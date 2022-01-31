Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: 'When will they ever learn?'

Or has everyone forgotten that got Kentucky beaten when Duke’s Christian Laettner took a long pass from Grant Hill, turned and drilled a jumper from the foul line in the 1992 NCAA regional at the Spectrum in Philadelphia? Wildcat coach Rick Pitino didn’t bother to front Hill who had a wide-open look to assist what thereafter has been known as “The Shot.”

Thoughts While Thinking:

If you were Sean Peyton, would you want to stick around for another season as New Orleans Saints coach with no cap room and those quarterbacks in the QB-driven NFL? … There’s a rumor making the rounds the Winter Olympics are about to get under way. How can that be? NBC barely reminded us, and its sponsors have taken the low road because of potential blowback from viewers over the Games being held in China. In fact, the network is doing most of its coverage from studios in this country. Few talking heads are being dispatched. Host Mike Tirico is making a cameo appearance before returning for the Super Bowl … ESPN and Amazon are said to be in the hunt for Al Michaels whose contract with NBC runs out with Supe 56. That is correct, sir: Amazon has entered the biding for the NFL’s Thursday night package to be streamed on its Prime Video.