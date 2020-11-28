Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: When bowling was big

Another — perhaps THE major — reason for duckpins demise was the lack of new equipment. Sherman, which made the only duckpin pinsetting machines for 20 years, went out of business in 1973, which meant parts became difficult to come by. A new duckpin-bowling establishment had to cannibalize parts to make new machines.

As a result, sad to say, the small-ball game — as we know it — has become only a memory here. Plaza Bowl was the last holdout, and the house on Southside shuttered its duckpin operation in 2010, according to NDBC records. Elsewhere in the heretofore strongholds, all in the East, the game is going, going, almost gone.

In 1963, there were 450 bowling alleys devoted to duckpins. By 2016, that had shrunk to 41. As of Tuesday, the total number nationwide was 24 — but that included the last two houses in Virginia, and they were all but officially gone. The pandemic led to a shutdown in Portsmouth. In Shenandoah, faced with dwindling interest, the owner decided not to make much-needed improvements. There also is concern over the future of three duckpin homes in Hagerstown, Md., where the owner died recently.