Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Stories from Tom Booker's career with the Yankees and elsewhere

Booker doesn’t remember the game, who the pitcher was or the opponent — and, the way he tells it, never bothered to ask. All he knows for sure he was hit with a pitch on the left side of his face, below the eye … suffered a fractured jaw “ … went numb all the way down to my knee … and was blind in my left eye.”

He was hospitalized three weeks in Shelby. Steve Souchock, a former MLB first baseman and minor-league manager, “came to my room and says, ‘You know your career is over … tough break … but you know the Yankees are world champions. We’re first class … Don’t you worry … We’re going to pay your salary for the rest of the year … We’re paying your hospital bills … and you’ll get working man’s compensation from the state of North Carolina … Go back to Richmond and have a good life.’”

Booker was making $700 a month, which meant the Yankees would pay him about $4,200 in salary. Right? Wrong. Would you believe $0,000.00?

“I came home, got married, and waited. And waited. No checks,” Booker said. “So I called the general manager in Shelby: ‘Where is my money?’ He said, ‘What do you mean? You’re not getting any money.’ But Souchock said ...’ And he said, ‘They released you the second day you were in the hospital.’ ”