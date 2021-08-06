Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The Richmond Virginians of the 60s were bad, but memorable

From the cutting room floor comes dueling tales from two knowledgeable sources regarding the recruitment of Moses Malone, Petersburg High School basketball player who, it says here, was the state’s all-time best.

According to Michael Perry, as told to him by Lefty Driesell, “Mo had committed to him [when the Maryland coach] then called and said he’d sign the next morning,” said Perry, a former UR star who later served on the Lefthander’s staff — then succeeded him — at Georgia State.

“You know Lefty. He panicked and couldn’t wait. ‘Someone will steal him from us.’ So he camped out in his car all night in front of Mo’s house. The next morning who comes walking to the house but [VCU’s] Chuck Noe and some pharmacist guy. ‘So we get out and confront them. We were likely to have a fight … when Mo comes out, pulls us aside and says, I’m going to sign with you guys, but I’m going to meet with them first, then you come in, and I’ll sign.’”

Which, Driesell told Perry, he did … and he (Malone) did. There was no mention of the story Driesell found Malone sleeping and actually jumped in bed with him to get his signature on the dotted line. Oh, and that pharmacist guy was Charlie Moses, who owned a pharmacy near the downtown campus and doubled as booster/assistant coach in Noe’s program.