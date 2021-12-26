Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Some UVA thoughts, and odds and ends

Then Poindexter, 45, popular alumnus (1995-1998) and All-American defensive back for coach George Welsh, decided to stay at Penn State where he was safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. What if Elliott told athletic director Carla Williams what she could do with the job, too? Then what?

Poindexter apparently thought about it and decided perhaps he shouldn’t return to Charlottesville in charge of what has been, at best, a mediocre program since Welsh was, in effect, forced out 21 years ago. Besides, it all happened so fast.

Word is, Poindexter had been asked to join the Cavalier staff as new defensive coordinator. That was before Mendenhall up and resign without warning. Williams wasted no time flying to meet Poindexter in Las Vegas where he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Chances are, he wanted a few days to think it over – and talk with people he relied on for advice – before making a decision.

That brought Elliott, Clemson’s offensive coordinator, back into the picture. He didn’t accept right away either, returning to South Carolina to weigh his options that included an offer from Duke. You can only imagine the blowback had Elliott decided to move to Durham where football hasn’t been – probably never will be – a priority.