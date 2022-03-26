Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Saluting Jacob Gilyard

Settle down, sit back and absorb some more thoughts while thinking by the memory man. This is Volume 86: “I’m Going To Own This Place.”

The man has been watching University of Richmond basketball since the mid-50s, first as a spectator then up close and personal (briefly); later on, as beat reporter and finally – to date – interested observer. He missed Warren Mills (barely) but, in all those seasons since (67-plus), there has been no one to match Jacob Gilyard when it comes to being the complete package.

In the Atlantic-10 tournament – four games in as many days – and NCAA tournament first-round win over Big 10 champion Iowa, we watched the diminutive guard run the show and take it over when necessary. Gilyard played every minute during the post-season five-game winning streak. Seemingly indefatigable, (cliché alert) he took a beating and kept on ticking.

With Gilyard pulling the trigger, UR ran its modified/updated Princeton offense that often left you wondering if the opponent even bothered to scout Chris Mooney’s team. Iowa clearly wasn’t ready for those backdoor, give-and-go cuts for easy layups. Gilyard made it look so easy it was easy for us to get spoiled and fail to realize a player of this ability might not come this way again.

So he set a record for career steals. There was so much more to this 5-9 (on his tip toes) son of Kansas City. Best of all, it says here, Gilyard is one of the good guys which is equally – if not more – important than all the other stuff.

“He’s really a good kid … from a good family. To put it another way: I wouldn’t hesitate to let him house sit for me for the weekend,” said John Averett, UR alumnus and former Spider assistant coach who still keeps close watch over the program.

Check it out. That was Gilyard who called teammates around him and told them not to give up late in a second-round blowout by Big East bully Providence. Keep running the offense. Losing was one thing, playing like a loser something else. So they had given all they could give – and finally ran out of gas. They had every reason to be tired but no excuses for Gilyard. He would have none of it.

“I know, hindsight is a wonderful thing,” Averett said, “but … I was at his first practice as a freshman … when Gilyard walked into the Robins Center … and I told my buddy: You know what he just said to himself? ‘I’m going to own this place before I leave here.’”

That’s another thing Averett liked about Gilyard. He was oozing with belief in himself. “When you are a little guy, you have to be confident,” Averett said. “You can’t be humble.”

He recalled a conversation with an old friend who coached Gilyard in an AAU program before he arrived here. “He told me: ‘If he was 6-1, he would be at Kansas State, or Kansas or Missouri.,’” Averett said.

In previewing the Iowa-UR game, Charles Barkley was reminded of Bill Flye, who played a key role in the Spiders’ NCAA second-game upset of Barkley-led Auburn in 1984. The Round Mound of Rebound repeated the name several times, like he would never forget the UR center’s contribution, hitting eight field goals including two late before fouling out with 19 points.

“It wasn’t my fault,” Barkley said. “I had 23 points.” So, whose fault was it for the loss? “Chuck Person’s,” he said, smiling. Well, Person, the other half of coach Sonny Smith’s 1-2 punch, did swing and miss a lot in that game. He was 5 of 16 from the floor and fouled out with 10 points while Barkley was 8 of 10.

The big-underdog Spiders won 71-70 at the old Charlotte (N.C.) Coliseum after leading by 17 midway and 20 early in the second half. Junior Kelvin Johnson’s two free throws with 39 seconds remaining proved the difference. Johnny Newman led with 26 points and Johnson 16 for the Spiders who tired down the stretch, missing six at the line – including the front of a one and one – the final 56 seconds. The guards – Johnson and Greg Beckwith – played the entire 40 minutes, Newman 39.

All of coach Dick Tarrant’s starters, including forward John Davis, have been inducted into the UR Hall of Fame. Tarrant and Newman are in the Virginia Sports HOF.

The very least TNT could have done was show Gilyard walking off the court for the last time. But nooooo … when Providence called timeout with 1:15 to go with a 26-point lead to replace its starters to a standing ovation, the network went to another commercial break while Mooney went to his bench, too. On return, we got a brief glimpse of roommates and buddies Grant Golden and Gilyard, sitting there, but never got a replay of a poignant moment that should have been captured for posterity.

In fact, the national media all but ignored 12th-seed Richmond’s upset of Iowa in the wake of No. 15 St. Peter’s taking out No. 2 Kentucky. One of New York’s tabloids suggested the UR-Hawkeye game ended in controversy because of a blown call by officials that favored the Spiders.

A three-point attempt that fell short was helped by a slap on the arm … but none of the talking heads, who went apopletic over that, bothered to note an inept clock operator. With 5.5 seconds to go, the ball was put in play twice, including Iowa scoring on an alley-oop slam dunk … and 5.1 still remained.

Think about it: two plays in 0.4 seconds. No way, Jose.

Local fans could be pardoned for thinking analyst Brendan Haywood had a rooting interest, especially near the end when he basically ignored veteran play by play man Brad Nessler to, in effect, downplay UR’s 67-63 decision. “Multiple missed foul calls against the Spiders down the stretch marred the victory,” Haywood said.

(A 7-0 center at North Carolina (1997-2001), Haywood was a first-round draft choice who played 13 years in the NBA with four teams including champion Dallas Mavericks in 2011.)

Oh, by the way, three of Sports Illustrated’s experts had Iowa reaching the Final Four.

Said Mark Packer, son of Billy: “ You should take no more than two minutes to fill out the brackets. The more you read … the more you study … the dumber you get. It’s all luck.”

His F4: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas. Co-host on their ACC Network morning show Wes Durham, son of the late Woody, had Arkansas, UCLA, Villanova and Wisconsin. The man went with Gonzaga, Purdue, Tennessee and Miami, Fla.

About Tennessee … coach Rick Barnes is taking mucho heat after the third-seeded Volunteers lost 76-68 to No. 11 Michigan in the second round. This was UT’s fourth NCAA appearance in Barnes’ seven seasons in Knoxville … and it hasn’t made it beyond the round of 16. “Another March Madness … and another bust by a Barnes-coached team that’s become an annual rite of spring,” wrote a critic. Said another: “He’s won markedly more games than he’s lost, wherever he’s been. And, he’s a coach who’s not very good on the biggest stage, which people remember most.” Ouch!

Virginia fans with long memories might recall Barnes, then coach at Providence, was late athletic director Jim Copeland’s first choice in 1990 to replace Terry Holland, who left Charlottesville to become AD at alma mater Davidson. It was a done deal but Barnes backed out at the last moment when Dave Gavitt convinced him that leaving then would damage the Friars’ program for a long time.

Copeland was turned down by others, including second choice Stanford’s Mike Montgomery (who didn’t like being No. 2), before settling on Cavalier assistant coach Jeff Jones – which proved a worthy choice after all. In eight seasons, the former four-year starter at guard took UVA to five NCAA tournaments, reaching the Elite 8 once and Sweet 16 twice. Also, the Cavaliers won the NIT under Jones (now Old Dominion coach) in 1992.

Just about everyone who saw North Carolina oust defending champion Baylor in overtime agreed it might have been one of the all-time worst officiated games. “Horrible,” Packer said, to which Durham replied the good news was: “We won’t see those officials again [in the tournament].”

OK, officiating has gotten brutal, and to suggest one team is favored over another emphasizes concern raised by the plethora of legalized gambling. Betting lines are everywhere. What’s next? The NCAA, eager to get into the big-buck payoff, will have its own official betting partner? Then individual schools will, too? Why not? Everybody’s doing it.

To think everyone was shocked in 2007 when former NBA ref Tim Donaghy admitted he was paid to keep point spreads in line. In the 1950s college hoops was rocked by players at CCNY, NYU and LIU being caught doing the bidding of gamblers. Surely it can happen again. A cynic would say it never stopped.

Believe it or not … since January, 2021, Donaghy, 55, has been a heel referee in Major League Wrestling. Believe it.

There was some justice when St. Peter’s became a major bracket buster, eliminating Kentucky – especially … ahh … slippery coach John Calipari who left his previous two stops at UMass and Memphis in trouble with the NCAA. The only difference between Wade and Calipari is that the latter barely beat the posse out of town – twice.

We are so old that … we remember when the National Invitational Tournament was bigger than the NCAA post-season event. In 1950, City College of New York beat Bradley in both finals but the Big Apple papers – Journal-American, World-Telegram, Daily News, Herald-Tribune, Times et all – all played up the NIT as No. 1. That was the CCNY team, coached by legendary Nat Holman, that eventually would be disgraced by Ed Warner and Ed Roman, its best players, for shaving points.

Last Saturday night VCU and Wake Forest played before 4,000 spectators and 10,000 empty seats in a NIT game at Winston- Salem’s Joel Coliseum.

The NCAA men’s tournament committee always takes some heat over teams on the bubble that don’t get in. This year, for example, Texas A&M was left out – and coach Buzz Williams, who went to College Station after a major revive job at Virginia Tech, cried loud and long about the omission. While we agree he was jobbed, his beef was not foolproof – and could have been avoided with (perhaps) a better showing against Tennessee in the SEC tournament final.

No, if anyone in the wonderful world of college athletics had reason to cry real tears when the brackets were announced, it was Wes Moore, coach of the North Carolina State women. His Wolfpack, finally on the verge of being a real player in a game dominated by a handful of teams, was among the four No. 1 seeds and put in the Bridgeport, Conn., region. Nothing wrong with that until you see the second seed is the University of Connecticut, which has been the dominant team nationally (with few glitches) since Geno Auriemma became coach in 1985.

How in the world did the women’s committee come up with that? A State-UConn matchup will highlight the Elite 8. Bridgeport is 82 miles from Storrs, all but guaranteeing a heavily-pro- UConn crowd. If anyone should have home-area advantage, it would be No. 1 State.

“Did they make us a No. 1 seed? I’m not really sure,” Moore told Packer and Durham before the tournament got under way.

The point is, the Lady Huskies could have been sent elsewhere. Besides, they recently welcomed back two starters who missed more than half the schedule because of injuries – including the 2021 national player of the year Paige Bueckers.

“If you have a committee, why not use a little common sense?” Moore said. “They ought to do the right thing. Otherwise, why have a committee? You would save a lot of money.”

Moore didn’t say –or even hint at – it but beating Auriemma (annual salary: $2.4M) has become a mission, a major motivation, for all coaches – not only because the former UVA assistant has won so much but also because of the way he has run up the score against some teams.

Happy birthday, Geno. He was 58 Wednesday.

Texas A&M football lost a key recruit when four-star quarterback Eli Holstein reneged on his commitment saying he changed his mind – get this – because of “recent coaching changes and new opportunities.” In other words, he’s gotten a better offer from a school to be named.

It’s become simply a matter of follow the money since the NCAA’s new NIL policy went into effect. It can’t be regulated, sports fans. Maybe A&M will up the ante and keep Holstein.

Two words no longer apply in big-time college sports: amateur and student (as in student-athlete) – and really haven’t for quite a while. So why keep up the pretense?

Believe it or not … NBC chose not to rehire Al Michaels. So what’s a legendary sports voice for all seasons to do? Sign a megabucks deal with Amazon to work its new, exclusive “NFL Thursday Night Football” package on Prime Video, that’s what.

Michaels, 77, agreed to a three-year contract. He’ll be joined in the booth by Kirk Herbstreit, who also will remain with ESPN as lead analyst on college football. This will be the first time they have worked together.

Mike Tirico will replace Michaels on “NFL Sunday Night Football” as promised by NBC.