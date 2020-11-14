Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The time UR football played Alabama

Not that it would have mattered much, if at all. A big, BIG underdog — the betting line escapes — Richmond accepted a pretty good guaranteed payday, said to be in then-rich neighborhood of about $50,000, for a bad, BAD beating, the worst in school history. The final was 66-0. It was 21-0 three minutes into the second quarter when Bryant pulled Trammell and the rest of the first unit.

By halftime it was 34-0, and the reserves continued to pour it on against a team that employed several two-way players like Christman. In addition, the Spiders’ best offensive performer, running back Earl Stoudt, who also was a regular in the secondary, got on the field for one snap — a 50-yard field goal attempt that fell short. The 5-9 senior, who was later named Southern Conference player of the year, suffered an injured left knee the week before in an 11-0 win over VPI (now Virginia Tech).

So Stoudt, 82 and retired after 33 years working as a juvenile probation officer in his hometown of Lancaster, Pa., spent most of the delightfully warm Alabama afternoon those many moons ago as an observer. One thing he couldn’t miss: “Their third team was nastier than their first or second teams,” Stoudt said recently. “When you’re trying to win a position, you want to do your best. They were hungry.”