Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Zac Jones is blazing a trail from RVA to the NHL

He’s sporting some ragged facial hair, appearing somewhat older than a mid-teenager — which he certainly could pass for with a routine shave — and, by any standard, he’s not very big. Nevertheless, Zachary Jones is one of a kind, something he calls “cool” even if it is much more than that. Until now, the National Hockey League, which dropped its first puck in 1917, did not have a player born and raised in Virginia.
Jones, son of Glen Allen’s Rob and Karee Jones, became the first on April 22, playing a regular shift for the New York Rangers. There had been some question whether Jones, a defenseman, would get some ice time this season because, if nothing else, the struggling Broadway Blueshirts have cornered the market on good, young players along the backline.
And, if nothing else, we’ve been reminded — once again — that size doesn’t matter, especially if you’ve been proving everyone wrong since age 6, when you already knew hockey was your game of choice. Jones, 20, might be the most determined hockey player — no, make that athlete — you’ll ever meet.
“Everyone always said he was too small, which makes him work that much harder,” Rob Jones said. “While the other kids were watching cartoons, Zachary was watching hockey. He just took to it.”
And, dear old dad, recognizing a need for more ice here, joined eight other dear old dads in converting an old warehouse into a scaled-down facsimile of a regular 200 by 85 skating surface so their sons would always have a place to practice and play. “The small rink helped with his reaction time, moving the puck quickly,” Rob said. “He knows where everyone is on the ice.”
At 5-10, 175 pounds, Zac has learned to use his speed, quickness and, perhaps most important of all, smarts to avoid being run over by a game full of larger people out to send him to another, less volatile profession. Zac has a unique sixth sense that becomes a major asset with and without the puck. “Knock on wood,” he says, “but I’ve only been hurt once … a shoulder injury … when I was 14 or 15. I was hit from behind into the boards. Missed one or two weeks. That’s all.”
It certainly hasn’t been for lack of trying by opponents, either. “Sure, they’ve tried to run me, especially in college,” Zac said, with the emphasis on tried. His father said, “He’s never had a fight. That’s not his game.”
Not that he hasn’t asked for advice. He knows the time will come and he’ll have no choice but to drop the gloves. “When it happens, it happens. I’ve asked some guys for a few tips,” said Zac, who played youth hockey with Gunner Senn, whose father set all kinds of pro records for penalty minutes and is featured on YouTube for greatest all-time hockey fights. “Talked to Trevor Senn a few times about it … so I won’t get killed.”
Taken by the Rangers in the third round of the 2019 draft, Zac signed with them for $925,000 after leading the University of Massachusetts to the NCAA championship this spring. He was all but resigned to working out with the taxi squad, with an occasional morning-skate opportunity with the first team, when Jacob Trouba was injured against the New York Islanders.
Zac played the last 10 games, with four assists, then joined the U.S. entry in the World Championships in Latvia, where he led the Americans in average minutes played (19.1).
So much for the nuts and bolts of Zac, a hockey anomaly. How in world did he get here? The odds were astronomical against him to reach the NHL, right? Maybe. This is Volume 57, as the memory man searches for answers. Call it: “He Came Along At The Right Time.”
First, while he’s Zac to the world, his parents always refer to him as Zachary, and if that’s good enough for them …
Second, the odds were in his favor to become a better than average athlete, regardless of sport. Rob played several growing up in Binghamton, N.Y. He came to Richmond in 1993 to work for the ECHL’s Renegades as trainer/equipment manager — until their demise in 2003 — and actually suited up for two games as backup goaltender but wasn’t needed.
His mother was an outstanding softball catcher at Mills Godwin and Virginia Tech. “I was a good athlete … she was really good,” Rob, 6-3, said. “I got her genes. Unfortunately, I also got her height,” Zac added.
Hanging around the rink with the Renegades stoked his fire for hockey. Early on he posted a list of personal goals, all of which have been checked off except one — winning a Stanley Cup. Here, Rob stops to marvel at what his son has accomplished. Just getting to the NHL had to be the longest of long shots.
“The game has changed so much,” Rob said. “Ten years ago he probably couldn’t play in the NHL. Now, you don’t see that many big hits, and there’s so much speed. It’s amazing how fast the game has become ... and, you have to be smarter. He came along at the right time.”
(We’ll take our one timeout here, not because we’re dragging or require expert strategy, but it just seems like a good place to set the record straight: While six players born in Virginia — including Alexandria, Charlottesville, Newport News, Norfolk, and Roanoke — played in the NHL, Zac is the only one raised in the Old Dominion.)
If he had to do it over again, knowing what he knows now, would Zac have signed with the Broadway Blueshirts? Or perhaps waited a while to sort out his options. Originally, he had every intention of returning to UMass … “until we won the championship.”
After all, it’s not easy being a rookie on hockey’s biggest stage, never mind his lack of pro experience, and then to find himself caught up in a dysfunctional franchise that was about to have a sudden, unexpected makeover. On May 5, exactly two weeks following Zac’s NHL debut, the very people who made him the 68th draft choice overall in 2019, president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton, were fired. Then, Rangers’ owner James Dolan waited until season’s end to terminate coach David Quinn with two years left on his contract.
He didn’t care who drafted him, Zac said. So the Rangers are in some disarray, no big deal. “It went from a game to a business for me pretty quick,” he said. “You just have to impress the next guys who come in.”
The dismissal of Davidson and Gorton caught everyone by surprise, including New York’s know-it-all media. After that, nobody doubted Quinn was a goner, too. There were reports he wasn’t respected by the veterans, which didn’t help. Also, the fact that Quinn had the league’s youngest team was only compounded by its lack of toughness.
The Rangers finished 27-23-6 and out of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth straight year. Assistant GM Chris Drury was named to replace both Davidson and Gorton, and his first order of business was to name a new coach. Mark Messier, captain of the 1994 Cup-champion Rangers, offered to help Drury after making it clear the team had better toughen up, or else continue to be pushed around. Still, in this modern-day version of the game that all but treats fighting like a dirty word, the Blueshirts averaged 10 minutes in penalties a game, third in the NHL, and finished in a three-way tie for most majors (23).
Brendan Smith, 32, a 6-2, 220 pound defenseman, led with 73 penalty infraction minutes in 48 games. Combined, the other regulars on defense had a total of 123 minutes. In other words, rivals had little reason to be intimidated in front of New York’s goaltender.
Finally, on June 16, after more than a month of speculation that seemingly included every name imaginable except Reggie Dunlop and Gordon Bombay, Drury selected Gerard Gallant, considered the No. 1 candidate all along. By then Zac had been to Latvia (and back) for the world championships, one of three Rangers making the trip. Drury was team general manager.
Team Canada ousted Team USA 4-2 in the semifinals, snapping a six-game winning streak by the Americans who eventually had to settle for bronze with a 6-1 third-place rout of Germany. Zac was named one of his team’s three best players during the two-week tournament. Coached by Gallant, the Canadians overcame an 0-3 start to earn an improbable championship, beating Finland 3-2 in the title matchup.
We talked to Zac before Gallant became his next coach. It should be noted here that Zac, although treated well by the difficult New York media so far, will disappoint them with generic answers to potentially controversial questions. We told you he was smart — off the ice, too. He’s there to play hockey, not to put his stick in his mouth.
He didn’t care who replaced Quinn, whom he liked, Zac insisted. “I can play for any coach. If he yells at me, that’s fine. He [nodding at his father] has been yelling at me my whole life.” (“He’s really a good kid,” Proud Papa said, “but we didn’t baby him. We’ve tried to keep him on the straight and narrow. ‘This is a lucky thing you’re doing … keep it going.’”)
Gallant, 57, arrives with a no-nonsense reputation, a player’s coach as long as they do what they’re told. He played in the NHL for 11 years and coached three teams, including the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup finals in 2017-18, their first season. Gallant is said to be a good communicator who doesn’t pamper the younger players. He also prefers an up-tempo game that puts constant pressure on the other team.
“I’ve heard a lot of good things about him,” Zac said Friday — and pretty much left it at that.
Now, the question is: what will become of Zac, a left-hand shooter whose greatest asset is an ability to move the puck quickly? There is some reason to believe he could be miscast as a defenseman because of skating ability that, combined with an uncanny knack to find the open man with long as well as short passes, makes him ready-made to move to center, where the Rangers have several question marks.
He would do it, if asked, but wouldn’t like it, he said. He’s been there, done that, even if it was several years ago when, as a 9-year-old, he was virtually unstoppable. “He scored about 100 goals … and had as many assists. He was something,” recalled former Renegade John Lovell, who coached the team.
“There was no checking, and I would buzz around, pretty much doing whatever I wanted,” Zac said. “Can’t do that nowadays. You’ve got to be able to think with your brain, your feet and stick all at once, the game is so fast. You’ve got to keep your head on a swivel. Play with your head down, and you could get run over by your own players.”
Rob called it “a funny story,” how his oldest (of three children) wound up on defense despite (a) lack of size; and (b) propensity for putting the biscuit in the basket. “We were playing a really good team in Maryland when he was 10 or 11, and we couldn’t get the puck out of our own end, so we put Zac and another kid back there — and won the game. He could see the ice better, and there’s always a need for offensive defensemen. We kept him back there. The rest is history.”
Zac’s pre-pro hockey history is loaded with one success story after another, with few setbacks along the way. “Our plan was four years of prep school, then two years of junior (USHL) then go to college as a 20 year old, play four years … and maybe something will happen,” Rob said. So much for plans.
Literally recruited by South Kent (prep) School, Zac left Richmond after Short Pump Middle School for Connecticut in search of better competition. “It was easy to go, really,” he said. “Of course, it was tough, leaving friends and family, but I knew what I wanted … and I had to get out of here if I wanted to make anything of myself.”
His first year away from home was difficult because he didn’t play much, but a new coach changed all that. By the end of his junior year he was the No. 3 draft selection in the USHL, this country’s best junior circuit, and wound up with Rookie of the Year honors. Zac went from there to winning a gold medal in the Junior World Championships before signing with UMass, which wound up winning it all, surprising everyone, his second and final year there.
In the meantime, the Rangers called his name in the 2019 NHL draft. That, Zac admits, surprised him because they hadn’t shown as much interest as the Bruins, Blues, Lightning and Panthers. “I thought I was going to one of the Florida teams,” he said.
Also, there’s always the possibility Zac could be moved in a major trade for, say, Buffalo’s available but brittle former No. 1 draftee Jack Eichel, a center who makes $10 million a year. The Rangers are said to be among six teams interested. Meanwhile, Jones lost another advocate when former — and many-times all-star — defenseman Brian Leetch quit his position as a special advisor in the wake of the front-office purge.
Then, earlier this month, the Rangers continued to stockpile talented young defensemen by signing 20-year-old Nils Lundqvist, a right-shooting native of Sweden. New York’s 28th overall selection in the 2018 draft, he became the seventh Rangers’ blueliner 23 years old or younger. Some surely will wind up at their top farm in AHL Hartford next year — unless dealt or sold elsewhere.
“If I get traded, it’s part of the game,” Zac said, matter-of-factly. “I’m not too worried about stuff like that. This is a job now.” All together now: “If it happens, it happens.”
The only thing for sure is that Zac will be protected by the Rangers in the upcoming expansion draft. He is a first-year player, therefore automatically unavailable to the new Seattle Kraken.
Whatever happens, Zac won’t allow the media to get him down. Let them say or write what they will, he isn’t going to pay attention. “ I don’t like to read about myself, good or bad,” he said. “If I’ve had a bad game, I know it. I need the coach to say something but I don’t need some random media person telling me. [pause] At some point, I probably will snap … but not on camera.”
He left Monday for the national team’s training facility, not far from Detroit, and will spend the summer there, skating, lifting weights and playing the occasional game. When the Rangers’ preseason camp starts in September, he’ll be ready.
“My parents always wanted me to have a Plan B, but this is all I dreamed about since I was 6. All I’ve ever wanted to be was a hockey player … in the NHL, I just never thought it would work out this fast,” Zac said.
