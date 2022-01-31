Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: 'When will they ever learn?'

Of all things … as the memory man goes short as well as long once again while asking some questions without expecting answers (we can understand). This is Volume 80. Call it: When Will They Ever Learn?
So there was a news item recently about North Carolina’s state sports hall of fame saluting Dave Robbins, who guided Virginia Union basketball to success not envisioned before or seen since. Oh, by the way, among other inductees in the class of 2022 was Luke Appling.
“Old Aches and Pains,” who died in 1991 at age 84, was a shortstop who spent 20 years in the major leagues, all with the Chicago White Sox. Mediocre (at best) in the field, he more than made up for his defensive deficiencies at bat with a .310 career average and an uncanny ability to foul off pitches.
There is a story – apparently never substantiated – that Appling once fouled off 10 pitches deliberately because management refused to give him some baseballs he planned to autograph and give to fans.
From High Point, N.C., he was originally signed by the minor-league Atlanta Crackers in 1930. Both the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs lost interest in Appling when he commited 42 errors his first pro season and was given the nickname Mr. Boots as a result.
His post-playing career included a stop here as manager of the new, independent Richmond Virginians of the International League, a terrible team that surely gave new meaning to aches and pains. Unaffilated, under-financed, the Vees were bad in 1954 (60-94) and worse in 1955 (58-95) under Appling who had to make do with lots of old guys on the way down and a mere handful – like Eddie Kasko and Bobby Richardson – passing through on their way up.
You want OLD? Consider the average age of Appling’s pitching staff in ‘55 was 32.3 – from 40 year old Tommy Fine to Jim Konstanty (38) to Bill Voiselle (36) to Vern Bickford (34) to Bob Habenicht (29), city councilman, mayor and A.H. Robins’ lawyer to be. Habenicht, who died in 1980 at age 54, was a ringleader in building the Richmond Coliseum and convinced E. Claiborne Robins Jr., to give birth to professional hockey here.
Vees’ original owner, Harry Seibold, lost the team in the fall of 1955 when it was seized by the IRS for back taxes. A local group bought the franchise for $20,000 in a tax auction, and it was AAA farm of the New York Yankees through 1964 when new owner Romeo J. Champagne took the team to Toledo.
Appling went on to serve as coach with a half-dozen major league teams. In 1982, at age 75, he led off an old-timers’ game with a 265-yard home run off Warren Spahn at RFK in Washington, D.C. It remains a big hit (sorry about that) on YouTube.
The ACC’s Good Speak Store, manned by Wes Durham and Mark Packer, was typically aglow last week with the announcement Boo Corrigan was new chairman of the D1 bowl playoff committee. Corrigan, son of the late Gene Corrigan who meant so much to so many people – including yours truly – during a long, distinguished career in college athletics, is in his third year as North Carolina State athletic director. “He gets it,” said Packer, son of Billy.
Gets what? Well, while stopping short of criticizing Boo’s predecessor – Iowa AD Gary Barta – by name, Packer and Durham expressed confidence that Corrigan would be the answer to a committee that hasn’t been represented properly to the media and, therefore, the public. Also, the hosts of the ACC Network’s morning show left the impression that Corrigan could get the 13-member group to unanimously – as required – agree to increase the number of playoff teams currently stuck at four.
Actually, one of the major road blocks to postseason expansion has been thrown up by Jim Phillips, who happens to be the ACC commissioner (in his rookie year). And the former Northwestern AD is taking some big-time heat for delaying the process. Among other things he’s been accused of holding out until Notre Dame joins the ACC as a full-time member including football, which the Irish continue to play as an independent because of a lucrative contract with NBC the school doesn’t want to share with anyone else – understandably so.
So what’s Phillips’ real problem? Well, the way Syracuse AD John Wildhack explained it (sort of) on Packer-Durham … Phillips isn’t against adding teams but doesn’t want to rush into anything. Wildhack, who used to be a big shot at ESPN (which owns the ACC Network), agreed.
“If you’re going to expand, you need to look at the entire football calendar … the entire sport … and start there … do it, and do it in a smart way … there’s a lot of intricacies to be worked out,” he said. “We probably need to look at the country re-imagined and recreate the football calendar … not just in-season but out of season, too.”
Got it? Not really. That was Wildhack’s politcian-like response to a question from Packer: “Big picture … what do you think is a reasonable timeline” for playoff expansion?
By the way, Wildhack, 63, was hired by Syracuse in 2016, with no previous athletic administration experience. From Buffalo, he worked for ESPN for 36 years prior to returning to his alma mater as a surprise choice. In 2014, Wildhack was named the all-sports network’s director of programming and production which put him in charge of acquisitions that critics said were overpaid and led to more than 300 employees being let go.
Wildhack’s contract at Syracuse was extended in August of 2020 for five years. In Sept., 2020, he donated $1 million to SU athletics.
By the way II: Boo Corrigan got his undergraduate degree in economics from Notre Dame in 1990 then secured a masters in education from Virginia Commonwealth in 2013. His brother Kevin has been Notre Dame lacrosse coach since 1988.
Homer Garr, 89, died Jan. 16. From 1959 to 1966, he was a highly successful basketball coach at Manchester High. His best player was 6-10 Bob Bundy who signed with Vanderbilt in a package deal that brought Garr to Nashville as assistant to head coach Roy Skinner.
Garr was freshman coach in 1966-67, and his team included Perry Wallace, the Southeastern Conference’s first Black basketball player. In those days of long ago, NCAA rules prohibited freshmen from playing varsity.
From some accounts, it was a difficult time for Garr, described as “a southern gentleman, with a flat-top haircut.” While he got along well with the low-key Wallace, who later described Garr as “a sincere man who did the best he could under the circumstances,” the coach was not a favorite of Godfrey Dillard.
Unlike Wallace, Dillard, another Black player recruited by Skinner at the same time, was more outgoing (to put it mildly), suffered a knee injury and eventually transferred to Eastern Michigan where he quit after one season. In “Strong Inside,” a book written in 2014 about Wallace breaking the color line in the SEC, neither Wallace nor Dillard “felt Garr treated them differently,” but Dillard wasn’t kind either.
He knew Skinner was in charge, the boss, and still was quoted as saying: “I don’t remember an original thought that came out of [Garr’s] mouth. Everything Coach Skinner told him to do, he did.”
Bundy, who knew Garr best of all, said, “He struggled a little bit [but] it was never about black and white with Coach Garr. It was always about being a better basketball player.”
Garr spent most of his adult life as an administrator in the Chesterfield public school system, retiring in 1998.
A great high school athlete at Culpeper, he first came into our consciousness as a friend of Joe Knakal, who was a fraternity brother and pitcher during the man’s undergraduate days at the school still known as Washington & Lee. Long-time fans will recall Knakal as voice of Virginia Tech (then VPI) football during the mid-to-late 1950s.
A lawyer by profession in Lynchburg, Knakal later teamed with the late “Weenie” Miller to call VMI then Hampden-Sydney games. It would be safe to say no twosome in the history of sports radio laughed more … or had more fun … than Knakal/Miller.
From Richmond, where he attended Benedictine and the University of Richmond (Class of ‘47), Miller was a college coach (and AD) who took VMI to its first NCAA basketball appearance in 1964. He died in 2003 at age 81. Knakal, 86, is retired and living in Monroe, Va., with his wife of 31 years Zada. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease eight years ago “he has good days … and bad,” she said Sunday.
It has been more than 30 years since Virginia blew the Sugar Bowl 23-22 to Southeastern Conference champion Tennessee after leading 16-0 at halftime. Naturally, there were a number of factors but, in the end, it came down to a 79-yard drive for the winning touchdown with 31 seconds to go when the Cavaliers opted for the dreaded prevent defense.
By now you would think teams would have learned, that worrying about getting beat deep and therefore abandoning tactics that had worked so well until then, all too often proves a fatal mistake. But no, in case you didn’t notice, Kansas City fell into the prevent trap that enabled Buffalo to score what should have been the winning touchdown with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.
All the Bills had to do was squib the ensuing kickoff to run off valuable time and keep even Patrick Mahomes from another miracle comeback. Instead, the ball was hammered into the end zone and guess what? Buffalo went prevent – and it never got the ball again. Mahomes set up a game-tying field goal to force overtime then directed the game-winning touchdown after the Chiefs won the OT coin toss. Yuk!
While we’re in the mood to second-guess … riddle me this: With a few seconds left, and the trailing team faced with going the length of the court to tie or win … why not face-guard the player taking the ball out of bounds (especially when he can’t run the baseline)?
Or has everyone forgotten that got Kentucky beaten when Duke’s Christian Laettner took a long pass from Grant Hill, turned and drilled a jumper from the foul line in the 1992 NCAA regional at the Spectrum in Philadelphia? Wildcat coach Rick Pitino didn’t bother to front Hill who had a wide-open look to assist what thereafter has been known as “The Shot.”
Thoughts While Thinking:
If you were Sean Peyton, would you want to stick around for another season as New Orleans Saints coach with no cap room and those quarterbacks in the QB-driven NFL? … There’s a rumor making the rounds the Winter Olympics are about to get under way. How can that be? NBC barely reminded us, and its sponsors have taken the low road because of potential blowback from viewers over the Games being held in China. In fact, the network is doing most of its coverage from studios in this country. Few talking heads are being dispatched. Host Mike Tirico is making a cameo appearance before returning for the Super Bowl … ESPN and Amazon are said to be in the hunt for Al Michaels whose contract with NBC runs out with Supe 56. That is correct, sir: Amazon has entered the biding for the NFL’s Thursday night package to be streamed on its Prime Video.
Raise your hand if you think Virginia should partner with Dan Snyder to build a new home for the Washington Football Team. Do we really want to help the embattled franchise owner, much less with tax payer dollars? This is one of those deals that always looks good for starters but turns out to be a financial nightmare. There are numerous examples. See Indianapolis, for instance, where money is still owed on the old stadium … In spite of itself, rights-holder ESPN finally noticed Danielle Collins in the Australian Open. The UVA alum reached the women’s final all but ignored by The World Wide Leader … Let’s hear it for CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio. I don’t know about you but I’m really excited about the conference’s recent additions including one from the old neighborhood, Monmouth U., of Long Branch, N.J. The Hawks have been NCAA DI since 1983 and started playing football in 1995 when their first points came on a Pick 2: returning the interception of an attempted conversion pass after touchdown. In basketball, MU has qualified for four NCAA post-season tournaments, the last in 2006.
Until next time ...
