Keira D'Amato dominates, winning her first Monument Avenue 10k as she starts her running season

The 2023 racing season has officially begun for Keira D'Amato, but this opener was extra special.

For the first time, she won her hometown race, claiming the women's division in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k with a time of 32:47.

"I'm really happy with how today went," she said. "My first race this year, I just wanted it to be a really strong effort, to stay smooth in the first half and to try to neg a split," referring to running the second half of the race faster than the first, which she did.

D'Amato is best known for holding the American women's record in the marathon with her time of 2:19:12 at the 2022 Houston Marathon. She held the record until it was broken in October of the same year.

Even though she has broken records, she wanted to start off her season in a race where she was comfortable and she feels at home.

"It's Richmond! It's my hometown, I feel very comfortable with Sports Backers, with this course, I've done this many times and I feel I couldn't think of a better place to start with my family, friends, and my neighbors and my community here rooting for me," she said.

This 10k was the first of many races to come, many at longer distances, as D'Amato prepares for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August.

"This is the first race of that build up and I'm really happy with where I'm starting this year, so I think to continue to build on this momentum is going to build a really strong marathon training block for me," she said.

Earlier this week she made an appearance at the Boston Marathon, and even though she was not running, she still had to schedule her training around her travel to make sure she was prepared for Saturday's race.

"I plan my travel around my training," she said. "I'm really strategic to to make sure traveling doesn't affect my training."

She was joined on a beautiful Saturday morning by thousands of fellow runners and active living enthusiasts hailing from all over the country, who were able to cross the finish line before thunderstorms swept in.

The overall winner and men's race winner, Robinson Snider, is from Wrightsville Beach, N.C., and even though he had not heard of the race before, he was pleasantly surprised.

"It was great," he said. "I haven't run this before; I've never heard about it, but I was surprised with how huge it was."

He said the Richmond crowds were his favorite part of the race.

"The whole way was bands and stuff and for me it was just fun to look around to see bands and people in costumes and cheering on," he said. "The support the entire way was a nice distraction and entertaining."

Snider won the race with a time of 30:21 with Stuart Terrill of Crozet following 10 seconds behind in second place. UR's Jordan Bendura was the top local men's finisher, crossing in third place.

While the men's leaders were bunched up, there was no drama in the women's race, as D'Amato finished almost a minute and a half ahead of her closest competition, perhaps a good omen as she prepares for tougher challenges ahead.