Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Two Notre Dame QBs from the area, 50 years apart but connected by history

In other words, Clark, no matter how good he can be, finds the odds stacked against him for 2022. Hall said he talked last week to his former protege – “one of the best players ever to come out of Richmond, and the best player I ever coached” – and … “he travels but isn’t cleared to play. He says his arm is better than it’s ever been, and he’s throwing better than he ever has … but he’s still not 100 percent on his leg. I know he felt very good – if he had been healthy – about competing for a starting job this year.”

(We should pause here to say all attempts to talk to Clark were met with total resistance. A Notre Dame spokesperson emailed, “Unfortunately, Brendon is not available. If/when he becomes available in the future, I’ll be sure to let you know. Have a nice day!”

When we e-mailed a follow-up with, “Is that true of all players? Why?” … she responded: “He [Clark] is injured and not on the depth chart … We make four players available per week. It won’t be an injured player not on the depth chart” There was no “Have a nice day!” this time. We tried again via e-mail to ask if this was standard procedure or a hard and fast rule by Coach Kelly? Still waiting for an answer.