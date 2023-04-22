Keira D'Amato dominates, winning her first Monument Avenue 10k as she starts her running season

The 2023 racing season has officially begun for Keira D'Amato, but this opener was extra special.
For the first time, she won her hometown race, claiming the women's division in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k with a time of 32:47.
"I'm really happy with how today went," she said. "My first race this year, I just wanted it to be a really strong effort, to stay smooth in the first half and to try to neg a split," referring to running the second half of the race faster than the first, which she did.
D'Amato is best known for holding the American women's record in the marathon with her time of 2:19:12 at the 2022 Houston Marathon. She held the record until it was broken in October of the same year.
Even though she has broken records, she wanted to start off her season in a race where she was comfortable and she feels at home.
"It's Richmond! It's my hometown, I feel very comfortable with Sports Backers, with this course, I've done this many times and I feel I couldn't think of a better place to start with my family, friends, and my neighbors and my community here rooting for me," she said.
This 10k was the first of many races to come, many at longer distances, as D'Amato prepares for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August.
"This is the first race of that build up and I'm really happy with where I'm starting this year, so I think to continue to build on this momentum is going to build a really strong marathon training block for me," she said.
Earlier this week she made an appearance at the Boston Marathon, and even though she was not running, she still had to schedule her training around her travel to make sure she was prepared for Saturday's race.
"I plan my travel around my training," she said. "I'm really strategic to to make sure traveling doesn't affect my training."
She was joined on a beautiful Saturday morning by thousands of fellow runners and active living enthusiasts hailing from all over the country, who were able to cross the finish line before thunderstorms swept in.
The overall winner and men's race winner, Robinson Snider, is from Wrightsville Beach, N.C., and even though he had not heard of the race before, he was pleasantly surprised.
"It was great," he said. "I haven't run this before; I've never heard about it, but I was surprised with how huge it was."
He said the Richmond crowds were his favorite part of the race.
"The whole way was bands and stuff and for me it was just fun to look around to see bands and people in costumes and cheering on," he said. "The support the entire way was a nice distraction and entertaining."
Snider won the race with a time of 30:21 with Stuart Terrill of Crozet following 10 seconds behind in second place. UR's Jordan Bendura was the top local men's finisher, crossing in third place.
While the men's leaders were bunched up, there was no drama in the women's race, as D'Amato finished almost a minute and a half ahead of her closest competition, perhaps a good omen as she prepares for tougher challenges ahead.
(L-R) Erin Kutsko, Kimberly Stokes, Eric Banton and Margaret Hanayik walk around the Lee Statue dressed as Pac-Man characters during the Monument 10K Saturday, March 28, 2015.
The view from the roof of One Monument Ave., formerly known as Stuart Circl Hospital, shows runners heading up E. Franklin St. towards Monument Ave. in the early moments of the Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond.
Julius Kogo, right, a 27-year-old Kenyan, won 14th running of the Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, April 13, 2013. Kogo crossed the finish line in 28:19, He nipped Kenyan Pius Nyantika, left, at the tape.
Cancer patients (left to right) Janie Hall, 6; Kristi Beck, 7; Trey Dantzler and Kory Coleman hand out cups of water during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race, April 1, 2000. They were among the eight children who are cancer patients at the Medical College of Virginia and who helped distribute water to runners at Roseneath Road and Monument Avenue. Pledges from some runners will benefit the Association for the Support of Children with Cancer.
Elizabeth Forman, left (8) and her friend Gillian Byles, (9) cheer for runers in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race in the 3300 block of Monument Avenue, April 1, 2000. The girls and others from the neighborhood wore their bathrobes, a tradition they say started with the last Richmond Marathon. They call themselves 'The Bathrobe Brigade.'
After finishing the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race, Donna Martin stretches in Monroe Park and her husband, Craig, cuddles with their son, Robert, 11 months old. Donna beat her goal and finished the race in 55 minutes. Her husband and son were at the finish line waiting for her.
As director of events for Sports Backers, Tracey Russell is in charge of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race. She frequently goes for runs along Monument Avenue and says that her runs help her plan for the upcoming Monument Avenue race.
The very first Ukrops Monument 10K was in March 2000. Here's a look back at the race over the years.
Alisa Harvey, women's winner of the Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K race, nears the finish line April 1,2000.
Jared Segera, mens winner of the Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K race, nears the finish April 1,2000.
A plethora of people await the start of the of the Ukrops Monument Avenue 10K on Broad St. . April 9 , 2005
Runners in the Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10K run Saturday, April 09, 2005.
L14964 Mary Petres of Richmond and others in her group do a little dance for fellow runners and onlookers in the Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10K run Saturday, April 09, 2005.
Perrin Gilman, 8 months of Richmond watches as the runners pass by her in the Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10K run Saturday, April 09, 2005.
Amy Cooke (far left) Rees Cooke, (in arms of Amy) Lilly Bivens, Robyn Bivens, Carr Cox, Sharon Cox and Spencer Cox (in arms of Sharon) watches the Monument Avenue 10K from the medium. 3/27/04
Kevin Connor of Richmond , participates in the Monument Avenue 10K. 3/27/04
From left, Pamela Boiles of Chester, Marile Tarr of Richmond, and William Boiles of Chester exercise their sense of humor as walkers in the Monument Ave. 10K.
Runners dress as Oktoberfest during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k, March 31, 2012.
Jackson Harris of Mineral gets a high five as he finishes the Kids Race during the Monument 10K Saturday, March 28, 2015.
Arvat McClaine crosses the Monument 10K finish line to win the Dash for the Cash Saturday, April 9, 2016.
Runners head down West Broad Street at the start of the 17th running of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K Saturday, April 9, 2016.
Alexander Olivares, dressed as a pepper, runs around Stuart Circle during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K Saturday, April 9, 2016.
(L-R) Ellie Brumagin, age 11, and Caroline Brumagin, age 12, sat on their West Franklin Street porch to cheer runners and walkers during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K Saturday, April 9, 2016.
Super heroes run by the Lee Statue on Monument Avenue during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K Saturday, April 9, 2016.
A competitor heads down West Franklin Street during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Saturday, April 9, 2016.
Christa Wood (left) and Courtney Wade dressed like hot air balloons run in the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday April 9, 2016.
Runner (from left) Hirut Mandefro (28), Chris Derose (19) and Maria-Elena Calle (21) near the last stretch of the 10th Annual Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, March 28, 2009.
Runners take part in the 10th Annual Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, March 28, 2009.
Dr. J. Wayne Mancari (3013) dressed as Indiana Jones runs the 10th Annual Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, March 28, 2009.
One of the participants in the Monument Ave. 10K saw fit to carry Old Glory to the finish line on W. Franklin St. in Richmond.
First women's finisher in the Monument Ave. 10K approaches the finish line on W. Franklin St. next to Monroe Park. NAME IN STORY READS EDNA KIPLAGAT
Runners head out past the statue at Stuart Circle and onto Monument Ave. during the early stages of the Monument Ave. 10K Run.
Runners pass the Lee Statue on their way to the finish line in the Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond Saturday morning. ROBERT E. LEE MONUMENT
Men's winner Reuben Chebii shows the strain of a fast 10K as he closes in on the finish line in the Monument Ave. 10K.
As runners headed toward the finish line, energy left for smiling may have been in limited supply during the Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond.
Alisa Harvey, women's winner of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race, crosses the finish line, April 1, 2000.
The "Runaway Brides" run along Monument Ave. not far from Stuart Circle on the return leg of the Monument Ave. 10K.
Dressed as the Easter Bunny, Lillie Lauterbach joins other walkers heading west on Monument Ave. during the Monument Ave. 10K.
The begining of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k race on Franklin Street with 4680 runners and walkers that participated in the 2nd annual event Saturday morning.
A race participant sports the familiar RVA brand logo as his costume during the race. Ukrop's Monument 10K. 3/29/14
MATTHEW HOYT and friends ran a bunch during the Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K presented by Martins, Saturday March 31, 2012.
Benjamin Frye, 24 of Richmond, carries Amber Blankenship, age 27 of Richmond, across the finish during the Monument 10K Saturday, March 31, 2012.
The first wave takes off in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
With a time of 29:02 Julius Kogo (A2), of Chapel Hill, NC, wins for the men in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
U.S. Army Sgt. Joe Pena wins the Dash For The Cash in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
Firefighters from Richmond fire station #5 hang the American flag for the National Anthem before the start of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
Joan Talkov of Boston shouted support to participants of the Monument Avenue 10K under the Stonewall Jackson statue Saturday, April 2, 2011, at the Boulevard and Monument Avenue.
(L-R) Petra Halker, age 11, Robert Halker, Lisa Halker, both 49, and Joshua Halker, age 11, walk down Monument Avenue near the Boulevard during the Monument Avenue 10K Saturday, April 2, 2011.
Kenneth Mcleod, of Williamsburg, VA, gets decked out for the Richmond Times-Dispatch Dress Up & Run contest during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday, April 2, 2011.
Children start their runs during kids run of Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, April 13, 2013.
Ogla Kimaiyo, a 25-year-old Kenyan, won the women's race in 32:25, missing the course record by one second in Richmond on Saturday, April 13, 2013.
Runners with costumes start their runs during Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10K in Richmond on Saturday, April 13, 2013.
Mary-Gill Lawson--aka the Tin Woman--emerges from a porta potty before the start of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race.
Magdalene Makunzi of Kenya wins the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K race.
Randolph Bevan of Vienna, Va ran the Ukrop's Monument Ave 10k dressed as Charlie Brown.