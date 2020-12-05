Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Semipro football and what could have been

No wonder Seibold, who made his money installing fire extinguishers, was thinking bigger. Or, quite possibly, he wasn’t thinking at all.

Nevertheless, Seibold, having agreed to buy out the team’s 46 shareholders a year earlier, continued with his dream that quickly became a nightmare. He didn’t come close to the required pledges but that became moot when, on Dec. 9, 1949, the A-AFC was taken over by the NFL. Three teams — Browns, 49ers and Colts — moved intact. The rest had their players assimilated by the NFL, which now had 13 franchises.

(Let’s stop for a moment and think about it. Seibold gets his way, as outlandish as it might have seemed, and maybe — a very, very long shot but possibly maybe — we’re talking about a new, much bigger stadium for your NFL Richmond Football Team ... OK, let’s get serious. Back to reality.)

Meanwhile, down on the farm, the AFPL barely finished the 1950 schedule. Three teams folded. Richmond, which had a working agreement with the Chicago Bears, finished first (6-3), playing one team three times and claiming another win via forfeit. There were no playoffs. Highlight of the year was a midseason exhibition with the Bears — of Sid Luckman and Johnny Lujack — that attracted a crowd estimated at 17,000 to City Stadium. The final was 47-14 Chicago, but it was 21-14 at the three-quarter mark.