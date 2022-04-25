Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The time Peyton Manning visited UVA

Here we go again, sporting goods fans, with another trek down memory lane. This is Volume 88: “I Remember When ...”

Peyton Manning came to Charlottesville to visit his then-girlfriend/UVA student Ashley Thompson… AND have a serious discussion with Tim Duncan, who happened to be in town to play some basketball.

Manning was a junior at the University of Tennessee at the time and still undecided whether to leave with eligibility remaining and declare for the NFL draft. It was Feb. 24, 1996 – 10th-ranked Wake Forest (and Duncan) against UVA (with a three-game losing streak) at University Hall.

From the outset, when he arrived at Wake from the Virgin Islands, Duncan planned to stay four years and get his degree before moving on. He stuck to it, too, despite being considered a lock to go high after his sophomore season in 1995. Lakers’ general manager Jerry West said the seven-footer would be the first player chosen, and the fact the league planned to install a rookie salary cap the following year made Duncan’s judgement – at the time – questionable at best.

What had gone into his decision-making process? Why turn down all that money? One inquiring mind had to know. So Manning, faced with a similar predicament – and his deadline rapidly approaching – asked Duncan, liked what he heard, and returned to Knoxville for his final year.

The whole thing came bursting from the depths of our octogenarian brain, presumably buried forever – a veritable blast from the past – when Peyton’s nephew Arch Manning paid a surprise visit to the Virginia campus recently. He’s another in a line of highly-recruited quarterbacks that began with grandfather Archie Manning and included Peyton’s brother Eli, two-time Super Bowl winner with the New York Football Giants. Father Cooper Manning is the oldest of the brothers but injuries kept him from potential greatness, too.

Arch Manning is just about everybody’s choice as the No. 1 recruit in 2023. From New Orleans, he reportedly has narrowed the possibilities to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Mississippi, which made his trip to Cville worth headlines even if hardly anybody thinks he’ll sign with Virginia despite family ties. Other than Peyton’s now-wife Ashley, Arch’s mother also attended Mr. Jefferson’s University, and his sister is an undergraduate there now.

Of course, it didn’t hurt new Cavalier football coach Tony Elliott to have Manning show up and instantly create some national exposure for his program. Elliott came to Hooville from Clemson where he was offensive coordinator and, not long ago, dreamed of Manning under center for the Tigers.

“It sure caused a lot of commotion, didn’t it?” said a friend close to the UVA program.

Anyhow, more than 25 years ago, Tim Duncan and P. Manning clearly made the right choice, staying in school and not leaving early. In 1997, they were the top draft selections in their respective sports and wound up with long, distinguished careers.

Oh, about the 1996 game at U-Hall … Virginia upset the Final Four-bound Demon Deacons 67-49. Duncan (5 of 20 from the floor) was the only Wake player in double figures (15) while freshman Corey Alexander had 19 points, Harold Deane 18 and Curtis Staples 13 – all guards – for the Cavaliers. The Deacs won their next eight games in a row before losing to Kentucky in the national semifinals and finished 26-6. The Cavaliers were 12-15.

I remember when … spring football was an afterthought – at least compared to all the hoopla it generates today.

Now spring football is everywhere on TV. The ACC Network is showing offseason scrimmages as though they are really important. Viewers – or lack thereof – will be the judge of that. Raise you hand if you watched any of your school’s don’t you dare touch the quarterback workout.

“We hit a lot. Every day. No water. No mouthpieces. That’s all changed,” said Red Christman, 86, who was a center/linebacker at the University of Richmond and is a member of the school’s hall of fame.

It would be safe to say Christman liked contact, hit and be hit, playing for late coach Ed Merrick starting in 1959 when he returned after two years suiting up for Uncle Sam. He tried watching several spring games on TV but the lack of contact kept him from sticking with them start to finish.

“I understand why they’re not hitting: they can’t afford to lose players … especially at the Richmond and William & Mary level,” Christman said. “The big schools lose a guard – and they have another one just as good.”

Nevertheless, it’s doubtful few if any of the Power 5 conference members have gone all out either. At Virginia Tech, new coach Brent Pry said he expected his players “to compete like crazy.” Even if it turned out to be a glorified game of flag football minus the flag … more touch than tackle … with no one going 100%. In other words, a typical intrasquad game to conclude spring drills.

In the good old days of yesteryear, the month-long off-season ended with a real (well, sort of) game. “We played our alumni, which most schools have stopped doing because of injuries,” said Christman said, adding, “I don’t remember anything major.”

Of course, the game has changed a lot in 60 years. The basics, like blocking and tackling, remain the same. Otherwise, well, the athletes are bigger, faster, stronger and “coaches really have reduced hitting in the spring because they realize the body can’t take those shots all year,” Christman said.

“The really big thing now is speed. When you see a 6-3, 260-pound guy chasing down a back, it’s hard to fathom … it really is.”

Admittedly, Christman didn’t like spring practice, which didn’t/doesn’t make him unique. Coaches love it, players don’t. At least in his day football wasn’t year-round or the mega-bucks business it has become. It was more sport than profession.

“I was in playing shape … but never in great shape,” Christman said. “I never lifted weights. Nowadays, if you don’t lift, you’re dead in the water. No nutritionist. The whole thing has changed so much.”

Like most of us old people, who were there when college sports were really amateur and played by students who also happened to be athletes (not the other way round), Christman doesn’t like what sees. “This thing about the money [NIL] … it’s a joke,” he said.

How about paying them for academic achievement? “Isn’t that what you are there for?” he said.

Silly boy.

I remember when …

… Mel Kiper Jr., was the go-to wise man on all things NFL draft. He was the first and, for a long time, THE only self-proclaimed expert on who was going where in pro football’s annual grab bag. Now they’re everywhere … with predictions that change quicker than Tom Brady’s mind.

Talk about a waste of time. For example, Malik Willis has been seen (in various polls) going to at least eight different teams including Steelers, Lions, Falcons, Buccaneers (really), Seahawks and Giants. The versatile Liberty U., product raised his stock considerably at the combine because (a) he had a strong, accurate arm, considered unusual for a quarterback better known for happy feet; and (b) he showed compassion for a street person. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin noted the latter, saying how impressed he was with Willis’ character.

The 2022 draft starts Thursday. Jacksonville has first choice. The Jaguars have been seen taking a defensive end (from among three different players), a safety (Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton) or an offensive lineman (four possibilities). Of course, the Jags could trade away No. 1. too. Or none of the above.

Your guess is as good as anyone’s, including Kiper Jr. In the immortal words of former Colts’ general manager, Bill Polian: “Who the hell is Mel Kiper?”

I remember when …

… Joe Namath, 78, wasn’t an annoying pitchman for the Medicare Insurance Helpline. In the summer of 1985, he made his ABC “Monday Night Football” debut, joining Frank Gifford and O.J. Simpson for coverage of the Oilers/Giants Hall of Fame exhibition. The former Alabama All-American and New York Jets’ Super Bowl III-winning quarterback also was enshrined, joining his new colleagues.

At the time, we wrote: “Critics beware! Broadway Joe has no previous sportscasting experience.” No big deal. Wife Beth said he did lots of commentary to a party of one – herself – watching games on TV. And? “He was very good,” she said.

Critics thought otherwise – and viewers agreed. Signed to a two-year contract, Namath was fired after one season although the network paid him for 1986 as well. The rap was he was too negative. The fact that he was having some serious drinking problems didn’t help … but the public wasn’t aware until several years later when, clearly drunk, made a pass at ESPN’s Suzy Kolber during a live interview.

I remember when …

… NBC had a five-man booth for its baseball coverage in 1980: Joe Garagiola, Tony Kubek, Tom Seaver, Merle Harmon and Ron Luciano, ex-umpire and loud-mouth. Talk about clutter!

It says here two yappers are more than enough for coverage of any sport. Sometimes one will do. Vin Scully, Red Barber, Mike Emrick and Bob Costas immediately come to mind as sportscasters who have handled it alone – with professionalism and restraint … and didn’t leave you thinking they needed someone else to make the broadcast better.

There have been only two three-man crews that added to the listening experience with information plus an entertainment value: NBC-TV’s Dick Enberg, Billy Packer and Al McGuire (college basketball), Redskins radio’s Sonny Jurgensen, Sam Huff and Frank Herzog. Today, only Lee Dixon, Grahame LeSeux and Arlo White now headlining USA Network’s coverage of the English Premier League (soccer) come to mind.

I know … I know … in the beginning, “Monday Night Football,” with Howard Cosell, Don Meredith and Frank Gifford, was must-see TV. Cosell, “The Mouth that Bored,” and “Dandy Don” were unique but unsustainable. Gifford, frankly, was just another nice-guy announcer … who mispronounced names and missed (forgot?) story lines … but served longest of the trio because he avoided controversy that, in the end, doomed his boothmates.

Meredith quit twice, the last time in 1985. Generally considered a good humor man, the former Dallas Cowboys QB took some serious heat for a variety of things including calling President Richard Nixon “tricky Dick,” a description that endures. Meredith retired to Santa Fe, N.M. where he died in 2010. He was 72.

A practicing egomaniac, Cosell lasted 14 years, wrote a book, “I Never Played The Game,” in which he trashed his MNF colleagues and subsequently was removed from ABC’s baseball coverage as well. He died in 1997, a bitter old man, at age 77.

Not that ego wasn’t a problem for “Faultless Frank,” too. Reportedly, Gifford’s feelings were hurt when asked to switch from lead announcer to analyst by new ABC Sports boss Dennis Swanson after the 1985 season. After threatening to jump to CBS, Gifford got a new contract, said to be a then-outrageous $1 million annually.

Originally, Gifford, a 12-year star back with the NFL’s Giants, was MNF creator Roone Arledge’s first choice for play by play in 1970. Keith Jackson got the nod because Gifford had a year to go on his deal with CBS. When that was up, Jackson moved on to become the preeminent voice of college football – and Gifford began a record 27 years on the longest running network program of all-time.

He was 84 when he died Aug. 9, 2010, almost fourth months prior to Meredith’s passing.

And, I remember when ...

… Rick Flair wasn’t the “Nature Boy” … and came to the Richmond Coliseum for an evening of sports entertainment. It was one of his first appearances after a plane crash almost ended his career. To that point he still hadn’t developed the Naitch personna modeled after another “Nature Boy” – Buddy Rogers – who headlined a card at the old Arena.

Sorry, rasslin’ fans, but we missed a major anniversary Dec. 10, 2021. On that date in 1972 Flair made his pro debut, going to a 10-minute draw with the late “Scrap Iron” George Gadaski (who also set up the ring among many other invaluable chores). “He treated me great,” Flair said on his podcast, seen on YouTube. “He knew I knew absolutely nothing.”

A 310-pound lineman, Flair had gone to the University of Minnesota to play football … until my GPA didn’t appeal to the dean or the coach,” he recalled. He left school and spent several months at a training camp for pro wrestlers run by Verne Gagne, a former Olympic champion and rasslin’ icon. Flair said he almost quit several times, it was that physically demanding, but he persevered, dropped more than 40 pounds and made his debut on Gagne’s American Wrestling Association circuit.

So, what was the match setup? There was a script, wasn’t there? “Verne looked at me and said: ‘Go out and show us what you got,’” Flair recalled. “… and I was a heel.” That was the beginning of a long-storied career. “I always loved watching wrestling but never dreamed about it,” he said.

A couple of weeks ago, Flair, now 73 and recently divorced by wife No. 5, was seen in a ring, working out with Jay Lethal, 37. His daughter Ashley (better known as Charlotte Flair, probably the best female pro wrestler of this generation) was quoted as saying he was out of his bleeping mind.

Flair and Lethal (born Jamar Shipman) once worked a program together in Impact Wrestling 11 years ago. And, having survived several alcohol-related, near-death experiences, Flair says, if given the choice, he would rather die in the ring.