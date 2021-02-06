Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: UR should retire Michael Perry's number

Chaney, who rebounded from that uncommon Arena experience to claim the 1978 D-II national title, didn’t always act like the last angry man. For example, there are stories about his soft side, the patience he had with young reporters who covered him, shaking and scared, until he would set them at ease.

I was reminded of going to interview John McKenna for the first time. Not that the late VMI football coach could be compared with Chaney for wild and crazy behavior but rather his hard-bitten reputation as a no-nonsense man was a concern for this 20-something new to the college beat.

Well, McKenna couldn’t have been nicer or more cooperative. He understood my anxiety and went out of his way to help me get what I needed. McKenna and late Virginia football coach — and Navy man — George Welsh had a lot in common. They didn’t suffer fools easily. Ask a good question, and they’d give you a good answer. Otherwise …

The Readers Write … and often do it well. For example, this excerpt of an email from Carol Parke, transplanted New Englander, on last Sunday’s stuff about former VCU point guard Edmund Sherod: