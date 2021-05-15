Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The best fighter to lace them up for a Richmond hockey team

“He played for me with the [IHL] Detroit Vipers, the year after he was in Richmond,” said Nichols, then-Vipers’ assistant GM. “John was a hard worker … willing to do anything to get to the NHL … which he did for five games with Toronto. Good guy. Smart guy. He was one of those guys who also could play.”

He’s all over YouTube, too, taking on such noted purveyors of mayhem as Donald Brashear, Darren McCarty and Andy Bezeau. A 6-1, 200 pounder, Craighead seldom lost because of a lethal left hand. Also, he can be found articulating his craft, to wit: “For me, hockey is two sports. One is the team aspect. Two is fighting as a form of entertainment for the spectators.”

Lest we forget … while Craighead is listed as being from “Richmond, Va,,” he set the record straight in a 2019 interview with a reporter from Germany (where he played toward the end of his career). “I was born in Washington, D.C., and we moved to Surrey, British Columbia, when I was three …,” Craighead said. In other words, Zachary Jones, 20, who recently signed with the New York Rangers and appeared in his first game April 22, really is the first NHL player to come from the Capital City.

Moving along with our list of players who didn’t mind dropping their gloves and trying to re-arrange opponents’ faces: