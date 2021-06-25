Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Zac Jones is blazing a trail from RVA to the NHL

Rob called it “a funny story,” how his oldest (of three children) wound up on defense despite (a) lack of size; and (b) propensity for putting the biscuit in the basket. “We were playing a really good team in Maryland when he was 10 or 11, and we couldn’t get the puck out of our own end, so we put Zac and another kid back there — and won the game. He could see the ice better, and there’s always a need for offensive defensemen. We kept him back there. The rest is history.”

Zac’s pre-pro hockey history is loaded with one success story after another, with few setbacks along the way. “Our plan was four years of prep school, then two years of junior (USHL) then go to college as a 20 year old, play four years … and maybe something will happen,” Rob said. So much for plans.

Literally recruited by South Kent (prep) School, Zac left Richmond after Short Pump Middle School for Connecticut in search of better competition. “It was easy to go, really,” he said. “Of course, it was tough, leaving friends and family, but I knew what I wanted … and I had to get out of here if I wanted to make anything of myself.”