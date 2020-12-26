Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: UR's Tangerine Bowl appearance, the real story

So how did Jones pull it off? O’Brien said he didn’t know the whole story until a year or so ago when Boone, who was UR athletic director from 1977 to 2000, told him. Briefly, Jones had been typically persistent on O’Brien’s behalf, fueled in no small measure by the NCAA committee man’s verbal misstep to Rolfe. In the end, the NCAA decided to leave it up to Hess, the Ohio coach, of all people.

“The NCAA said, if the two schools can get together, we’ll honor it,” Boone said the other day. “We had a meeting — Hess, MAC commissioner Bob James, Frank and myself — and they asked Frank if he was in Hess’ position, would he let Buster play? And Frank says, ‘Oh yeah. Sure. The kid played all season. He deserves to play.’ [Duh!] Then Hess says, ‘We’ll have to think about this. [short period of silence] OK, let him play.”’

Like he was really concerned about the outcome, with or without O’Brien’s participation. “Ohio was really fired up,” Boone said. “It was a great story.” With a deliriously happy ending, Underdogs everywhere, rejoice!

There had been no pregame interaction between the teams at the site. “They [Bobcats] didn’t like us,” Gillette said. “I have an article that says they won’t even talk about the game.”