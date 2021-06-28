Jung's strong finish puts him in lead at VSGA Amatuer after one round

Rising Virginia senior Sam Jung rode a blazing back nine to a one-shot lead in the first round of the VSGA Amatuer Championship at the Country Club of Petersburg on Monday.

Jung (Centreville) made his first birdie on hole No. 8, and followed with three more on Nos. 11, 14 and 17.

He also had an eagle on the par-5 15th, and finished the round without a bogey. Jung posted a 7-under 65.

Mehrbaan Singh (Ashburn) and Teddy Zinsner (Alexander) turned in 66s. Singh, a rising senior at Independence High School, finished his round with seven straight pars. Zinsner, who will play at Yale, made birdies on 10, 11, 12, 15 and 17.