Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Some UVA thoughts, and odds and ends

The memory man strikes again, going short-term as well as long-term from the recesses of his octogenarian mind. This is Volume 77. Call it: A Fine Mess.
Virginia, the state of, lost one of those rare human beings who are difficult to dislike – even when you have every reason to feel otherwise – when Russ Potts died Dec. 19 at age 82. A day without hustling something or someone was like a day without sunshine for the man, born in Richmond, who was best known in the state for being an off-the-wall politician but was eminently more successful as a sports entrepreneur.
It was Potts who was responsible for the 1982 “Game of the Century” between Virginia and Ralph Sampson and Georgetown, with Patrick Ewing, that convinced skeptics that college basketball could generate huge TV ratings and therefore large payoffs. Potts, in consort with Ted Turner, spent $500,000 for rights to the matchup and sold it to stations around the country. More than 100 signed up. The game was carried by Turner Network Television via SuperStation WTBS, and it proved to be a money-making bonanza.
“[Turner] made more money off that than he ever made on a televised baseball game,” Potts was quoted as saying.
He did all right, too, making a financial killing that led to the creation of Russ Potts Productions, which remains – after 39 years – a four-person operation in Winchester, with an annual revenue of $400,000 after promoting more than 800 athletic and entertainment events (according to its website). Also listed are many of the more successful ones like a 1995 NBA preseason game between Charlotte and Philadelphia at the Richmond Coliseum.
There is no mention of the 1996 Charlotte/New Jersey Nets exhibition that, as memory serves, proved costly to postpone here. It was a game that featured former VaTech star Dell Curry, father of the Golden State Warriors’ three-point-shooting artist Steph Curry, and Nets’ rookie coach John Calipari.
Having majored in journalism at the University of Maryland, Potts, in 1970, became the school’s first sports marketing director. He spent 1978-80 in the same capacity at Southern Methodist University then joined the Chicago White Sox as vice-president in charge of cable TV projects.
Potts returned to Virginia and, in 1991, was elected to the first of four terms as state senator from the 27th district. A Republican, he decided his party had become too conservative so, in 2005, Potts ran for governor as an independent – and got 2.2 per cent of the vote after favoring additional taxes for transportation as well as returning to a full car-tax rate. He retired from politics in 2008.
Always described as a “maverick,” Potts once said: “Nobody tell me what to do. Only God and myself can do that.”
The University of Virginia was spared almost certain embarrassment when Clemson assistant Tony Elliott generously accepted a six-year contract for more than $24 million to replace Bronco Mendenhall as football coach. Assuming some of the speculation is true, Elliott was No. 2 choice who originally was told Anthony Poindexter was No. 1. Thanks for your interest. Maybe next time.
Then Poindexter, 45, popular alumnus (1995-1998) and All-American defensive back for coach George Welsh, decided to stay at Penn State where he was safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. What if Elliott told athletic director Carla Williams what she could do with the job, too? Then what?
Poindexter apparently thought about it and decided perhaps he shouldn’t return to Charlottesville in charge of what has been, at best, a mediocre program since Welsh was, in effect, forced out 21 years ago. Besides, it all happened so fast.
Word is, Poindexter had been asked to join the Cavalier staff as new defensive coordinator. That was before Mendenhall up and resign without warning. Williams wasted no time flying to meet Poindexter in Las Vegas where he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Chances are, he wanted a few days to think it over – and talk with people he relied on for advice – before making a decision.
That brought Elliott, Clemson’s offensive coordinator, back into the picture. He didn’t accept right away either, returning to South Carolina to weigh his options that included an offer from Duke. You can only imagine the blowback had Elliott decided to move to Durham where football hasn’t been – probably never will be – a priority.
At his UVA, introductory press conference, he began by reading a long prepared statement, explaining why he took the job and thanking everyone who sent him on the path to Mr. Jefferson’s University. It was a curious start, to say the least, especially when he wrote/read he always wanted to coach at an academic institution. Wonder what the good people in Clemson, S.C., thought about that?
For sure, Elliott’s hire will go a long way in determining how long Williams remains on the job – as it should, which is the reality of today’s high-stakes college athletics. But, it won’t be anything like what Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock faces, signing a comparative unknown. He’s already 0-for-1 in football.
A tip of the old leather headgear to Liberty’s Malik Willis for not abandoning his teammates. The state’s best quarterback the past two seasons opted to play in the Who Cares? Bowl despite being a projected first round choice in the 2022 NFL draft.
The Flames’ redshirt junior apparently didn’t get the memo, unlike Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett who decided to get a jump on the prevailing NFL me-first attitude and skipped the Who Cares? Bowl II to save his body from potential harm. Naturally, not one of his teammates said anything remotely negative about Pickett – for the record – even though, for most of them, this would be their last hurrah.
Unlike Willis, Pickett apparently didn’t think he owed his friends anything. After all, the ACC’s 2021 MVP, did it all without their help, didn’t he? We’re talking big-time selfish here. Sounds like a perfect fit on the next level, eh?
Meanwhile, Willis accounted for five touchdowns in a 56-20 rout of Eastern Michigan. Next on his farewell-to-college tour is a January date in the Senior Bowl. Keep this up, and wouldn’t it be a hoot if Willis goes higher than Pickett? He’s already way ahead in putting others ahead of self. That should be worth something, eh?
Now, it should be noted the Senior Bowl is no guarantee of anything. Surely, you remember the MVP of the 2018 all-star game in Mobile, Ala.:
Baker Mayfield? No, he started for the North and bailed after a quarter.
Josh Allen? No, he replaced Mayfield and did OK after a slow start.
Kyle Lauletta? Yes. The University of Richmond’s school-record holder for most career passing yards (10,465) led the South to a 45-16 rout. That led to all kinds of speculation where he would go in the next draft. In Buffalo, N.Y., for example, the Bills were said to be an ideal fit. A New England beat writer suggested he was Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick’s kind of QB.
The New York Football Giants took Lauletta in the fourth round, while Mayfield went No. 1 overall to Cleveland and Allen became the Bills’ first choice (No. 7 overall). Last Monday night there was Lauletta, No. 17 for the Cleveland Browns, seen in a couple of sideline shots before the home team lost on a field goal by the Raiders’ Daniel Carlson as time ran out.
It was a merciful ending to a terrible game that had been postponed for a couple of days because the Browns had more than 20 players, including eight starters, unavailable due to COVID 19 protocol. Among those who didn’t play were the Nos. 1 (Mayfield) and 2 (Case Keenum) quarterbacks. That left No. 3, Nick Mullens, the starter. Lauletta, one of the team’s last preseason cuts, was signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in case Mullens was injured.
Or so bad that temporary head coach Mike Preifer decided … what the heck! It can’t get any worse … and replaced Mullens with Lauletta. The possibility of the 26 year old, who threw five passes – one intercepted, four incomplete – with the Giants and since then has been with the Eagles, Falcons, Browns and Jags with no game action, getting on the field against Las Vegas prompted us to tune in.
It was, of course, the longest of longshots. Mullens, 26, began his pro career with San Francisco, appearing in 17 games and throwing for 4,714 yards in 16 starts – second only in NFL history to 5,100 by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. From Southern Mississippi where he had better career numbers than Brett Favre, Mullens originally signed as a free agent then was dropped by the 49ers when they took North Dakota State’s Trey Lance in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 2021 draft. Mullens signed with the Eagles. Released two months later, he joined the Browns and wasn’t placed on the active roster until Dec. 16.
Meanwhile, Lauletta was having as much trouble off the field as on it with the Giants. Twice he ran afoul of the law while driving. Then, this summer, he drew raves with the Browns. NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, working Cleveland’s August 29 preseason game with the Falcons, gushed, “I absolutely love Kyle Lauletta.”
Build ‘em up … and let them down … Collinsworth added: “He’s not overwhelmingly skilled with anything [but] he has no fear.”
At one point, after a 17-13 exhibition win over the Giants, the debate was on: Lauletta or the veteran Keenum, who should backup Mayfield? “Both are better than Mayfield,” wrote one beat writer. “Lauletta has been great [but] Keenum won’t be going anywhere any time soon.”
In three seconds, the time it took for Carlson to drill his 48-yard game-winner (16-14), the Browns went from first to last in the AFC North. Myles Garrett, their high-priced, big-mouth defensive end, gave his best Chase Young impression, doing virtually nothing until an injury forced him from the game. As it was with Washington’s Young, until he was lost for the season, The NFL Network’s cameras kept close watch on Garrett – talking, mostly.
Most of the focus was on Mullens who does not have a strong, NFL-type arm and attempted only nine passes of 10 yards or more, completing two. He was victimized by a bad drop deep on the team’s second series. In all, the 6-1, 200 pounder completed 20 of 30 for 147 yards including a five-yard flip to a wide-open receiver for the go-ahead TD 3:45 from the end. Mullens ran around for 7.51 seconds before converting on fourth-and-goal.
Down 10-0 at the half, Cleveland finally got running back Nick Chubb untracked, or Preifer, the team’s special teams coach replacing boss Kevin Stefanski (COVID-19), might have turned to Lauletta – who never has lacked confidence. He certainly has a better arm than Mullens. A fumble by Raiders’ QB Derek Carr led to the Browns’ first touchdown. Until then they had been in Las Vegas territory once in six series, missing a 47-yard FG to end the first half.
The New York Rangers are pleased by Zac Jones’ attitude, it seems, more than with his play for AHL Hartford. In an overview of young prospects, that was the clear, unmistakable message from the NHL team’s director of player personnel last week.
It doesn’t matter, apparently, that the 21-year-old from Richmond has been the Wolf Pack’s most consistent – not to mention, productive – defenseman. In 21 games, Jones has four goals and 13 assists. He is, by far, the best at moving the puck and seldom gives it away. He’s a regular on both the power play and penalty kill.
To really appreciate Jones you watch him in Hartford (via AHLTV) then look in on the Rangers and see blueliners not named Adam Fox cough up the puck and/or be directly responsible for rival goals. The parent team rode red-hot goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a surprisingly-solid start to the season. A groin injury, that has kept him sidelined since Dec. 3, served to magnify how ordinary they are without him.
The rap against Jones, a left-hander sidelined for two games recently after blocking a shot with his foot, is his size (5-10, 182) and lack of physical play. Like the New York defense, despite hiring some alleged tough guys in the off-season, has been anything remotely resembling an intimidating force. Other than holdover Jacob Trouba, that is.
All along Jones has maintained he would rather be in Hartford and take a regular shift than be in New York and, like another rookie Libor Hajek, play little or not at all. The first NHL player to be born and raised in Virginia, Jones continues to be a key piece in speculation about potential deals for a right-handed defenseman or third-line forward.
“[Jones] is the top prospect [likely] to be featured in a notable trade,” wrote a Rangers’ beat writer a few days ago. The way things are going, they could do him a favor by doing just that.
A recent story about Ichiro Suzuki, former MLB outfielder striking out 17 players on a girl’s team in Japan, brought to mind another piece on him earlier this year that showed, once again, the struggling state of some newspapers in this country.
The once-proud New York Daily News, its news room staff cut in half to about 40, the sports editor fired and not replaced, ran a headline that proved embarrassingly incorrect. Ichiro was said to have hit a grand slam home run when, as the accompanying Associated Press story accurately said, was dinged by someone else.
In another blunder, the tabloid ran a headline,”NO WAY, MIKE,” regarding NY mayor Bill de Blassio considering a run for president. His predecessor was Michael Bloomberg.
How did this happen? The likely answer had to do with the Tribune Publishing Co., (a subsidiary of Alden Global Capital since May) having its editing and design people for eight dailies at a central location in … Chicago. Although the examples above are inexcusable, what if the error is made in the copy itself? What does someone in Chicago know about more than the obvious in New York? It’s a cost-cutting recipe for disaster. To think other publishers are doing – or considering – the same thing.
Until next time ...