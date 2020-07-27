They arrived with so much enthusiasm. Then, after five years of “...tweet-tweet-tweedly-tweet … we’re really gonna rock tonight ..,” they were gone — a sports comet that burned brightly then suddenly flickered and died without fanfare and little remorse. Hardly anyone, save a few hundred or so devoted souls, felt more than a tinge of sadness at the demise of the Richmond Robins. Now, pushing 50 years later, we are left with a few, albeit fleeting, memories and a bunch of what-ifs.
This is Volume 15, clearing out the old brain of stuff collected during 47 years writing sports for The Times-Dispatch. Let’s call this one … “Rockin’ First Tenant … Bye, Bye Birdies; Sure Hated to See You Go.”
What if … he had known then what he knows now, would E. Claiborne Robins Jr., have brought ice hockey to the capital city? “No,” he said recently. Now 77 and proud owner of The Robins Cellar, a wine importer with 37 employees, Robins Jr. could not have been more emphatic. No, no … a thousand times no.
For those of us who remained on the periphery, and didn’t have any stake in the venture except to enjoy the people, the competition and record the daily drama, the response would have been different — 180 degrees in the opposite direction. I was there from the beginning — shortly after Bob Habenicht put the idea to own a team in his friend’s mind — to the sudden, disappointing end marked by a cold, two-page press release June 21, 1976. “... A business must produce a profit, or at least break even, if it is to remain in operation. The Richmond Robins are on the minus side financially and, without any sign of reversing that situation, are forced to cease operation ...” it read in part.
There had been such high hopes. Habenicht, a former pitcher with the Triple-A Richmond Virginians, was a lawyer who worked for the A.H. Robins pharmaceutical company. He also was a city council member and served on the committee that paved the way for construction of the Richmond Coliseum that opened for business in late 1971. After some thought, knowing there probably would be hockey here with or without him — and wanting to keep the franchise in local hands — Robins said yes, let’s do it. I’m in.
After many months of discussions, the Philadelphia Flyers, the expansion Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs showed the most interest in putting their top farm club here. Robins Jr., and Habenicht narrowed it down to the Flyers and Sabres, then opted for the former, because “it was more established and had the manpower to succeed,” Robins Jr., explained later. He was told by hockey people he couldn’t make money for at least three years, “and I thought to myself: ‘We’re going to prove them wrong.’”
To drum up instant interest, Robins Jr., chartered a large jet and flew a bunch of dignitaries — plus a few media types — to Pittsburgh, where we got a police escort to the old, long-gone Igloo to watch an NHL game between the Flyers and hometown Penguins. At that point, he had not announced which team would be sending its American Hockey League affiliate to Richmond, although it must have been the worst-kept secret in town. Flyers front office personnel, including general manager Keith Allen, spent a lot of time with us there.
On Oct. 14, 1971, the Robins made their home debut before an announced crowd of 7,214. That first team, coached by Eddie Bush, did much better at the box office (listed average attendance of 5,923) than on the ice (29-34-13). Still, it was a season that featured such Flyers favorites-to-be as Bill Clement, Don Saleski, Rick MacLeish and Dave Schultz — all of whom played significant roles on Philadelphia’s back-to-back Stanley Cup championship teams in 1974 and 1975. It was a rough and rowdy Robins entry, and the players will tell you it was, for the most part, a lot of fun here, even if some of the fans weren’t always sure what was going on. It was not a sport that was very familiar in this part of the country.
“A lot of people would have loved to play here because we had the best of everything. The facilities were great … the ownership … the crowds, especially once Davey [Schultz] got here and got scrapping,” said Willie Brossart, a defenseman and one of the original Robins. “The fans really got into it. They didn’t know much at first, but it didn’t take them long. I remember one time [early on] when somebody asked me if they could get some tickets around the 50-yard line. I said I didn’t know. ‘That might be hard to come by … but I’ll get you something around center ice, if that’s OK.’”
Schultz, of course, did a lot of scrapping. Later described in an HBO documentary about the Flyers’ Broad Street Bullies days as “the baddest animal in the hockey jungle,” Schultz was everybody’s favorite here. During the 1971-72 inaugural campaign, he dropped the gloves 18 times en route to a league-record 392 penalty minutes. His scrap in Springfield with goaltender Billy Smith was a classic. Likewise punchouts with Boston’s Terry O’Reilly, Nova Scotia’s Ron Busniuk, and the Providence Reds’ Andre “Moose” Dupont, a future Flyers teammate.
All of the Robins, it seemed, were involved in a bench-clearing brawl at the old Boston Garden in December. Somebody threw a whiskey bottle from the upper deck and barely missed Richmond goalie Bob Taylor. Never to be outdone in the promotions department, Robins GM Hillman Lyons had a card made up, saying, “It won’t be a tea party when the Boston Braves come to the Coliseum.” Less than a month later, an SRO crowd of 10,196 — they were sitting in the aisles — turned out expecting fireworks. What they got was a brilliant 3-0 shutout by Richmond goalie Michel Belhumeur and went home happy, sort of.
What if … Robins Jr., had opted for an affiliation with Buffalo instead of Philadelphia? He said the thought crossed his mind, but he still believes the timing was all wrong. “[Hockey] was not a Southern attraction,” he said. Then, one year in, the World Hockey Association was born to rival the NHL and scooped up some of the minor leagues’ top players. Robins Jr., recalled playing golf with Robins captain and defenseman Ralph MacSweyn: “He was leaving for the WHA, and I said, ‘I need you,’ … and he said, ‘OK, if you’ll pay me what the WHA is.’”
Rejected by Richmond, the Sabres put their top farm in Cincinnati, where the Swords had a couple of excellent seasons. They claimed the Calder Cup in 1972-73, starting their skate to the championship with a four-game sweep over the Robins in the playoffs’ first round. The next season was the Swords’ last when one game drew 1,818 to the old Cincinnati Gardens.
Meanwhile, the Robins had embarked on five straight losing seasons, making the playoffs four times (all with Larry Wilson behind the bench) and not getting beyond the second round. Behind the scenes, the infighting between the Flyers’ and Robins’ management was becoming nasty. “Two of the five years we had pretty good teams, then the Flyers would take three or four of our best players,” Robins Jr., said. He complained, “and [Flyers’ owner] Ed Snider told me: ‘You’re here for us.’” So there. Take that!
Wilson, who replaced Bush after one season, found himself in the middle of two warring camps. It was uncomfortable for Wilson, who had been hired by Philadelphia but developed a strong allegiance to Richmond. At one point, Snider told him: “Robins [Jr.] has all that money. Let him buy his own players.” In response, perhaps, Wilson signed Jack McIlhargey to a two-year contract with the Robins. Little known, not highly regarded, McIlhargey made such a positive impression during two seasons-plus here that he wound up landing a nice deal with the Flyers. A rugged defenseman, he holds club records for most career penalty minutes (483) and most PIM one game (51). Team captain in 1974-75, McIlhargey, who died of cancer July 18 at 68, was easily the most popular of the 115 players who wore Robins orange, black and white. From goaltender Bob Taylor, who suited up here in each of the five seasons, to center Wayne Hawrysh (one game, one shift).
What if … the Flyers had pried Wilson away from AHL Providence to be Richmond coach from the beginning? Bush was a one-of-a-kind flamboyant character who was described by a friend as “a blowhard, a loudmouth who berates his players … Others see him as a first-rate coach.” For the most part, the Robins players didn’t like Bush, who moved south with the team after a dreadful season in Quebec City. Many already were familiar with the former defenseman who was demanding to the extreme, they thought. He had a dress code, which in those days was rare. “If you’re going to be a champion, look like a champion,” Bush said.
He had several confrontations with Danny Schock, one of the more outspoken players. In the dressing room one day after practice, they exchanged unpleasantries and Bush, still wearing his skates, went after the left winger who would become the club’s leading career goal scorer with 95. They were separated before anyone got hurt. On the ice during practice, Bush and veteran forward Larry Keenan squared off in an ugly stick-swinging incident. Again, no casualties.
Enter Wilson in 1972-73. He was old school and tough, like Bush, but more of a player’s coach. Had Wilson only known, the 43-year-old hockey lifer surely would have gone elsewhere for his fifth season as coach. It was a zoo of a campaign from the start when the Flyers wouldn’t decide who would play in Richmond until shortly before season’s start. He was given overweight (250-pounds-plus) and out-of-shape defenseman Rick Foley, who would be suspended twice before being sent away Dec. 20. Wilson turned top draft choice Bill Barber from a center to a left winger, where he led the team in scoring (11 games, nine goals, 14 points). The parent club then took Barber on Oct. 28, allegedly on an emergency basis — and he never returned.
Until John Garrett was loaned by NHL Chicago in late December, the goaltending had been shaky, at best. The Flyers kept promising an infusion of new, better talent. Rumors of Schultz returning proved untrue. At one point, Wilson and GM Lyons, who had it up to here with Philadelphia, both talked about quitting. Still, behind Garrett and Schock’s franchise-record 48 goals, Wilson — and the Robins — overcame, finished second and made the playoffs. Wilson later coached the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings on an interim basis in 1976-77. On Aug. 17, 1979, shortly after being named the first coach of the AHL Adirondack Wings, he died of a heart attack at age 48 while jogging in upstate New York.
Lyons left the Robins after three beleaguered seasons. He was said to have been forced out after disagreement with some outside scrutiny and marketing decisions not of his own making. From the outset, there had been some question whether the give-away-tickets approach, designed to get people in the building at any cost, was the way to go. In the end, that had some, limited role in the ultimate demise of the franchise, an insider said.
Attendance figures were always suspect, as they are everywhere especially in professional sports. For five seasons, we kept a running count of Robins announced home crowds. It came to a regular-season average of 5,107 overall. Compare that to the official figures put out by the league office (4,621). Bottom line: By our count, the team attracted in excess of 1 million customers (including 12 playoff games), starting with a high of 242,413 and closing the doors after a low of 172,439.
What if … the expansion Washington Capitals hadn’t joined the Flyers in providing players to the Robins during the final two seasons? Deprived of a decent draft by the NHL, the Caps had more AHL-type players, which was a bad thing for them but good for the Robins. In the long run, however, Washington to the rescue wasn’t enough to save them. Prior to what proved the final campaign, Robins Jr., said. “I want hockey to stay here forever.” He also acknowledged several concerns including rising costs — and rumors of several AHL teams going under had him “concerned about the future of minor league hockey.”
The Robins made the playoffs in 1975-76 despite a 29-39-8 record. They swept New Haven in a best-of-five first round then dropped four straight to Hershey in Round 2. Defenseman Terry Murray (47 assists, 55 points in 67 games) became the franchise’s first — and only — first-team all-league selection. When the season was over, management announced it had to sell 3,000 season tickets or it was bye, bye, birdie. After seven weeks, with fewer than 1,000 gone, and a reported $1 millon-plus in the red, Robins Jr., had enough and walked away. He has barely looked back.
“I haven’t watched 15 minutes of hockey since then,” he said recently.
About 30 years ago, after the family business (A,H, Robins) was sold, “I played golf for six months ... and couldn’t stand it,” he said. That’s when he got into the wine business. He’s enjoyed every minute of it, he said.
As for his all-too-brief (by comparison) experience with hockey, surely he’s kept a bunch of stuff to remember it by — sticks, sweaters, etc.? Hardly. “I have a few souvenirs … a coaster, maybe a puck in a drawer somewhere,” Robins Jr. said.
Finally ... what if … the Robins never existed? Brossart, 71, winces at that thought. He met wife-to-be Sue Fainter at a Puritan Cleaners operated by her mother. They live in Ashland, where they celebrated their 47th anniversary in June. From Canada, he retired a couple of years ago with Philip Morris. Had there been no Robins?
“Running a bar in Saskatoon, I guess,” Brossart said.
Belhumeur is another ex-Robin who established Richmond roots.
Until next time … when we go down memory lane about the other hockey teams to call the Coliseum home.
