jim Thorpe and a handful of others excelled in so many sports as Spiegel. Yet, neither the Virginia State HoF nor the Virginia High School saw fit to honor him – until now.

“It never made much sense to me … after what I did in high school and college … [and] I wouldn’t be honest to say it wouldn’t be a nice honor … but it doesn’t dominate my thinking,” Spiegel told us then.

Modest almost to a fault, Dr. Spiegel is 83 and living in Lynchburg where he was a dentist for 50 years … and nobody calls him “Butch” anymore.

How fast was he? Well, not nearly as speedy as the cutline erroneously implied under a photo that appeared with his story. There was Spiegel winning the 60 at the AAU championship meet at the old Richmond Arena. Except it was said to be the 100-yard dash … “in 6.5 seconds.” Spiegel laughed. “No one has come close to that – anyone, anywhere,” he said.

Among those also being inducted are long-time Mills Godwin golf coach Tom Hoy and Jerry Stone, a Richmonder who excelled in many areas including slow pitch softball as a pitcher and later an umpire. He’s going in the hall primarily for contributions as a basketball referee.

We recall playing industrial hoops with Stone in the early 1960s. He was the shooting guard who never met a shot he didn’t like. Pass Stone the ball, and on that possession, you could be sure of one thing: You wouldn’t get it back.

But, seriously folks … Hoy was among the coaching originals at Godwin which opened on Pump Road in Henrico County in 1980. He retired in 2017, the winningest golf coach in state history.

