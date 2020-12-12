Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The semi-pro football team with stories that defy belief

Christman returned to Richmond, “and the next day I go to get my money. And Shapiro says, ‘Red, we have a problem: there’s some jewelry missing.’ I said. ‘You’re full of it … I went through your drawers. I want to be paid NOW! CASH!’ And he did.”

The Mustangs lost one game, a 10-9 decision Oct. 2 in San Antonio, Texas, against the unbeaten Toros, who dominated the Texas Professional Football League. By then Shapiro was bouncing checks to his players. Trying to erase some of his mounting losses, unbeknownst to the players, he bet the game’s guarantee — said to be around $10,000 — on a Mustangs’ victory.

“In all fairness, we got screwed by the officials. They could have been in on [the bet], for all I know,” Christman said. “After the game, he comes into the locker room and collapses in front of me and [lineman] Doug McNeil into a pile of dirty uniforms. I said, ‘Let the SOB die.”

Shapiro was pulling the old fake-heart-attack trick for sympathy but got none. On arrival back in Richmond, he put himself in the hospital for a few days.

Shapiro came to mind when Sandy Reiss, who ran hockey’s Richmond Rifles (1979-80), did likewise after the players threatened him with bodily harm.