Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Stepping into the boxing ring

So, in that sense they weren’t disappointed by Robinson’s performance in a 10-rounder with McCullough, 20 years his junior who had lost his last six and was 7-24-2 overall. “Sugar Ray” was awarded a unanimous decision although the fight — such as it was — was closer than the judges made it out to be. McCullough was given only one round (the first) by only one of the three judges, which was silly but no one was surprised, not even McCullough. Hey, nobody got hurt, did they? Well, the bout WAS stopped for a while in the eighth round because of a cut over McCullough’s left eye. After the attending doctor said it was OK to continue, McCullough’s trainer was allowed a few more moments to stop the bleeding. Robinson, who turned pro in 1940 at age 19, said he had never seen that before — but then he didn’t seem to mind.