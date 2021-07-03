Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The early years of the Washington Capitals

On his return he led the AHL in penalty minutes with 182 (60 games), 70 more than anyone else, in 1946-47. Bush started coaching in 1950 and had much success in junior hockey that he never could match on the professional level. The 1971-72 Robins underachieved (29-34-13) when the players didn’t take kindly to his confrontational style.

Bush was working as a scout for the KC Scouts during their second — and last — season (1975-76) when he was signed to run the team for its final 32 games after Guidolin, their first coach, quit. Bush was 1-23-8, the only win 5-1 over the Capitals and effectively ended whatever chance the Scouts had of survival.

Always good for a quote, Bush will be remembered here for his many sayings (i.e., “The working man never grumbles, and the grumbler never works.”) Also, he expressed how proud he was of playing for more than 10 years “and still have all my teeth.” Now, if true, that really was unique in an era where no one wore a helmet and every locker had a jar for false teeth.

From Collingwood, Ontario, where the local rink is named for him, Bush was 65 when he died in 1984.