Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Who's the best player in Kickers history?

This is Volume 82 in the memory man’s march backwards, a bunch of stuff covering several sports. Late RT-D sports editor Chauncey Durden, our original boss, called such notes pieces “A Little Chata of Thisa and Thata.” If it was good enough for him ...

We called our go-to man for all things Richmond Kickers, former player and coach Leigh Cowlishaw, and asked who was the best to ever suit up for the local professional soccer team which made its debut in 1993? Other than the tough forward with the bad knees from England named ... uhh, Cowlishaw … that is.

Understand, there is no more subjective sport than the one they call futbol just about everywhere on the planet except here. Take a match, any match, and you will be hard-pressed to get anything close to a unanimity of opinion. Rating a player’s performance can be – make that almost always is – incredibly rough … on the player, that is.

A goalkeeper, for example, can pitch a shutout ...sorry, have a clean sheet … and some expert will give him a six (with a high of 10) for not being more aggressive getting the ball up the field or bobbling it on a routine save. Or other such nonsense.

So, how about it, Leigh? Rob Ukrop held most of the club’s offensive records. Defenders like Mike Fox and Sasha Gorres as well as GK Ronnie Pascale had long, distinguished careers. Current Kicker Emlliano Terzaghi is a goal-scoring machine and two-time league player of the year.

Dwayne DeRosario spent two seasons in Richmond (1999-2000) en route to becoming a four-time Major League Soccer Cup winner and seven-time MLS all-star. From Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, he has written a book – DERO: My Life ($28.95) – which barely mentions his time here except that he met his wife … and attempted to orchestrate a mini-mutiny after MLS D.C. United sent forward Michael Burke on loan in 2000. Cowlishaw, in his first of 18 straight seasons as coach, was criticized by DeRosario for immediately inserting Burke into the lineup of a team that was doing so well.

In the book Rosario says he told Cowlishaw: “… This guy comes down from D.C. United and steps right into the starting eleven? All of us here are busting our [butts], and they’re not calling us up. If he’s playing, I’m not playing.”

Cowlishaw took Rosario aside, explained the situation, and guess what? He played and finished the season with 15 goals and five assists, leading the Kickers to a 20-6-1 record that included a win over MLS Colorado Rapids in the U.S. Open Cup.

The first-person autobiography, laced with profanity, makes Rosario sound like a really tough guy … which isn’t the way he’s remembered here. Rather Rosario was a talented 19-year-old making his way without making waves as well.

Cowlishaw said he read the book and remembered the incident but downplayed the whole thing because Rosario “was just a mild-mannered young kid ... who didn’t understand the dynamic going on … who had a very interesting take on it … mostly truthful. Writing a book you’ve got to make it sensational, right?"

“We ended up building the team around him ... being very strong defensively and counter-attacking with someone of his ability as the focal point. And we had one of the most successful seasons in Kickers history,” said Cowlishaw, who has been there from the beginning 30 years ago as a player, coach and now in charge of the Kickers youth program. “Dwayne was a great player for me. Having him the focal point, I think he gained an enormous amount of experience … and confidence … that year. I was just happy MLS didn’t take him from us sooner.”

In 2001 De Rosario was signed by the San Jose Earthquakes, beginning a 14-year MLS career. He also became the leading scorer of goals for the Canadian national team. No question Rosario, to this point, has had the best of all careers of all the former Kickers.

Still, of the 120 or so (there is no accurate count available) … while 22 appeared in MLS, none to date has gone overseas to play in one of the world’s top circuits in England, Spain, Italy and Germany. To date.

Barring the unforeseen, come July 1, Matt Turner will be the first. The goalie who backstopped the MLS New England Revolution to a record 73 points in 2021 is scheduled to join Arsenal of the English Premier League for a transfer fee that could be worth as much as $10 million-plus.

From Parkridge, N.J., Turner was a free-agent signee by New England in 2016 and was No. 3 on the depth chart as recently as 2019. He appeared in seven games as a rookie on loan to the Kickers, joining them April 29, 2016 and beating Toronto FC 1-0 in his pro debut a day later. The 6-3, 185 pounder returned to Richmond in 2017 for 20 games.

Turner lost his first MLS start (March 23, 2018) but, by 2020, was voted team MVP and last year was MLS goalie of the year with the Revs coached by Bruce Arena. Meanwhile, he has replaced Zack Steffen (EPL Manchester City) as No. 1 on the U.S. Men’s National Team currently involved in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. His USMNT record is 11-1-2, with 10 shutouts.

One of the storied clubs in soccer, Arsenal is undergoing a revival under coach Mikel Arteta, 39, in his third season. Behind British-born GK Aaron Ramsdale, the Gunners have won 13, tied three and lost seven in the EPL – good for sixth place but with three games in hand on three of the five teams ahead of them.

Turner will backup Ramsdale but says he plans to make the position competitive. “I’m not going over there to collect a check and ride off into the sunset,” Turner was quoted as saying.

He grew up an Arsenal fan, he said. “Obviously, you dream … and the dream has come true.”

At the outset of this collection of total recall (not!), we acknowledged a weakness for professional make-believe … err, rasslin,’ which was blamed on a childhood in which television was in its infancy. That meant a lot of Midge “Toughie” Brashun (roller derby), Charles Starrett as “The Durango Kid” (western movies) and “The Bouncing Ball” Benito Gardini (Saturday night Wrestling from Marigold Arena in Chicago, with Jack Brickhouse).

While we’ve always known the matches were scripted, there had to be times when blows either weren’t pulled or accidentally landed with force. There just had to be times albeit rare when the entertainers really tried to hurt each other. And, fake or not, the bumps had to be real.

Rick Flair, who took his share of big bumps, watched Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes, son of Dusty (“The American Dream”), throw themselves around recently, seemingly unaware of the bad stuff that could happen to them. Or didn’t care.

It was a “ladder match,” which – as always – included falling from heights not recommended for the human body – and Flair expressed his fear that today’s rasslers were taking too many high-risk maneuvers that could result in serious injuries.

This was Rhodes’ last appearance in All Elite Wrestling, and he unquestionably wanted to leave AEW viewers – in person and live on TBS – something to remember him by. By any definition, some of their moves, no matter how orchestrated, were sheer madness,

“What were they thinking?” asked podcast host Mark Madden.

“They weren’t,” Flair said.

Emile “The Cat” Francis died Feb. 19 at age 95. He was small (5-6, 150) but memorable, first as a trend-setting ice hockey goaltender and later as NHL coach and general manager. It was Francis who took a baseball first baseman’s mitt (George McQuinn left-handed model) and created a goalie’s catching glove that became standard equipment. He made one mistake though – and it was a doozy. He failed to patent his creation because, he explained later, “I didn’t know there was such a thing.”

Francis played off and on – mostly off – for the New York Rangers from 1948-49 through 1951-52. Growing up in The City during those days of long ago, we proved we weren’t frontrunners by being a fan of the Broadway Blueshirts. On March 23, 1952, the last-place Chicago Blackhawks came to the old Madison Square Garden to meet the next-to-last Rangers in what appeared to be a meaningless final game of the season.

With both No. 1 goalie Chuck Rayner and seldom-used backup Francis injured, Lorne Anderson was summoned from the New York Rovers of the Eastern Hockey League. And there we were, among a smallish crowd said to be 3,000-plus, sitting in the cheap seats about as high up as possible, and saw Chicago’s Bill Mosienko set a NHL record with three goals in 21 seconds.

The Rangers led 6-2 in the third period when the smallish winger went on his scoring rampage. He missed a fourth :44 later, shooting the puck wide of Anderson, but the Blackhawks still won 7-6. Later, asked to explain what he did, Mosienko said, “I had lightning in a beer bottle.” Oh, those were the days!

Back to the present – and harsh reality. The Rangers have Richmonder (Glen Allen, to be precise) Zachary Jones on a roller coaster: up with the parent club, down with their AHL farm in Hartford, Conn. This is his first full season as a pro (Volume 57, “He Came Along at the Right Time”), having signed last April out of UMass where he was a major contributor to the 2021 NCAA national championship team. And while the 21 year old is a company man, who pretty much keeps his feelings to himself, you’ve got to believe he’s beginning to wonder about his future in the Big Apple.

The first born and raised in Virginia to play in the NHL, Jones started 2021-22 in Hartford, where he was unquestionably the Wolf Pack’s best on the backline. He is a strong skater, very mobile … an excellent passer … and equally important is smart, he knows the game. The only thing that has been held against Jones is size (5-11, 182) which is on the small side for hockey’s top level but still has him skating eye to eye with teammate Adam Fox, winner of last season’s Norris Trophy that goes to the NHL’s best defenseman.

Compounding the situation for Jones is that the Rangers brought in a couple of bigger defensemen to give the team more muscle but haven’t delivered. They are more likely to give the puck away than hit anyone or drop their gloves. Not surprisingly, Jared Tinordi cleared waivers and, as of this writing, was in Hartford. Patrik Nemeth appeared in 38 of the Rangers’ 47 games prior to the all-star break (Feb. 4-5), with a team-worst minus 12 in the tell-tale plus-minus category. He hadn’t played since Jan. 13 for what was described as “personal reasons.” Tinordi was minus 5 in seven games.

For Jones and other 20-something blueliners such as Libor Hajek, Braden Schneider and Nils Lundqvist it has meant uncertainty as well as lack of confidence from coach Gerard Gallant that certainly can’t help this early in their careers. To this point Gallant has been getting nothing but raves in New York for the Rangers’ fast, 30-win start but it was built on the brilliance of Igor Shesterkin, the league’s best goaltender to date. Watch how quickly the big-city experts turn on Gallant if Shesterkin can’t keep it up the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Jones, who appeared in 10 games for the Rangers a season ago and six more this year, remains the object of trade rumors, with the deadline March 21. He was recalled – again – from Hartford Feb. 12. His father, former Richmond Renegades trainer/equipment manager Rob Jones, keeps saying for the record, “It is what it is.” And lets it go at that.

Somehow, though, you get the feeling if/when Jones is dealt, the cheering you hear …

Then again … Feb. 15, against the visiting Bruins, Jones had his best game to date, teaming with Schneider as the No. 3 defensive pairing and earning raves from even the hardest-to-please Ranger diehards. The Rangers won 2-1 in a shootout. Shesterkin was brilliant once again.

And Jones was seen in a TV replay knocking 6-1, 210 Charlie McAvoy into the boards and to his knees. That should have quieted critics who say he tries to avoid contact. Jones also made a perfect pass that could have/should have been converted for goal in regulation.

Two nights later, the Rangers lost 3-2 at home to the Red Wings in a shootout. Shesterkin was first star. Who else? Again paired with Schneider, Jones had another big hit along the boards, had Detroit’s first goal glanced in off his right leg -- and later he was the object of more trade rumors.

* For a moment there, with Dwayne Johnson prior to kickoff giving it his best “The Rock” rasslin’ introduction – “FINALLY … THE SUPER BOWL … HAS COME BACK … TO LOS ANGELES!!!” – we thought we had tuned in to a reincarnation of the XFL ... by mistake. Actually, that is scheduled for 2023, believe it or not. The original XFL was a joint operation between NBC and World Wrestling Entertainment, lasted one heavily-panned season (2001) and lost $35 million. WWE maestro Vince McMahon tried again in 2020 but this time bailed after five games. Johnson and friends then purchased the brand for $15M.

To the tune of … “They’re Breaking Up That Old Gang of Mine” … sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is leaving the NFL-on-NBC for politics while Al Michaels is being replaced by Mike (He’s Everywhere) Tirico on Sunday night play by play. Michaels, 77, reportedly has become the object of a tug-of-war between ESPN and Amazon, which is paying some obscene amount for Thursday Night Football … Cris Collinsworth previously signed another multi-year deal to remain with the Peacock. Troy Aikman, his contract having run out at Fox, is said to be Amazon’s first choice to team up with Michaels … How about Boomer Esiason, wasting away on CBS's The NFL Today? On second thought, never mind. He worked with Michaels years ago on ABC’s Monday Night Football. It was not a marriage made in sportscasting heaven.

The presumed owner of the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s new franchise in Biloxi, Miss., has inquired about putting a FPHL team here. He reportedly is interested in the modest-sized rink scheduled to be built in Chesterfield County. Whether or not the building will be able to accommodate crowds in excess of 1,200 remains to be seen. The FPHL currently has seven teams, with home-rink capacity from a high of 7,459 in Columbus, Ga., to a low of 700 in Harrington, Del.

Watched North Carolina State’s 81-78 upset over Virginia in the 1983 ACC tournament championship on the ACC Network – and once again was reminded why being a coach can be harmful to your health. Imagine sitting/standing there and having no control over poor judgment by three veteran officials – Lenny Wirtz, Joe Forte and Hank Nichols. Wirtz, in particular, made some phantom calls that were betrayed by television replays. Wirtz hit the Cavalier bench with a crucial technical foul some six minutes from the end, and TV analyst Dick Vitale wasn’t sure if it was on coach Terry Holland or assistant Jim Larranaga, both of whom were expressing outrage. Assistant Dave Odom kept his cool.

In retrospect, the result – fair or unfair – was part of the improbable march to the national championship by the Wolfpack and coach Jim Valvano. The Cavaliers would lose a close one to State again when four-time All-American Ralph Sampson disappeared – again – down the stretch … when it counted most.

By the way, Vitale was measured in his delivery, and for a while, we weren’t sure it was really him. He was only 43 at the time. Larranaga, 72, took George Mason to the Final Four in 2006 and has been in charge of the Miami, Fla., program since 2011. Odom, 79, left Charlottesville for Winston-Salem, N.C., in 1989 and spent 12 years at Wake Forest where he was three-times ACC coach of the year. He retired in 2008 after seven years at South Carolina (2004 SEC coach of the year).