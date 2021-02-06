Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: UR should retire Michael Perry's number

Obviously, the memory man can’t use everything he gets from everyone, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some good stuff on the cutting room floor. Today, we’ll reach for some of it in a short-takes-type version. This is Volume XL: “Call Waiting.”
But first, a drum roll, please, for Michael Perry, 62 (“but I don’t look like it”), and a question: Why hasn’t the University of Richmond retired his number (24)? You must believe he’s waiting for the call.
OK, to its credit — unlike many schools — UR, which started playing hoops in 1913, hasn’t diluted the honor. To date, it has put on hold (sort of) just three numbers — 23: Warren Mills (1952-55); 20: Johnny Newman (1982-86); and 14: Kevin Anderson (2007-2011). Say sort of because Carlton Mack (1972-74) and Eric English (1984-86) also wore Mills’ No. 23.
Perry, 6-foot-6 from Thomas Jefferson High School, was by far the best player on some poor to mediocre teams (1977-81). He averaged 19.9 career points, the best in Richmond history for players who wore red and blue for more than two seasons. “I wasn’t a great shooter, but I was a good scorer,” Perry said recently.
Nevertheless, he made 54 percent from the floor including 61.7 as a senior when he scored at a 22.8 points-per-game clip. Perry started 108 of 108 games. His 2,145 points were the most until Newman’s 2,383 (19.5 in 122 games). Anderson scored 2,152 in 131 games.
At TJ, Perry played for the legendary Dave Robbins. After a first-class-all-the-way recruiting trip to the University of Mississippi, Perry returned convinced Ole Miss was the place for him. “I could see myself going there,” he said, that is, until Robbins set him straight. “He asked me to look forward, ‘when you finish playing basketball, can you see yourself living in Oxford, Miss.?’ And he told me to seriously consider Richmond.
“’At UR,’ he said, ‘people will be advocating for you. You made a great name for yourself in high school here, and it will be even greater at Richmond.’” Perry heard. More importantly, he listened.
“I wasn’t the first student of color [at UR], but I was one of the first ones, especially locally, to have a great deal of success,” he said. “In a lot of ways, it was groundbreaking and opened a lot of doors for me — and for people who came after me.” He is a member of the school’s hall of fame (Class of 2002).
We’ve known Perry since his UR days. We don’t know Aron Stewart, who preceded Perry and averaged 30.2 points and 11.9 rebounds to become Southern Conference player of the year in 1972-73. That was his first with the Spiders from junior college by way of Temple, where he left without suiting up in a game. Richmond finished 8-16. In his second season here, the 6-5 Stewart averaged 26.5 points and was named SC tournament MVP as UR went 16-12 in Lewis Mills’ last — and only winning — season as coach (1963-74).
To celebrate his achievements, the school honored Stewart at his final home game. Mayor Thomas J. Bliley, Jr., proclaimed it “Aron Stewart Day.” UR president E. Bruce Heilman presented a nice trophy. They read a letter from Gov. Mills Godwin. And Spiders legend Mac Pitt, then 77, told everyone that no one would ever wear Stewart’s No. 30 again.
Now I’m told there is no record of that being documented on the occasion’s agenda. Coach Pitt, who died in 1985, apparently did it on his own, without telling anyone.
In 2010, Stewart was part of a Richmond Hall of Fame class that included Kenny Atkinson, former coach of the Brooklyn Nets (2016-2020), currently Los Angeles Clippers’ assistant, and late football standout Winston Whitehead. Stewart was a no-show for the induction ceremony, and since then, a petition to retire his number continues to circulate.
It’s been fun to note the many adjectives used to describe John Chaney, the former basketball coach who died Jan. 29 at age 89. Even the most positive recollections about the man included angry, cranky, hard, loud, rough, demanding and more. Everywhere he turned, it seemed, he saw people out to get him, but he didn’t let this nature keep his teams at Cheney State (1972-82) and Temple (1982-2006) from being uncommonly successful: 741-312, a winning percentage of 70.4.
Chaney was interesting. Among his peers, he was known for a matchup zone defense, and his players weren’t allowed to forget the game’s two most important things, according to Chaney. First, no turnovers. Second, “establish the floor.” Just about everyone else who followed college hoops in those glorious days of long ago remembers his never-ending war with game officials and his physical confrontations with other coaches.
The most famous (infamous?) happened in 1994 after he came to UMass coach John Calipari’s postgame press conference. They exchanged unpleasantries during which Chaney hollered, “I’ll kill you ...” before being led away. It was the third time they had tangled in somewhat similar fashion including 1990 when they had to be separated on the floor by some alert spectators.
Despite his out-of-control personality, Chaney was honest (to a fault) and certainly a sportswriter’s dream. He was always good for a good quote — often outrageous and guaranteed to get attention not always wanted by his employers. We saw the Temple University Chaney now and then during March Madness. He was loud, with a scratchy, withering voice; you couldn’t miss him.
However, our first introduction to the man was the Cheney State College Chaney in 1977, when he brought his heavily favored Wolves to Richmond to meet Randolph-Macon in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Under major protest, we should add, and — originally — it had nothing to do with having to play at an old converted car barn, the late never-lamented Arena.
No, what drew Chaney’s anger this time was the fact R-MC was the last of 32 teams to join the tournament field, by far the lower seed, and therefore shouldn’t have been rewarded with such an important game in its backyard even if held on a neutral floor. The reason — apparently — to put the game here was that Cheney State’s administration didn’t want to host an event that wouldn’t draw enough spectators and thereby lose money.
So Chaney arrived in a foul mood — and it only got worse. R-MC won 65-63 when Benny McKaig hit a jump shot from deep in the left corner at the final buzzer, Chaney left town unhappy; McKaig left for Winston-Salem, N.C., where he transferred to Wake Forest.
“Coach Chaney was a fiery guy. I think he got a technical for staying on the officials,” recalled Kevin Wood, the R-MC junior who set up the game-winner. “We didn’t have much time, maybe 10 seconds, and they were in the matchup zone, which is why we got that wide-open shot. If you attack it with dribble penetration [which he did] … there was Benny, alone in the corner. Of course, he had to make the shot.”
The irony was, Wood, at 6-3, was the team’s shooting guard (1,222 points for three seasons), while the 6-4 McKaig was a pass-first point guard not known for long-distance marksmanship. Their roles somehow got reversed although not that uncommon in iconic coach Hal Nunnally’s offensive scheme.
“The parts were interchangeable,” Wood, 62, said recently. For him, in particular, McKaig’s clutch shot was even more important because “I had a one-and-one [free throw opportunity] to put us ahead by 2 or 3 points late in the game … and missed the front end.”
The Yellow Jackets reached the championship game, lost to Chattanooga 71-62, and finished 23-8. “We didn’t have a great whole year but peaked by February and were very confident coming into the game.” Wood said. “I think the place was packed, and the crowd was very enthusiastic ... [Pause] ... But, I’ll always remember that [last] shot.”
Chaney, who rebounded from that uncommon Arena experience to claim the 1978 D-II national title, didn’t always act like the last angry man. For example, there are stories about his soft side, the patience he had with young reporters who covered him, shaking and scared, until he would set them at ease.
I was reminded of going to interview John McKenna for the first time. Not that the late VMI football coach could be compared with Chaney for wild and crazy behavior but rather his hard-bitten reputation as a no-nonsense man was a concern for this 20-something new to the college beat.
Well, McKenna couldn’t have been nicer or more cooperative. He understood my anxiety and went out of his way to help me get what I needed. McKenna and late Virginia football coach — and Navy man — George Welsh had a lot in common. They didn’t suffer fools easily. Ask a good question, and they’d give you a good answer. Otherwise …
The Readers Write … and often do it well. For example, this excerpt of an email from Carol Parke, transplanted New Englander, on last Sunday’s stuff about former VCU point guard Edmund Sherod:
“Mr. Sherod doesn’t know me from Adam’s house cat, but I ‘know’ him … It was that night [at the Richmond Coliseum] I first saw him play … [and] I could not take my eyes off Sherod, who was moving like a hot knife through butter … weaving, gliding with the ease and economy of a snake, calm, taking his shot. No showboating. Making it seem effortless. Opponents bewildered. It was as if his basketball intelligence, his reflexes were on an entirely different plane. It was magical, he was so in sync with the flow … I felt that rare pleasure, that awe, that comes from witnessing a truly gifted player … and I’ve never forgotten that thrill.”
Any more and E. Sherod’s once-large-Afro-covered, now-bald head will explode. By the way, that was not Edmund but his son E.J., who played hoops at Old Dominion, in the main photo that accompanied last week’s piece. “I wish I was that good looking,” said the 61-year-old grandfather of UR’s Nick Sherod.
About our Dec. 27 anniversary look back at the 1968 Tangerine Bowl — 28-point underdog Richmond 49, Ohio U., 42 — Hobby Neale (UR, ‘61) writes: “You probably already know this, but one of the freshman running backs at Ohio was John A. Roush, who served as an administrator at UR from 1982 to 1998. He retired [in 2020] after 22 years as president at Centre College in Danville, Ky.
No, Hobby, I didn’t … and I didn’t … but, yes, I did know John, low-key, always-friendly, when I covered Spiders sports.
Now, here’s one for you: The Centre football team’s new running backs coach is … John Allen Roush. No kidding.
He retired as the 202-year-old school’s 20th president in July, and last month joined coach Andy Frye’s staff in charge of the offensive line along with former Minnesota Vikings’ head coach Les Steckel, the new assistant who will work with the quarterbacks. For Roush, it means coming full circle as his first postgraduate job was Miami, Ohio, football assistant (1973-75).
Imagine, having lost two of your assistants at the last minute, little more than a month before playing a coronavirus-prompted brief schedule of spring games, and replacing them with someone with loads of NFL experience plus your ex-boss who hasn’t done X’s and O’s in more than 45 years.
Frye (150-73, one losing season) didn’t have time to (a) be intimidated by Steckel, recently retired president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; or (b) worry that Roush needed a crash course in modern-day football lingo. “I was in a bind. I knew I needed help right away,” Frye said long distance from Danville.
“John will tell you he’s had to learn a new [football] language. It has changed dramatically. When he played, it was 3 yards and a cloud of dust. [But] he’s very good person — and outstanding leader. Quite honestly, our kids love having him out there. I think that’s probably more important to me, just for the morale of the team, to have the ex-president coaching them … [and] yes, it is very unusual.”
A private, liberal arts school with 1,430 undergraduates (tuition: $44,300), Centre is NCAA Division III (no athletic scholarships) but once pulled off what The Associated Press later called “the upset of the first half of the 20th century.” In 1921, with a total enrollment of 264, Centre beat Harvard (6-0), which had been unbeaten since 1918. In 1924, the Prayin’ Colonels defeated Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia.
A lot has changed since then. The school decided to downsize football in the 1950s, which resulted in turning down bids to the Corn and Tangerine bowls. It won its first D-III playoff game in 2011 against Hampden-Sydney. Frye will tell you he almost came to H-SC. Roush being named president persuaded him to stay.
Now, about that long rivalry — one of the nation’s all-time longest — with Washington & Lee that ended in 2014 … Frye says it had to do with school in Lexington not starting until the second week in September, “and they didn’t want to play us because we always had one more game under our belt. They felt they were at a disadvantage. It was always a good game. They were good … and so were we.”
Centre’s first of four scheduled spring games is Feb. 13, the last March 6 — virus willing. Will it be four and done for Roush, 70? “I’m sure it will,” Frye said. “I’d love to have him back. I know I’m going to ask him.”
Finally, a belated tip of the old ball cap to Hal Lockhart, late coach of the semipro football Virginia Ravens for 25 years, posting a record of 207-106-3 that included eight league championships. In 1997, the Ravens were runners-up for the American Football Association championship. A member of the AFA Hall of Fame, he died in August, 2018, at age 82.
From all indications, it was a labor of love for Lockhart, who spent as much time off the field looking out for his players as he did on it — “a revered father figure,” according to one of them. He was omitted from our Dec. 5 look back at the semipro game because it only covered the really early years here.
Jerry Lindquist can be reached by email at mbl749@comcast.net.