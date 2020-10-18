Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Track star Butch Spiegel deserves Hall of Fame consideration

Instead, he ran track on a full ride at Maryland for legendary coach Jim Kehoe, whose stern, no-nonsense approach also shaped Spiegel for the better, he said. If only he had been devoted to working out then as he is to working on his golf game now … “I ran against some of the top sprinters in the world and beat them now and then but not nearly as often as they beat me. I didn’t like training that much. Maybe if I had ...”

He answers to Jonas now, “only a few people call me Butch anymore.” To be even more precise, it’s Dr. Spiegel. After Maryland (Class of ‘62), he attended Medical College of Virginia and had a dentistry practice of about 50 years in Lynchburg, where he still lives. He’s been, shall we say, very successful. Looking back, Spiegel says he owes so much to Teejay coaches Fitzgerald and Charlie Cooper for “the sacrifices they made for young people like myself. They worked so hard for so little … when all I had to do was stay in my lane and run fast.”

Being inducted into a hall of fame, Spiegel said, “would be a testament to them … and also to the sport because track and field doesn’t get as much attention as it should.”