Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The 50th anniversary of the first ice hockey game in Richmond

That was it for Bush. The Flyers hired Larry Wilson, the Providence coach who would direct the Robins for four years – until Robins, Jr., pulled the plug when they couldn’t sell 3,000 season tickets for the 1976-77 season. In constant conflict with Flyers’ ownership, he dropped a reported $1.5M-plus.

“I liked Eddie, I really did,” said Brossart, who suited up for three NHL teams during a nine-year pro career. “One time we were playing [on the road]. I thought I was playing pretty decent … and he benches me after the second period. I see no ice time at all, and I’m thinking Holy Caboodles!

“He calls me in after the game and tells me ‘You’re going to New York to join the Flyers tomorrow night.’ He didn’t want me to get hurt before my first [NHL] shot in the Big Apple.”

Promotions, promotions … and more promotions. Evranian, 69,who lives in Richmond after a long, storied sports-related career, told of a contest in which the winner and a guest would accompany the team to Hershey for a game on Christmas Day. To give his players more time at home for the holidays, Robins Jr., scheduled a charter flight rather than the usual bus trip.