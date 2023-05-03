Ron Turcotte’s first, and only, doubt about Secretariat emerged at the worst possible time — less than two weeks before the 1973 Kentucky Derby.

The Meadow Stables colt had run a dull third in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, behind stablemate Angle Light and Santa Anita Derby champion Sham. All athletes have days in which they misfire, but Turcotte, Secretariat’s regular jockey, was alarmed on two fronts.

First, the Wood had been Big Red’s final Derby tune-up. Second, Turcotte couldn’t figure out why Secretariat hadn’t responded when asked to run.

Several days after the race, Turcotte found relief during a conversation with Dr. Manuel Gilman, the New York Racing Association’s examining veterinarian. Gilman told Turcotte that he had noticed a large and painful abscess under Secretariat’s upper lip.

Turcotte thought: That’s it! That explains why he wouldn’t clench onto the bit!

The issue now was whether the abscess would drain naturally or require lancing before the May 5 Derby. Nature prevailed.

Still, Turcotte, awed by Secretariat since first riding him as a 2-year-old, was anxious about his horse’s final workout before the Derby.

Churchill Downs buzzed that Wednesday morning, May 2, as Turcotte and Secretariat appeared on the track. When clockers caught Big Red’s time for five furlongs (five-eighths of a mile) at a swift 58⅗ seconds, Turcotte knew he was ready.

He told trainer Lucien Laurin and owner Penny Tweedy: “It’s a go. We’ll be in the same place this coming Saturday that we were last year at the same time.”

That place was the winner’s circle at the Kentucky Derby, the race Turcotte and the Meadow team had won in 1972 with Riva Ridge.

The pressure and competition were fierce.

Secretariat’s value at stud was evident in his record $6.08 million syndication (32 shares at $190,000 each) following his dominant 2-year-old campaign. But a second consecutive setback as a 3-year-old would have intensified calls for Tweedy and Laurin to retire him immediately, lest his stock decline.

Though the betting favorite, Secretariat was hardly the lone quality horse among the field of 13.

Sham had won the Santa Anita Derby in California with a record time. Angle Light had outdueled Sham down the stretch of the Wood, and Forego would earn Horse of the Year honors in 1974, ’75 and ’76.

As expected, speedster Shecky Greene broke to the early lead, with Sham and Forego stalking. Often a rank starter and breathtaking closer, Secretariat was 12th early but soon was sixth, racing on the outside.

The subtle move was “artistic in scope and conception, relentless in the manner of its execution,” the late William Nack wrote in his biography of Secretariat. “And into the turn it began, unspectacularly, with Turcotte sitting chilly. This was what he was waiting for, and now he would let it unfold without interference, providing only guidance to the colt.”

With five furlongs remaining, “I thought it was time to start running,” Turcotte, 81, said from his home in Canada. “So I got him in the clear, and he went by every horse in the turn, and as we came up to the eighth pole, I tapped my horse, not to make him run faster, just to get him to change leads, because he had been running left lead since the half-mile pole.”

At the top of the stretch, with Shecky Greene on the rail, Sham in between and Secretariat wide, the Derby looked like a three-horse duel. But Big Red and Sham, the latter despite losing two teeth as he had barged from the starting gate, had another gear.

“As fast as my horse was going, I was surprised to see (Secretariat) beside me, believe me,” said Sham’s jockey, Laffit Pincay Jr., 76 and residing in California.

Under a hand ride from Turcotte, Secretariat surged ahead and won by a comfortable 2½ lengths.

“My horse never quit running,” Pincay said. “He was strong at the end. He just got outrun that day, that’s all.”

Indeed, Sham’s sub-2-minute Derby would have won each of the previous 98 editions. But after loping the first quarter-mile in 25⅕ seconds, Secretariat raced the next four quarters progressively faster, closing with a 23-flat.

His unprecedented stamina disheartened rivals and defied the popular thesis that Bold Ruler's offspring were ill-suited for classic distances.

A half-century later, Secretariat’s time of 1:59⅖ remains the Derby standard.

No horse since Citation in 1948 had won the Triple Crown, but the drought didn’t faze Turcotte.

Following the Derby, he confided to a friend: “I think it’s downhill from here on.”

The Times-Dispatch is publishing six stories to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s 1973 Triple Crown. Timed to coincide with each of the Crown races, they will appear in three sets of two.

2. Jockeys Ron Turcotte and Laffit Pincay Jr., relive the Kentucky Derby.

3. Secretariat’s stirring prelude.

4. Turcotte’s bold Preakness move.

5. Secretariat’s enduring legacy and The Meadow today.

6. The pinnacle at the Belmont.

