Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The days of big UR football games at City Stadium

Retired and no longer actively engaged, Boone thinks it isn’t as bad as it seems. At Richmond, that is. “Our fans deserve a lot of credit – for a school our size, with a small student body, and we don’t have a big alumni base,” he said. “So they buy tickets and don’t come. That’s disappointing. At least they are contributing.”

Those who considered coming – but didn’t – Saturday didn’t miss much. Fifth-ranked JMU had the No. 1 defense in the country and won 19-3 against the Spiders, who used a couple of overmatched quarterbacks in the absence of starter Joe Mancuso for the third straight game. On Spider TV, Black and analyst Chris Anderson tried to remain positive - which wasn’t easy, for sure.

“It is difficult,” Black said, “but I’ve been doing this for almost 40 years, so nothing I haven’t seen before. I try to make the product look and sound as exciting as possible within the realm of truth and reality. I say it all the time: Our job is to be positively accurate. You can’t fool these people.”

Back to the question of where have all the UR fans gone – and why? One o-l-d alumnus said he didn’t think the school was promoting football very well or enough. Black disagreed.